Sat Jun 2, 2012

Joy, sorrow as Mubarak sentenced

<p>Egyptians celebrate outside the police academy where deposed Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is on trial in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Egyptians celebrate outside the police academy where deposed Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is on trial in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>A supporter of deposed president Hosni Mubarak attacks a photographer after a court sentenced him to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah</p>

A supporter of deposed president Hosni Mubarak attacks a photographer after a court sentenced him to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah

<p>Supporters of deposed president Hosni Mubarak react after a court sentenced him to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Supporters of deposed president Hosni Mubarak react after a court sentenced him to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>An Egyptian celebrates after a court sentenced deposed Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

An Egyptian celebrates after a court sentenced deposed Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>A noose is seen near police standing guard outside the police academy where former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is on trial in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A noose is seen near police standing guard outside the police academy where former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is on trial in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

<p>A woman holds a shoe and a defaced picture of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak outside the police academy where Mubarak is on trial in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A woman holds a shoe and a defaced picture of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak outside the police academy where Mubarak is on trial in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>A supporter of deposed president Hosni Mubarak tries to attack anti-Mubarak protesters after a court sentenced him to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A supporter of deposed president Hosni Mubarak tries to attack anti-Mubarak protesters after a court sentenced him to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Relatives of people who died during Egypt's revolution react after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Relatives of people who died during Egypt's revolution react after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>A supporter of deposed president Hosni Mubarak attacks a photographer after a court sentenced him to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A supporter of deposed president Hosni Mubarak attacks a photographer after a court sentenced him to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Relatives of people who died during Egypt's revolution react after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Relatives of people who died during Egypt's revolution react after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>Supporters of deposed president Hosni Mubarak react after a court sentenced him to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Supporters of deposed president Hosni Mubarak react after a court sentenced him to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

<p>A woman reacts after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A woman reacts after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>Supporters of deposed president Hosni Mubarak react after a court sentenced him to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Supporters of deposed president Hosni Mubarak react after a court sentenced him to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

<p>Egyptians watch the telecast of the trial of deposed president Hosni Mubarak in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Egyptians watch the telecast of the trial of deposed president Hosni Mubarak in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>A woman reacts as she holds a picture of a relative who died during Egypt's revolutions after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A woman reacts as she holds a picture of a relative who died during Egypt's revolutions after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012....more

<p>Egyptians react after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Egyptians react after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>A woman reacts after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A woman reacts after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>A woman reacts after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A woman reacts after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>An Egyptian man celebrates after a court sentenced deposed Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

An Egyptian man celebrates after a court sentenced deposed Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>Supporters of deposed president Hosni Mubarak react after a court sentenced him to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Supporters of deposed president Hosni Mubarak react after a court sentenced him to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

<p>Supporters of deposed president Hosni Mubarak react after a court sentenced him to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Supporters of deposed president Hosni Mubarak react after a court sentenced him to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

<p>Egyptians react after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Egyptians react after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>Relatives of people who died during Egypt's revolution react after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Relatives of people who died during Egypt's revolution react after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>Relatives of people who died during Egypt's revolution react after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Relatives of people who died during Egypt's revolution react after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>A man kisses a picture of a man who died during Egypt's revolutions after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A man kisses a picture of a man who died during Egypt's revolutions after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>Supporters of deposed president Hosni Mubarak react after a court sentenced to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Supporters of deposed president Hosni Mubarak react after a court sentenced to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

