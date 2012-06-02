Joy, sorrow as Mubarak sentenced
Egyptians celebrate outside the police academy where deposed Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is on trial in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A supporter of deposed president Hosni Mubarak attacks a photographer after a court sentenced him to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah
Supporters of deposed president Hosni Mubarak react after a court sentenced him to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An Egyptian celebrates after a court sentenced deposed Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A noose is seen near police standing guard outside the police academy where former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is on trial in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman holds a shoe and a defaced picture of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak outside the police academy where Mubarak is on trial in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A supporter of deposed president Hosni Mubarak tries to attack anti-Mubarak protesters after a court sentenced him to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Relatives of people who died during Egypt's revolution react after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A supporter of deposed president Hosni Mubarak attacks a photographer after a court sentenced him to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Relatives of people who died during Egypt's revolution react after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Supporters of deposed president Hosni Mubarak react after a court sentenced him to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman reacts after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Supporters of deposed president Hosni Mubarak react after a court sentenced him to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Egyptians watch the telecast of the trial of deposed president Hosni Mubarak in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A woman reacts as she holds a picture of a relative who died during Egypt's revolutions after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012....more
Egyptians react after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A woman reacts after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A woman reacts after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An Egyptian man celebrates after a court sentenced deposed Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Supporters of deposed president Hosni Mubarak react after a court sentenced him to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Supporters of deposed president Hosni Mubarak react after a court sentenced him to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Egyptians react after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Relatives of people who died during Egypt's revolution react after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Relatives of people who died during Egypt's revolution react after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man kisses a picture of a man who died during Egypt's revolutions after a court sentenced deposed president Hosni Mubarak to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Supporters of deposed president Hosni Mubarak react after a court sentenced to life in prison, outside the police academy where the court is located in Cairo June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
