Fri May 17, 2013

Joining the Russian Army

<p>Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, are seen inside a train carriage at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, in southern Russia, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Friday, May 17, 2013

<p>Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, gather at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, in southern Russia, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Friday, May 17, 2013

<p>A recently drafted soldier looks on at a conscription collection point in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Friday, May 17, 2013

<p>Russian conscripts sit at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko</p>

Friday, May 17, 2013

<p>A conscript embraces an acquaintance, before he leaves to serve in the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko</p>

Friday, May 17, 2013

<p>A conscript for the Russian army has his eyes examined during a medical commission in Russia's southern city of Stavropol, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko</p>

Friday, May 17, 2013

<p>Future Russian professional soldiers do knee bends watched by a doctor and a recruitment officer during army medical tests in Stavropol, December 18, 2005. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Friday, May 17, 2013

<p>An officer times candidates running during the selection process for a professional contract in the Russian army, at a recruitment centre in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Friday, May 17, 2013

<p>Russian conscripts, dressed in military uniforms, line up at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko</p>

Friday, May 17, 2013

<p>Russian conscripts sit at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko</p>

Friday, May 17, 2013

<p>A recently drafted soldier says farewell to his mother at a conscription collection point in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Friday, May 17, 2013

<p>Russian conscripts wait for medical tests as a Russian soldier stands guard at a recruiting station outside Moscow in the satellite town of Ljubertsy, February 11, 2002. REUTERS/Dima Korotayev</p>

Friday, May 17, 2013

<p>New recruits to the Russian army listen to patriotic songs by a military choir during a ceremony before departing for their posts in St. Petersburg, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Friday, May 17, 2013

<p>New conscripts march as they depart from Russia's Siberian city of Barnaul, November 20, 2007. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin</p>

Friday, May 17, 2013

<p>A conscript looks out of a bus as he leaves to serve in the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko</p>

Friday, May 17, 2013

<p>New conscript kisses with a girl as he departs from Russia's Siberian city of Barnaul, October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin</p>

Friday, May 17, 2013

<p>A doctor examines a group of conscripts for the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, May 17, 2005. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko</p>

Friday, May 17, 2013

<p>A conscript for the Russian army talks on a mobile phone at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko</p>

Friday, May 17, 2013

<p>Tired Russian army conscripts have a snooze as they take a brake from preparations for Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, May 6, 1994. REUTERS/File</p>

Friday, May 17, 2013

<p>Young conscripts ajust their hair as they wait for orders from a sergeant in a training camp in a Russian North Caucasus town of Maicop, July 6, 1995. REUTERS/File</p>

Friday, May 17, 2013

