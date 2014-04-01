Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Apr 1, 2014 | 8:50pm IST

Johnny Depp to wed Amber Heard

<p>Actor Johnny Depp wears a ring as he attends a promotional event of his new movie "Transcendence", on his first visit to China in Beijing March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Actor Johnny Depp wears a ring as he attends a promotional event of his new movie "Transcendence", on his first visit to China in Beijing March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Actor Johnny Depp wears a ring as he attends a promotional event of his new movie "Transcendence", on his first visit to China in Beijing March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 15
<p>Cast member Amber Heard and her fiance, actor Johnny Depp, pose at the premiere of "3 Days to Kill" in Los Angeles, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Amber Heard and her fiance, actor Johnny Depp, pose at the premiere of "3 Days to Kill" in Los Angeles, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Cast member Amber Heard and her fiance, actor Johnny Depp, pose at the premiere of "3 Days to Kill" in Los Angeles, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 15
<p>Johnny Depp and Amber Heard pose for photographers as they arrive for the European premiere of 'The Rum Diary', London, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard pose for photographers as they arrive for the European premiere of 'The Rum Diary', London, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard pose for photographers as they arrive for the European premiere of 'The Rum Diary', London, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
3 / 15
<p>Johnny Depp and Amber Heard pose for photographers during a photocall for the film "The Rum Diary" in Paris, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard pose for photographers during a photocall for the film "The Rum Diary" in Paris, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard pose for photographers during a photocall for the film "The Rum Diary" in Paris, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
4 / 15
<p>Johnny Depp and Amber Heard pose for photographers as they arrive for the premiere of the film "The Rum Diary" in Paris, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard pose for photographers as they arrive for the premiere of the film "The Rum Diary" in Paris, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard pose for photographers as they arrive for the premiere of the film "The Rum Diary" in Paris, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
5 / 15
<p>Johnny Depp arrives with Amber Heard at a restaurant in Moscow, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Burnyashev</p>

Johnny Depp arrives with Amber Heard at a restaurant in Moscow, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Burnyashev

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Johnny Depp arrives with Amber Heard at a restaurant in Moscow, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Burnyashev

Close
6 / 15
<p>Heard poses for photographers as she arrives for the European premiere of 'The Rum Diary', at the Odeon cinema in Kensington, west London, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Heard poses for photographers as she arrives for the European premiere of 'The Rum Diary', at the Odeon cinema in Kensington, west London, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Heard poses for photographers as she arrives for the European premiere of 'The Rum Diary', at the Odeon cinema in Kensington, west London, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
7 / 15
<p>Amber Heard poses as she arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Amber Heard poses as she arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Amber Heard poses as she arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 15
<p>Amber Heard arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Amber Heard arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Amber Heard arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
9 / 15
<p>Amber Heard poses for photographers as she arrives for the premiere of the film "The Rum Diary" in Paris, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Amber Heard poses for photographers as she arrives for the premiere of the film "The Rum Diary" in Paris, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Amber Heard poses for photographers as she arrives for the premiere of the film "The Rum Diary" in Paris, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
10 / 15
<p>Amber Heard poses at Elle's 18th Annual Women in Hollywood Tribute in Los Angeles, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Amber Heard poses at Elle's 18th Annual Women in Hollywood Tribute in Los Angeles, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Amber Heard poses at Elle's 18th Annual Women in Hollywood Tribute in Los Angeles, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 15
<p>Amber Heard attends the premiere of the film "Zombieland" in Los Angeles, September 23, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Amber Heard attends the premiere of the film "Zombieland" in Los Angeles, September 23, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Amber Heard attends the premiere of the film "Zombieland" in Los Angeles, September 23, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
12 / 15
<p>Cast member Amber Heard poses at the premiere of "3 Days to Kill" in Los Angeles, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Amber Heard poses at the premiere of "3 Days to Kill" in Los Angeles, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Cast member Amber Heard poses at the premiere of "3 Days to Kill" in Los Angeles, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 15
<p>Actress Amber Heard poses at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) 2012 Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Amber Heard poses at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) 2012 Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Actress Amber Heard poses at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) 2012 Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 15
<p>Amber Heard poses at the premiere of Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows at the Village theatre in Los Angeles, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Amber Heard poses at the premiere of Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows at the Village theatre in Los Angeles, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Amber Heard poses at the premiere of Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows at the Village theatre in Los Angeles, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Kids Choice Awards

Kids Choice Awards

Next Slideshows

Kids Choice Awards

Kids Choice Awards

Highlights from the annual Nickelodeon awards.

30 Mar 2014
China Fashion Week

China Fashion Week

Highlights from China Fashion Week in Beijing.

29 Mar 2014
Most Facebook fans

Most Facebook fans

Which celebs have racked up the most fans on Facebook?

27 Mar 2014
Pharrell's hats

Pharrell's hats

Pharrell really loves his signature, over-sized Vivienne Westwood "Buffalo" hat.

21 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka

Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka. Our photos

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

India this week

India this week

A look at our best photos from India this week.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures