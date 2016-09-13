Journey to Mecca
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An aerial view of the tents of Muslim pilgrims is seen on the second day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Saudi policemen look at monitor screens showing footage from cameras set up around the holy places, during a tour for journalists, on the second day of Eid al-Adha in Mina near the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims leave after they finished their prayers at Namira Mosque in Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Two Muslim couple take a selfie as Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A boy climbs Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An ariel view of buses which will be used to transport pilgrims during the Haj. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims walk on roads as they head to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mina on the first day of Eid al-Adha, near the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Muslim pilgrim sleeps while reading the Koran at the Grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims walk on roads as they head to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mina on the first day of Eid al-Adha, near the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual Haj pilgrimage on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
Muslim pilgrims visit the Hera cave, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, at the top of Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Muslim pilgrim prays near the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A pilgrim prays at Mount Al-Noor, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hera cave. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims shave their heads after they cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual Haj pilgrimage on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims walk on roads as they head to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mina on the first day of Eid al-Adha, near the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Muslim pilgrim sits on the top of Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Ariel view of the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Next Slideshows
North Korea's largest nuclear test
North Korea conducted its fifth and biggest nuclear test on its 68th anniversary, with a blast more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima, according to...
Backstage at NYFW
Life backstage at New York Fashion Week.
Children at Trump rallies
The voters of tomorrow at events for the GOP candidate.
North Korea's supreme farm leader
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to farms and vegetable co-ops across the nation.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.