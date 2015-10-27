Joining the Russian Army
Russian conscripts wait for medical tests at a recruiting station in the southern city of Stavropol, Russia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, gather at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, in southern Russia, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, are seen inside a train carriage at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, in southern Russia, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A recently drafted soldier looks on at a conscription collection point in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Russian conscripts sit at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko
A conscript for the Russian army has his eyes examined during a medical commission in Russia's southern city of Stavropol, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko
A conscript embraces an acquaintance, before he leaves to serve in the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko
Future Russian professional soldiers do knee bends watched by a doctor and a recruitment officer during army medical tests in Stavropol, December 18, 2005. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Cadets study at the Mikhailovskaya Military Academy of Artillery in St. Petersburg, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russian conscript, wearing a military uniform, smiles as he departs to the Moscow region from a local railway station in Stavropol, in southern Russia, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
An officer times candidates running during the selection process for a professional contract in the Russian army, at a recruitment center in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Russian conscripts, dressed in military uniforms, line up at a recruiting station in Stavropol, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko
A conscript looks out of a bus as he leaves to serve in the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko
New conscripts march as they depart from Russia's Siberian city of Barnaul, November 20, 2007. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin
Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, bid farewell to acquaintances at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, May 15, 2013. The conscripts will serve in Moscow in the Kremlin regiment, also known as Presidential...more
New conscript kisses with a girl as he departs from Russia's Siberian city of Barnaul, October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin
New recruits to the Russian army listen to patriotic songs by a military choir during a ceremony before departing for their posts in St. Petersburg, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russian conscripts sit at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko
A conscript for the Russian army talks on a mobile phone at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko
