Journey to Mecca
Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba during their final circling at the Grand Mosque during the annual hajj pilgrimage for this year in Mecca October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba during their final circling at the Grand Mosque during the annual hajj pilgrimage for this year in Mecca October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Saudi policemen watch monitor screens showing footage from cameras set up around the holy places, during a tour for journalists on the second day of Eid al-Adha, in Mina near the holy city of Mecca October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
An aerial view is seen of the tents of Muslim pilgrims on the second day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual Haj pilgrimage on Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
An aerial view is seen of the Grand Mosque on the second day of Eid al-Adha in the holy city of Mecca October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims shave their heads after casting seven stones at a pillar that symbolizes Satan during the annual Haj pilgrimage, as part of a Haj pilgrimage rite, on the second day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca October 5, 2014....more
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray during Tawaf al-Ifada, on the day of slaughtering after Arafat day, at the Grand Mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the holy city of Mecca October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Muslim pilgrim kisses the wall of the Kaaba during Tawaf al-Ifada, on the day of slaughtering after Arafat day, at the Grand Mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the holy city of Mecca October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims arrive to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual haj pilgrimage, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims arrive to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual haj pilgrimage, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual Haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual Haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims gather to pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrim hold umbrellas as they pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Muslim pilgrim reads the Koran on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims touch a rock atop Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims climb Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat to pray during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims perform Friday prayers around Namirah mosque on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
The sun sets over Namirah mosque on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed (SAUDI ARABIA - Tags: RELIGION)
Muslim pilgrims walk while they are sprayed by water as they leave the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed (SAUDI ARABIA - Tags: RELIGION)
Muslim pilgrims walk during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mena, near the holy city of Mecca October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed (SAUDI ARABIA - Tags: RELIGION)
Muslim pilgrims are pictured through a roof opening as they sleep during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mena, near the holy city of Mecca, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity (SAUDI ARABIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed (SAUDI ARABIA - Tags: RELIGION)
Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Muslim pilgrim crouches as he exits and makes his way down Mount Al-Noor, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca September 30, 2014....more
Security officials patrol a checkpoint between Jeddah and the holy city of Mecca, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage September 29, 2014. The Saudi Interior Ministry prohibits those without permission for the pilgrimage and non-Muslims from entering...more
Muslim pilgrims walk around the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A dealer displays gold pendants at a jewellery shop near the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Palestinian woman kisses and bids farewell before her mother leaves for the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, at Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians wave as they sit in a bus before leaving the Rafah border crossing for the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, in the southern Gaza Strip September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Next Slideshows
Love in the time of protest
Protesters demonstrate non-violence at rallies around the world.
Salt of the earth
Sasyk-Sivash lake has a long tradition of producing salt from the Black Sea in Crimea.
Eid al-Adha in India
Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha to commemorate Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son on God's command.
Ebola in Texas
Up to 100 people may have had direct or indirect contact with the first person to be diagnosed with the Ebola virus in the United States.
MORE IN PICTURES
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
India this week
Some of our best photos from India this week.