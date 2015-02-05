Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Feb 6, 2015 | 4:20am IST

Jordan strikes back

A bomb with Koranic verses is pictured on a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane at an air base in Jordan before its launch to strike the Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency

A bomb with Koranic verses is pictured on a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane at an air base in Jordan before its launch to strike the Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
A bomb with Koranic verses is pictured on a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane at an air base in Jordan before its launch to strike the Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency
Close
1 / 20
Jordan's King Abdullah offers his condolences to Safi al-Kasaesbeh, the father of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, at the headquarters of the family's clan in the city of Karak February 5, 2015.REUTERS/Petra News Agency

Jordan's King Abdullah offers his condolences to Safi al-Kasaesbeh, the father of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, at the headquarters of the family's clan in the city of Karak February 5, 2015.REUTERS/Petra News Agency

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Jordan's King Abdullah offers his condolences to Safi al-Kasaesbeh, the father of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, at the headquarters of the family's clan in the city of Karak February 5, 2015.REUTERS/Petra News Agency
Close
2 / 20
Protesters hold up pictures of Jordan's King Abdullah and pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh as they chant slogans during a rally in Amman to show their loyalty to the King and against the Islamic State, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Protesters hold up pictures of Jordan's King Abdullah and pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh as they chant slogans during a rally in Amman to show their loyalty to the King and against the Islamic State, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Protesters hold up pictures of Jordan's King Abdullah and pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh as they chant slogans during a rally in Amman to show their loyalty to the King and against the Islamic State, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
3 / 20
A Royal Jordanian Air Force plane takes off from an air base in Jordan to strike the Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency

A Royal Jordanian Air Force plane takes off from an air base in Jordan to strike the Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
A Royal Jordanian Air Force plane takes off from an air base in Jordan to strike the Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency
Close
4 / 20
Jordan's Queen Rania offers her condolences to the family of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, at their family home in Karak February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency

Jordan's Queen Rania offers her condolences to the family of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, at their family home in Karak February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
Jordan's Queen Rania offers her condolences to the family of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, at their family home in Karak February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency
Close
5 / 20
A Jordanian protester kisses a poster bearing the image of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh during a rally to show their loyalty to King Abdullah and against the Islamic State in Amman February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A Jordanian protester kisses a poster bearing the image of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh during a rally to show their loyalty to King Abdullah and against the Islamic State in Amman February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A Jordanian protester kisses a poster bearing the image of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh during a rally to show their loyalty to King Abdullah and against the Islamic State in Amman February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
6 / 20
Bombs are pictured on a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane at an air base in Jordan before its launch to strike the Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria February 5, 2015. The writing on the bomb reads "Martyr No.2475", referring to pilot Mouath al-Kasaesbeh. REUTERS/Petra News Agency

Bombs are pictured on a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane at an air base in Jordan before its launch to strike the Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria February 5, 2015. The writing on the bomb reads "Martyr No.2475", referring to pilot Mouath al-Kasaesbeh....more

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
Bombs are pictured on a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane at an air base in Jordan before its launch to strike the Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria February 5, 2015. The writing on the bomb reads "Martyr No.2475", referring to pilot Mouath al-Kasaesbeh. REUTERS/Petra News Agency
Close
7 / 20
Protesters hold up pictures of Jordanian King Abdullah and pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh with national flags, as they chant slogans during a rally in Amman to show their loyalty to the King and against the Islamic State, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Protesters hold up pictures of Jordanian King Abdullah and pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh with national flags, as they chant slogans during a rally in Amman to show their loyalty to the King and against the Islamic State, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Protesters hold up pictures of Jordanian King Abdullah and pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh with national flags, as they chant slogans during a rally in Amman to show their loyalty to the King and against the Islamic State, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
8 / 20
Saif al-Kasaesbeh (3rd R), father of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, prays at the family's clan headquarters with other mourners in the city of Karak February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Saif al-Kasaesbeh (3rd R), father of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, prays at the family's clan headquarters with other mourners in the city of Karak February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Saif al-Kasaesbeh (3rd R), father of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, prays at the family's clan headquarters with other mourners in the city of Karak February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
9 / 20
A Royal Jordanian Air Force plane takes off from an air base in Jordan to strike the Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency

A Royal Jordanian Air Force plane takes off from an air base in Jordan to strike the Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
A Royal Jordanian Air Force plane takes off from an air base in Jordan to strike the Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency
Close
10 / 20
Jordanian policewomen stand guard near a Jordanian national flag during a rally in loyalty to the King and against the Islamic State, in Amman February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Jordanian policewomen stand guard near a Jordanian national flag during a rally in loyalty to the King and against the Islamic State, in Amman February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Jordanian policewomen stand guard near a Jordanian national flag during a rally in loyalty to the King and against the Islamic State, in Amman February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
11 / 20
A protester hugs Jawdat al-Kasaesbeh, the brother of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, as he attends a rally to show their loyalty to King Abdullah and against the Islamic State, in Amman February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A protester hugs Jawdat al-Kasaesbeh, the brother of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, as he attends a rally to show their loyalty to King Abdullah and against the Islamic State, in Amman February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A protester hugs Jawdat al-Kasaesbeh, the brother of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, as he attends a rally to show their loyalty to King Abdullah and against the Islamic State, in Amman February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
12 / 20
Jordanian police are seen following the execution of two Iraqi prisoners at Swaqa prison near Amman February 4, 2015. Jordan hanged two Iraqis, including female militant Sajida al-Rishawi, hours after Islamic State released a video appearing to show captured pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh being burnt alive, a security source and state television said. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Jordanian police are seen following the execution of two Iraqi prisoners at Swaqa prison near Amman February 4, 2015. Jordan hanged two Iraqis, including female militant Sajida al-Rishawi, hours after Islamic State released a video appearing to show...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Jordanian police are seen following the execution of two Iraqi prisoners at Swaqa prison near Amman February 4, 2015. Jordan hanged two Iraqis, including female militant Sajida al-Rishawi, hours after Islamic State released a video appearing to show captured pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh being burnt alive, a security source and state television said. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
13 / 20
Jordan's King Abdullah waves to the crowds after returning from the United States at the Queen Alia International Airport in Amman February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Majed Jaber

Jordan's King Abdullah waves to the crowds after returning from the United States at the Queen Alia International Airport in Amman February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Majed Jaber

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Jordan's King Abdullah waves to the crowds after returning from the United States at the Queen Alia International Airport in Amman February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Majed Jaber
Close
14 / 20
Jordanian soldiers are seen at the headquarters of the family clan of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh in Karak February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Jordanian soldiers are seen at the headquarters of the family clan of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh in Karak February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Jordanian soldiers are seen at the headquarters of the family clan of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh in Karak February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
15 / 20
Bombs are pictured on a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane at an air base in Jordan before its launch to strike the Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria February 5, 2015. The writing on the bomb reads "The martyr captain and the hero pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh". REUTERS/Petra News Agency

Bombs are pictured on a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane at an air base in Jordan before its launch to strike the Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria February 5, 2015. The writing on the bomb reads "The martyr captain and the hero pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh"....more

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2015
Bombs are pictured on a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane at an air base in Jordan before its launch to strike the Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria February 5, 2015. The writing on the bomb reads "The martyr captain and the hero pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh". REUTERS/Petra News Agency
Close
16 / 20
A plane belonging to the Jordanian Royal Air Force flies over the headquarters of the family clan of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh in Karak February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A plane belonging to the Jordanian Royal Air Force flies over the headquarters of the family clan of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh in Karak February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
A plane belonging to the Jordanian Royal Air Force flies over the headquarters of the family clan of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh in Karak February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
17 / 20
Saif al-Kasaesbeh (4th R), father of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, sits among senior officers of the Jordanian army at the headquarters of his family's clan in Karak February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Saif al-Kasaesbeh (4th R), father of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, sits among senior officers of the Jordanian army at the headquarters of his family's clan in Karak February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Saif al-Kasaesbeh (4th R), father of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, sits among senior officers of the Jordanian army at the headquarters of his family's clan in Karak February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
18 / 20
Saif al-Kasaesbeh (R), father of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, greets a mourner who turned up at the headquarters of the family's clan in Karak February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Saif al-Kasaesbeh (R), father of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, greets a mourner who turned up at the headquarters of the family's clan in Karak February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Saif al-Kasaesbeh (R), father of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, greets a mourner who turned up at the headquarters of the family's clan in Karak February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
19 / 20
Protesters gather to demonstrate against the Islamic State in front of pilot Mouath al-Kasaesbeh's clan headquarters in Amman February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Protesters gather to demonstrate against the Islamic State in front of pilot Mouath al-Kasaesbeh's clan headquarters in Amman February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Protesters gather to demonstrate against the Islamic State in front of pilot Mouath al-Kasaesbeh's clan headquarters in Amman February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Rebel advance in Ukraine

Rebel advance in Ukraine

Next Slideshows

Rebel advance in Ukraine

Rebel advance in Ukraine

Separatist fighters appear to capture a frontline town in east Ukraine.

05 Feb 2015
Political battle for Delhi

Political battle for Delhi

Politicians campaign for votes ahead of state election in Delhi.

04 Feb 2015
Caught in the Ukraine crossfire

Caught in the Ukraine crossfire

Civilians in east Ukraine caught amid the increased fighting.

04 Feb 2015
High water in Venice

High water in Venice

The Italian city experiences a period of seasonal flooding.

04 Feb 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

A blast at a concert in the northern English city of Manchester where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing left an unknown number of people dead and injured, police said.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast