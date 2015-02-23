Edition:
Joseph Kony's hometown

A follower of the Holy Spirit Movement church performs rituals on a child at a shrine in Gulu town, north of the Uganda capital Kampala February 15, 2015. The founder of the HSM, Alice Lakwena, is a cousin of Joseph Kony, founder and leader of the rebel group Lord's Resistance Army. The LRA rose up against the government in northern Uganda under the leadership of Kony in the late 1980s and has been accused of abducting children to serve as fighters and sex slaves. REUTERS/James Akena

A follower of the Holy Spirit Movement church performs rituals on a child at a shrine in Gulu town, north of the Uganda capital Kampala February 15, 2015. The founder of the HSM, Alice Lakwena, is a cousin of Joseph Kony, founder and leader of the rebel group Lord's Resistance Army. The LRA rose up against the government in northern Uganda under the leadership of Kony in the late 1980s and has been accused of abducting children to serve as fighters and sex slaves. REUTERS/James Akena
Children play on top of Got Awere, the hill which Lord's Resistance Army founder Joseph Kony regarded as his "church" in Odek village, Uganda February 14, 2015. Odek is the birthplace of Kony, founder and leader of the rebel group Lord's Resistance Army. Kony was indicted for war crimes and crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, in 2005, but is still at large. REUTERS/James Akena

Children play on top of Got Awere, the hill which Lord's Resistance Army founder Joseph Kony regarded as his "church" in Odek village, Uganda February 14, 2015. Odek is the birthplace of Kony, founder and leader of the rebel group Lord's Resistance Army. Kony was indicted for war crimes and crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, in 2005, but is still at large. REUTERS/James Akena
A girl attempts to climb out of a granary after cleaning it in preparation for grain storage in Odek village, Uganda February 14, 2015. Having earned a reputation for carrying out massacres and mutilating victims, the LRA left Uganda about a decade ago and has roamed across parts of Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and CAR since then, eluding efforts to defeat them. REUTERS/James Akena

A girl attempts to climb out of a granary after cleaning it in preparation for grain storage in Odek village, Uganda February 14, 2015. Having earned a reputation for carrying out massacres and mutilating victims, the LRA left Uganda about a decade ago and has roamed across parts of Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and CAR since then, eluding efforts to defeat them. REUTERS/James Akena
A woman, who did not want to be identified, sits on a floor inside her house in Odek village, Uganda February 14, 2015. REUTERS/James Akena

A woman, who did not want to be identified, sits on a floor inside her house in Odek village, Uganda February 14, 2015. REUTERS/James Akena
Children clean the interior of a granary in preparation for grain storage in Odek village, Uganda February 14, 2015. REUTERS/James Akena

Children clean the interior of a granary in preparation for grain storage in Odek village, Uganda February 14, 2015. REUTERS/James Akena
A church bell hangs from a tree brunch outside a Catholic church and a school in Odek village, Uganda February 14, 2015. REUTERS/James Akena

A church bell hangs from a tree brunch outside a Catholic church and a school in Odek village, Uganda February 14, 2015. REUTERS/James Akena
Severino Okoya (L), 87, preaches a sermon to his followers during Sunday service at the Holy Spirit Movement church in Gulu town, Uganda February 15, 2015. Severino is the father of the founder of the HSM, Alice Lakwena, and the uncle of Joseph Kony, founder and leader of the rebel group Lord's Resistance Army. REUTERS/James Akena

Severino Okoya (L), 87, preaches a sermon to his followers during Sunday service at the Holy Spirit Movement church in Gulu town, Uganda February 15, 2015. Severino is the father of the founder of the HSM, Alice Lakwena, and the uncle of Joseph Kony, founder and leader of the rebel group Lord's Resistance Army. REUTERS/James Akena
A girl walks home after shopping in Odek village, Uganda February 14, 2015. REUTERS/James Akena

A girl walks home after shopping in Odek village, Uganda February 14, 2015. REUTERS/James Akena
People walk on a dusty road in the main commercial area of Odek village, Uganda February 14, 2015. REUTERS/James Akena

People walk on a dusty road in the main commercial area of Odek village, Uganda February 14, 2015. REUTERS/James Akena
A follower of the Holy Spirit Movement church performs rituals at a shrine in Gulu town, Uganda February 15, 2015. REUTERS/James Akena

A follower of the Holy Spirit Movement church performs rituals at a shrine in Gulu town, Uganda February 15, 2015. REUTERS/James Akena
A child sits among the followers of the Holy Spirit Movement during Sunday prayers in Gulu town, Uganda February 15, 2015. REUTERS/James Akena

A child sits among the followers of the Holy Spirit Movement during Sunday prayers in Gulu town, Uganda February 15, 2015. REUTERS/James Akena
