Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 28, 2015 | 2:16am IST

Joining the Russian Army

Russian conscripts wait for medical tests at a recruiting station in the southern city of Stavropol, Russia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Russian conscripts wait for medical tests at a recruiting station in the southern city of Stavropol, Russia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Russian conscripts wait for medical tests at a recruiting station in the southern city of Stavropol, Russia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
1 / 19
Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, gather at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, in southern Russia, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, gather at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, in southern Russia, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2013
Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, gather at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, in southern Russia, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
2 / 19
Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, are seen inside a train carriage at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, in southern Russia, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, are seen inside a train carriage at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, in southern Russia, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2013
Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, are seen inside a train carriage at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, in southern Russia, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
3 / 19
A recently drafted soldier looks on at a conscription collection point in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A recently drafted soldier looks on at a conscription collection point in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2011
A recently drafted soldier looks on at a conscription collection point in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
4 / 19
Russian conscripts sit at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

Russian conscripts sit at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

Reuters / Wednesday, November 17, 2010
Russian conscripts sit at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko
Close
5 / 19
A conscript for the Russian army has his eyes examined during a medical commission in Russia's southern city of Stavropol, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

A conscript for the Russian army has his eyes examined during a medical commission in Russia's southern city of Stavropol, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2010
A conscript for the Russian army has his eyes examined during a medical commission in Russia's southern city of Stavropol, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko
Close
6 / 19
A conscript embraces an acquaintance, before he leaves to serve in the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

A conscript embraces an acquaintance, before he leaves to serve in the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

Reuters / Wednesday, October 20, 2010
A conscript embraces an acquaintance, before he leaves to serve in the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko
Close
7 / 19
Future Russian professional soldiers do knee bends watched by a doctor and a recruitment officer during army medical tests in Stavropol, December 18, 2005. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Future Russian professional soldiers do knee bends watched by a doctor and a recruitment officer during army medical tests in Stavropol, December 18, 2005. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2006
Future Russian professional soldiers do knee bends watched by a doctor and a recruitment officer during army medical tests in Stavropol, December 18, 2005. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
8 / 19
Cadets study at the Mikhailovskaya Military Academy of Artillery in St. Petersburg, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Cadets study at the Mikhailovskaya Military Academy of Artillery in St. Petersburg, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Reuters / Friday, October 24, 2014
Cadets study at the Mikhailovskaya Military Academy of Artillery in St. Petersburg, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Close
9 / 19
Russian conscript, wearing a military uniform, smiles as he departs to the Moscow region from a local railway station in Stavropol, in southern Russia, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Russian conscript, wearing a military uniform, smiles as he departs to the Moscow region from a local railway station in Stavropol, in southern Russia, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Russian conscript, wearing a military uniform, smiles as he departs to the Moscow region from a local railway station in Stavropol, in southern Russia, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
10 / 19
An officer times candidates running during the selection process for a professional contract in the Russian army, at a recruitment center in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

An officer times candidates running during the selection process for a professional contract in the Russian army, at a recruitment center in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2012
An officer times candidates running during the selection process for a professional contract in the Russian army, at a recruitment center in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
11 / 19
Russian conscripts, dressed in military uniforms, line up at a recruiting station in Stavropol, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

Russian conscripts, dressed in military uniforms, line up at a recruiting station in Stavropol, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

Reuters / Wednesday, October 20, 2010
Russian conscripts, dressed in military uniforms, line up at a recruiting station in Stavropol, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko
Close
12 / 19
A conscript looks out of a bus as he leaves to serve in the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

A conscript looks out of a bus as he leaves to serve in the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

Reuters / Wednesday, October 20, 2010
A conscript looks out of a bus as he leaves to serve in the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko
Close
13 / 19
New conscripts march as they depart from Russia's Siberian city of Barnaul, November 20, 2007. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin

New conscripts march as they depart from Russia's Siberian city of Barnaul, November 20, 2007. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2007
New conscripts march as they depart from Russia's Siberian city of Barnaul, November 20, 2007. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin
Close
14 / 19
Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, bid farewell to acquaintances at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, May 15, 2013. The conscripts will serve in Moscow in the Kremlin regiment, also known as Presidential regiment, which is part of the Federal Guard Service. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, bid farewell to acquaintances at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, May 15, 2013. The conscripts will serve in Moscow in the Kremlin regiment, also known as Presidential...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 16, 2013
Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, bid farewell to acquaintances at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, May 15, 2013. The conscripts will serve in Moscow in the Kremlin regiment, also known as Presidential regiment, which is part of the Federal Guard Service. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
15 / 19
New conscript kisses with a girl as he departs from Russia's Siberian city of Barnaul, October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin

New conscript kisses with a girl as he departs from Russia's Siberian city of Barnaul, October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin

Reuters / Tuesday, October 28, 2008
New conscript kisses with a girl as he departs from Russia's Siberian city of Barnaul, October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin
Close
16 / 19
New recruits to the Russian army listen to patriotic songs by a military choir during a ceremony before departing for their posts in St. Petersburg, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

New recruits to the Russian army listen to patriotic songs by a military choir during a ceremony before departing for their posts in St. Petersburg, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2012
New recruits to the Russian army listen to patriotic songs by a military choir during a ceremony before departing for their posts in St. Petersburg, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Close
17 / 19
Russian conscripts sit at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

Russian conscripts sit at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

Reuters / Wednesday, November 17, 2010
Russian conscripts sit at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko
Close
18 / 19
A conscript for the Russian army talks on a mobile phone at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

A conscript for the Russian army talks on a mobile phone at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

Reuters / Wednesday, October 20, 2010
A conscript for the Russian army talks on a mobile phone at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Team White House

Team White House

Next Slideshows

Team White House

Team White House

The president meets America's sports elite.

27 Oct 2015
Breeding China's pandas

Breeding China's pandas

Efforts to breed pandas has paid off for one center in China with 18 cubs born in 2015 alone.

27 Oct 2015
The Best of Boris

The Best of Boris

London Mayor Boris Johnson at his finest.

27 Oct 2015
Earthquake in Afghanistan

Earthquake in Afghanistan

A powerful earthquake strikes a remote area of northeastern Afghanistan, shaking the capital Kabul, as shockwaves were felt in northern India and in Pakistan.

27 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast