Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Sep 9, 2016 | 1:40am IST

Journey to Mecca

A Muslim pilgrim prays near the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Muslim pilgrim prays near the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
A Muslim pilgrim prays near the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
1 / 24
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
Close
2 / 24
A Muslim pilgrim sleeps while reading the Koran at the Grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Muslim pilgrim sleeps while reading the Koran at the Grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
A Muslim pilgrim sleeps while reading the Koran at the Grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
3 / 24
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
4 / 24
A pilgrim prays at Mount Al-Noor, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hera cave. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A pilgrim prays at Mount Al-Noor, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hera cave. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A pilgrim prays at Mount Al-Noor, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hera cave. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
5 / 24
Muslim pilgrims visit the Hera cave, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, at the top of Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Muslim pilgrims visit the Hera cave, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, at the top of Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Muslim pilgrims visit the Hera cave, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, at the top of Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
6 / 24
A Muslim pilgrim sits on the top of Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Muslim pilgrim sits on the top of Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A Muslim pilgrim sits on the top of Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
7 / 24
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
8 / 24
Two Muslim couple take a selfie as Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Two Muslim couple take a selfie as Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Two Muslim couple take a selfie as Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
9 / 24
An ariel view of buses which will be used to transport pilgrims during the Haj. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An ariel view of buses which will be used to transport pilgrims during the Haj. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
An ariel view of buses which will be used to transport pilgrims during the Haj. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
10 / 24
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
11 / 24
Ariel view of the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Ariel view of the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Ariel view of the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
12 / 24
A pilgrim prays at Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A pilgrim prays at Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A pilgrim prays at Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
13 / 24
Muslim pilgrims visit Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Muslim pilgrims visit Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Muslim pilgrims visit Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
14 / 24
A Muslim pilgrim takes selfie at the Grand mosque. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Muslim pilgrim takes selfie at the Grand mosque. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A Muslim pilgrim takes selfie at the Grand mosque. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
15 / 24
A Muslim pilgrim sits on the top of Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Muslim pilgrim sits on the top of Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A Muslim pilgrim sits on the top of Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
16 / 24
A general view of Mecca with the Grand Mosque, as seen from Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A general view of Mecca with the Grand Mosque, as seen from Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A general view of Mecca with the Grand Mosque, as seen from Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
17 / 24
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
18 / 24
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
19 / 24
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
20 / 24
Women look on as Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Women look on as Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Women look on as Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
21 / 24
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
22 / 24
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
23 / 24
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Burning Man Festival

Burning Man Festival

Next Slideshows

Burning Man Festival

Burning Man Festival

Scenes from the Playa during the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada.

05 Sep 2016
Canonisation of Mother Teresa

Canonisation of Mother Teresa

Tens of thousands of pilgrims packed St. Peter's Square at the Vatican as Pope proclaimed Mother Teresa a saint.

04 Sep 2016
India This Week

India This Week

Our best India photos from this week.

03 Sep 2016
Mother Teresa's life of work

Mother Teresa's life of work

Mother Teresa of Calcutta, a nun who dedicated her life to helping the poor, will be made a saint of the Roman Catholic Church.

03 Sep 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast