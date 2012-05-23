Joining the Afghan army
Shreen Mohammad (C) shows his military uniforms at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Shreen Mohammad walks with other recruits during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Shreen Mohammad prepares his military uniform during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Shreen Mohammad attends a military exercise during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26 ,2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Shreen Mohammad receives instructions during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Shreen Mohammad aims his rifle on a firing range during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Shreen Mohammad receives a meal at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Shreen Mohammad eats a meal with other Afghan National Army recruits at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Shreen Mohammad sits with other recruits during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Shreen Mohammad attend a military exercise during the nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Shreen Mohammad attend during a military exercise during the nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan National Army soldiers take part in a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Shreen Mohammad smokes during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan National Army soldiers practice hand to hand combat during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Shreen Mohammad wears his boots during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Shreen Mohammad practices first aid during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Shreen Mohammad gestures during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Shreen Mohammad receives instructions during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Shreen Mohammad stands with his fellow soldiers during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Shreen Mohammad takes part in a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Shreen Mohammad puts on this uniform during army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan National Army soldiers march during a graduation ceremony after finishing nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Shreen Mohammad attends his graduation ceremony after completing nine weeks of training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Shreen Mohammad shows his certificate during the graduation ceremony which marks the completion of nine weeks of training at the Kabul Military Training Center (KMTC) in Kabul, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
