Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Apr 21, 2015 | 11:55pm IST

Journey of Solar Impulse

The Solar Impulse 2 is seen taking off at the Mandalay international airport, March 30, 2015. The unprecedented attempt at the first flight around the world seeks to prove that flying is possible without using fossil fuel. On its five-month journey of 35,000 km (22,000 miles), the engines will be powered only by solar energy. Two Swiss pilots, Bertrand Piccard and Andre Boschberg, will take turns at the controls in the tiny cabin for five consecutive days and nights in the air. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

The Solar Impulse 2 is seen taking off at the Mandalay international airport, March 30, 2015. The unprecedented attempt at the first flight around the world seeks to prove that flying is possible without using fossil fuel. On its five-month journey...more

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
The Solar Impulse 2 is seen taking off at the Mandalay international airport, March 30, 2015. The unprecedented attempt at the first flight around the world seeks to prove that flying is possible without using fossil fuel. On its five-month journey of 35,000 km (22,000 miles), the engines will be powered only by solar energy. Two Swiss pilots, Bertrand Piccard and Andre Boschberg, will take turns at the controls in the tiny cabin for five consecutive days and nights in the air. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
1 / 16
Ground staff remove the cover from the wing of the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, inside the hanger at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Ground staff remove the cover from the wing of the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, inside the hanger at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Ground staff remove the cover from the wing of the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, inside the hanger at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
2 / 16
Solar Impulse 2 takes-off for its fourth flight from Varanasi to Mandalay, Myanmar with Bertrand Piccard at the controls, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

Solar Impulse 2 takes-off for its fourth flight from Varanasi to Mandalay, Myanmar with Bertrand Piccard at the controls, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Solar Impulse 2 takes-off for its fourth flight from Varanasi to Mandalay, Myanmar with Bertrand Piccard at the controls, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard
Close
3 / 16
The Solar Impulse 2 is seen before take-off at the Mandalay international airport, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

The Solar Impulse 2 is seen before take-off at the Mandalay international airport, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
The Solar Impulse 2 is seen before take-off at the Mandalay international airport, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
4 / 16
Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard (top L) sits in the cockpit as staff members close the door of the Solar Impulse 2 plane before it takes off at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport, to fly to Nanjing in Jiangsu province, China, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard (top L) sits in the cockpit as staff members close the door of the Solar Impulse 2 plane before it takes off at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport, to fly to Nanjing in Jiangsu province, China, April 21, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard (top L) sits in the cockpit as staff members close the door of the Solar Impulse 2 plane before it takes off at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport, to fly to Nanjing in Jiangsu province, China, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 16
Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, is pictured en route to Ahmedabad, India, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, is pictured en route to Ahmedabad, India, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, is pictured en route to Ahmedabad, India, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard
Close
6 / 16
Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, lands in Ahmedabad, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, lands in Ahmedabad, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, lands in Ahmedabad, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard
Close
7 / 16
Swiss pilots Bertrand Piccard (L) and Andre Boschberg (R) pose after Piccard landed the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Swiss pilots Bertrand Piccard (L) and Andre Boschberg (R) pose after Piccard landed the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Swiss pilots Bertrand Piccard (L) and Andre Boschberg (R) pose after Piccard landed the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
8 / 16
Ground staff prepare to push the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, into a hangar after it landed at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Ground staff prepare to push the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, into a hangar after it landed at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Ground staff prepare to push the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, into a hangar after it landed at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
9 / 16
A view of the Solar Impulse 2 on flight after taking off from Al Bateen Airport in United Arab Emirates, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

A view of the Solar Impulse 2 on flight after taking off from Al Bateen Airport in United Arab Emirates, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A view of the Solar Impulse 2 on flight after taking off from Al Bateen Airport in United Arab Emirates, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard
Close
10 / 16
The Solar Impulse 2 prepares to take off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

The Solar Impulse 2 prepares to take off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
The Solar Impulse 2 prepares to take off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
11 / 16
The Solar Impulse 2 takes off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, at the start of an attempt to fly around the world in the solar-powered plane, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

The Solar Impulse 2 takes off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, at the start of an attempt to fly around the world in the solar-powered plane, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
The Solar Impulse 2 takes off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, at the start of an attempt to fly around the world in the solar-powered plane, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
12 / 16
Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard gestures to the media in front of the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, at a hangar after landing at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard gestures to the media in front of the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, at a hangar after landing at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard gestures to the media in front of the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, at a hangar after landing at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
13 / 16
The Solar Impulse 2 takes off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

The Solar Impulse 2 takes off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
The Solar Impulse 2 takes off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
14 / 16
"Solar Impulse 2" descends to land in Muscat, Oman, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

"Solar Impulse 2" descends to land in Muscat, Oman, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
"Solar Impulse 2" descends to land in Muscat, Oman, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard
Close
15 / 16
Pilot Bertrand Piccard (L) and pilot Andre Boschberg are welcomed after landing Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, in Ahmedabad, India, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

Pilot Bertrand Piccard (L) and pilot Andre Boschberg are welcomed after landing Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, in Ahmedabad, India, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Pilot Bertrand Piccard (L) and pilot Andre Boschberg are welcomed after landing Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, in Ahmedabad, India, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Flashback: BP oil spill

Flashback: BP oil spill

Next Slideshows

Flashback: BP oil spill

Flashback: BP oil spill

Five years have passed since the largest oil spill in U.S. history.

21 Apr 2015
California's dwindling pastures

California's dwindling pastures

Ranchers and farmers want free-roaming elk fenced in so their livestock do not have to compete for grass amidst the drought.

20 Apr 2015
Tiny dancers

Tiny dancers

Children audition for The School of American Ballet in the Bronx.

20 Apr 2015
India this week

India this week

A pictorial look at India this week.

18 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.

Billboard red carpet

Billboard red carpet

Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast