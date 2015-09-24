Journey to Mecca
A Muslim pilgrim prays on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim pilgrims touch the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim pilgrim sits in a tent as he visits Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim pilgrims cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual Haj pilgrimage on Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim pilgrims walk on roads as they head to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mina on the first day of Eid al-Adha, near the holy city of Mecca September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim girl touches the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim pilgrim climbs up the Hera cave, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, at the top of Mount Al-Noor during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, September 21, 2015....more
A Muslim pilgrim sits as he holds a book on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim pilgrim uses a selfie stick to take pictures atop Mount Thor in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim pilgrims touch a rock atop Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim pilgrim holds the tesbih (prayer beads) outside the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim pilgrim waits for Friday prayers to start outside the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim pilgrims stand outside the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim pilgrims pray atop Mount Thor in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim pilgrim uses her mobile phone to light up as she reads from the Quran after visiting Hera cave, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, at the top of Mount Al-Noor during the annual haj...more
A Muslim pilgrim prepares his scarf as he stands atop Mount Thor in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim pilgrims move in circles around the holy Kaaba from the third floor at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim pilgrim holds a plastic camera at a shop in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim pilgrims walk on a road ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim pilgrim reads the Quran outside the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim pilgrim helps a fellow pilgrim on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim pilgrims look at the city landscape after visiting Hera cave, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, at the top of Mount Al-Noor during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca,...more
Next Slideshows
Pope says first mass in U.S.
Pope Francis performs the first canonization on U.S. soil.
Day of Atonement
Yom Kippur is the holiest of Jewish holidays.
The jungle of Calais
Around 3,500 migrants and refugees are camped in Calais, France.
Xi Jinping in the U.S.
Chinese President Xi Jinping begins a week-long visit to America.
MORE IN PICTURES
India at Cannes
Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.
Aishwarya at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.