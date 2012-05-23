Edition:
Joining the Afghan army

<p>Shreen Mohammad (C) shows his military uniforms at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad (C) shows his military uniforms at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Shreen Mohammad (C) shows his military uniforms at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012.

<p>Shreen Mohammad walks with other recruits during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad walks with other recruits during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Shreen Mohammad walks with other recruits during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012.

<p>Shreen Mohammad prepares his military uniform during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad prepares his military uniform during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Shreen Mohammad prepares his military uniform during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012.

<p>Shreen Mohammad attends a military exercise during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26 ,2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad attends a military exercise during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26 ,2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Shreen Mohammad attends a military exercise during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26 ,2012.

<p>Shreen Mohammad receives instructions during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad receives instructions during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Shreen Mohammad receives instructions during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 9, 2012.

<p>Shreen Mohammad aims his rifle on a firing range during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad aims his rifle on a firing range during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Shreen Mohammad aims his rifle on a firing range during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 9, 2012.

<p>Shreen Mohammad receives a meal at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad receives a meal at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Shreen Mohammad receives a meal at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012.

<p>Shreen Mohammad eats a meal with other Afghan National Army recruits at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad eats a meal with other Afghan National Army recruits at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Shreen Mohammad eats a meal with other Afghan National Army recruits at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012.

<p>Shreen Mohammad sits with other recruits during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad sits with other recruits during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Shreen Mohammad sits with other recruits during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012.

<p>Shreen Mohammad attend a military exercise during the nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad attend a military exercise during the nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Shreen Mohammad attend a military exercise during the nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012.

<p>Shreen Mohammad attend during a military exercise during the nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad attend during a military exercise during the nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Shreen Mohammad attend during a military exercise during the nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012.

<p>Afghan National Army soldiers take part in a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Afghan National Army soldiers take part in a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan National Army soldiers take part in a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 9, 2012.

<p>Shreen Mohammad smokes during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad smokes during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Shreen Mohammad smokes during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012.

<p>Afghan National Army soldiers practice hand to hand combat during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Afghan National Army soldiers practice hand to hand combat during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan National Army soldiers practice hand to hand combat during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012.

<p>Shreen Mohammad wears his boots during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad wears his boots during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Shreen Mohammad wears his boots during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012.

<p>Shreen Mohammad practices first aid during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad practices first aid during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Shreen Mohammad practices first aid during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012.

<p>Shreen Mohammad gestures during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad gestures during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Shreen Mohammad gestures during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 18, 2012.

<p>Shreen Mohammad receives instructions during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad receives instructions during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Shreen Mohammad receives instructions during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012.

<p>Shreen Mohammad stands with his fellow soldiers during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad stands with his fellow soldiers during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Shreen Mohammad stands with his fellow soldiers during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012.

<p>Shreen Mohammad takes part in a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad takes part in a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Shreen Mohammad takes part in a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012.

<p>Shreen Mohammad puts on this uniform during army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad puts on this uniform during army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Shreen Mohammad puts on this uniform during army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012.

<p>Afghan National Army soldiers march during a graduation ceremony after finishing nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Afghan National Army soldiers march during a graduation ceremony after finishing nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan National Army soldiers march during a graduation ceremony after finishing nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, May 10, 2012.

<p>Shreen Mohammad attends his graduation ceremony after completing nine weeks of training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Shreen Mohammad attends his graduation ceremony after completing nine weeks of training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Shreen Mohammad attends his graduation ceremony after completing nine weeks of training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, May 10, 2012.

<p>Shreen Mohammad shows his certificate during the graduation ceremony which marks the completion of nine weeks of training at the Kabul Military Training Center (KMTC) in Kabul, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Shreen Mohammad shows his certificate during the graduation ceremony which marks the completion of nine weeks of training at the Kabul Military Training Center (KMTC) in Kabul, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Shreen Mohammad shows his certificate during the graduation ceremony which marks the completion of nine weeks of training at the Kabul Military Training Center (KMTC) in Kabul, May 10, 2012.

