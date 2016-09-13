Edition:
Journey to Mecca

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
An aerial view of the tents of Muslim pilgrims is seen on the second day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Saudi policemen look at monitor screens showing footage from cameras set up around the holy places, during a tour for journalists, on the second day of Eid al-Adha in Mina near the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Muslim pilgrims leave after they finished their prayers at Namira Mosque in Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Two Muslim couple take a selfie as Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
A boy climbs Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
An ariel view of buses which will be used to transport pilgrims during the Haj. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Muslim pilgrims walk on roads as they head to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mina on the first day of Eid al-Adha, near the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
A Muslim pilgrim sleeps while reading the Koran at the Grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Muslim pilgrims walk on roads as they head to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mina on the first day of Eid al-Adha, near the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Muslim pilgrims cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual Haj pilgrimage on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Muslim pilgrims visit the Hera cave, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, at the top of Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A Muslim pilgrim prays near the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A pilgrim prays at Mount Al-Noor, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hera cave. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Muslim pilgrims shave their heads after they cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual Haj pilgrimage on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Muslim pilgrims walk on roads as they head to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mina on the first day of Eid al-Adha, near the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
A Muslim pilgrim sits on the top of Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Ariel view of the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
