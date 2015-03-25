Journey of Team India in Cricket World Cup
Bangladesh batsman Imrul Kayes (C) lies on ground as Indian players celebrate after Kayes was run out by India's Ravindra Jadeja during their Cricket World Cup quarter final match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza (R) shakes hands with India's captain MS Dhoni after India's 109-run Cricket World Cup quarter final win over Bangladesh in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
A fan of India's cricket team blows into a sea shell during their Cricket World Cup quarter final match against Bangladesh in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
India's captain MS Dhoni leaves the field after winning their Cricket World Cup match against Zimbabwe at Eden Park in Auckland, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
India's players leave the field after the first innings against Zimbabwe during their Cricket World Cup match at Eden Park in Auckland, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
India's fans cheer before the Cricket World Cup match between Zimbabwe and India, at Eden Park in Auckland, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Virat Kohli (C) and Ajinkya Rahane (R) celebrate beating Ireland, next to Kevin O'Brien, during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Ravichandran Ashwin (R) and MS Dhoni (L) walk with West Indies' wicket keeper Denesh Ramdin off the field together following India's four wicket victory at the Cricket World Cup in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Captain MS Dhoni (C) shakes hands with West Indies' Chris Gayle after India defeated the West Indies by four wickets at the Cricket World Cup in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Virat Kohli (2nd R) and Rohit Sharma walk off the field during a scheduled break in play against United Arab Emirates during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
South Africa's David Miller is run out for 22 runs by India's MS Dhoni (R) as teammate Suresh Raina (L) looks on during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair/Files
South African batsman Wayne Parnell (2nd R) watches as India's Ravichandran Ashwin (R) celebrates dismissing South Africa's Vernon Philander (L) for a duck during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015....more
South African batsman Wayne Parnell (L) watches as India's Ravichandran Ashwin (C) celebrates dismissing South Africa's Vernon Philander (unseen) for a duck during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015....more
Mohit Sharma (C) celebrates with team mates as South Africa's Hashim Amla (L) walks off the ground after being dismissed for for 22 runs during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon...more
Members of India's cricket team celebrate after an electronic review confirmed the dismissal of Pakistan's batsman Umar Akmal (3rd R), caught by wicket keeper Mahendra Dhoni, during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015....more
India's World Cup cricket team shake hands with Pakistan's team at the end of their first 2015 World Cup Cricket match n Adelaide, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray/Files
Members of India's cricket team celebrate after an electronic review confirmed the dismissal of Pakistan's batsman Umar Akmal, caught by wicket keeper Mahendra Dhoni during their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. ...more
India's batsman Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd as he walks off the pitch upon his dismissal during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Adelaide, February 15, 2015. Kohli scored a century in the innings. REUTERS/David Gray/Files
