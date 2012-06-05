Edition:
Jubilee concert

<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth waves to the crowd as the Jubilee crystal (L) is brought onto the stage during her Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Tuesday, June 05, 2012



<p>Fireworks explode over Buckingham Palace at the end of the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Tuesday, June 05, 2012



<p>Singer Paul McCartney performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Tuesday, June 05, 2012



<p>Spectators watch Elton John on giant screens during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price </p>

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Tuesday, June 05, 2012



<p>Singer Elton John performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Tuesday, June 05, 2012



<p>Entertainers perform during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Tuesday, June 05, 2012



<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William laugh during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Thompson/pool </p>

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Tuesday, June 05, 2012



<p>Britain's Prince Charles kisses the hand of his mother Queen Elizabeth during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Tuesday, June 05, 2012



<p>Spectators wave Union Flags as Britain's Prince Charles pay tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth on stage during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Tuesday, June 05, 2012



<p>British comedian Peter Kay performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Tuesday, June 05, 2012



<p>U.S. musician Stevie Wonder performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Tuesday, June 05, 2012



<p>Singer Robbie Williams performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Tuesday, June 05, 2012



<p>Singer Shirley Bassey performs "Diamonds Are Forever" during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Tuesday, June 05, 2012



<p>Australian singer Kylie Minogue performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Tuesday, June 05, 2012



<p>Britain's Prince Charles (C) leads entertainers and spectators in three cheers for his mother Queen Elizabeth (front L) during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Tuesday, June 05, 2012



<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth (C) is led onto stage by singer and organiser Gary Barlow the stage during her Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Tuesday, June 05, 2012



<p>Queen Elizabeth meets singers Elton John, Cliff Richard, Shirley Bassey, Tom Jones and Paul McCartney (L-R) backstage at the Diamond Jubilee Concert outside Buckingham Palace in London June 4 , 2012. REUTERS/Dave Thompson/POOL </p>

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Tuesday, June 05, 2012



<p>Spectators wave flags as they watch the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Tuesday, June 05, 2012



<p>Singers Gary Barlow (L) and Cheryl Cole perform during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Tuesday, June 05, 2012



<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge waves a Union Flag as she watches with Prince William during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Thompson/pool </p>

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Tuesday, June 05, 2012



<p>Singer Annie Lennox performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Tuesday, June 05, 2012



<p>Chinese pianist Lang Lang acknowledges applause from the crowd during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Tuesday, June 05, 2012



<p>Jamaican singer Grace Jones performs with a hula hoop during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Tuesday, June 05, 2012



<p>Singer Robbie Williams performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Tuesday, June 05, 2012



<p>Spectators wave Union Flags as they watch giant screens during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price </p>

Tuesday, June 05, 2012

Tuesday, June 05, 2012



