Julia Gillard visits India
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (2nd R) walks at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial after paying respects at Rajghat in New Delhi October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (2nd R) walks at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial after paying respects at Rajghat in New Delhi October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (C) walks at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial after paying respects at Rajghat in New Delhi October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (C) walks at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial after paying respects at Rajghat in New Delhi October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (C) places a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi October 17, 2012. Gillard is on a three-day state visit to India. REUTERS/Stringer (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS)
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (C) places a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi October 17, 2012. Gillard is on a three-day state visit to India. REUTERS/Stringer (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS)
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) escorts his Australian counterpart Julia Gillard for her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi October 17, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) escorts his Australian counterpart Julia Gillard for her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi October 17, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (L) inspects a guard of honour during her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi October 17, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (L) inspects a guard of honour during her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi October 17, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (C) inspects a guard of honour during her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi October 17, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (C) inspects a guard of honour during her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi October 17, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (C), India's Telecoms Minister Kapil Sibal (L) and India's ruling Congress party senior leader Karan Singh attend the Oz Fest opening concert at Purana Qila, or Old Fort in New Delhi October 16, 2012....more
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (C), India's Telecoms Minister Kapil Sibal (L) and India's ruling Congress party senior leader Karan Singh attend the Oz Fest opening concert at Purana Qila, or Old Fort in New Delhi October 16, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (C) scatters rose petals at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (C) scatters rose petals at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) escorts his Australian counterpart Julia Gillard for her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi October 17, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) escorts his Australian counterpart Julia Gillard for her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi October 17, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (R) introduces Manmohan Singh (in blue turban) to delegates from Australia during her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi October 17, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (R) introduces Manmohan Singh (in blue turban) to delegates from Australia during her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi October 17, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (L) shakes hands with Manmohan Singh during Gillard's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi October 17, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (L) shakes hands with Manmohan Singh during Gillard's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi October 17, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard speaks to the media after attending a cricket clinic for disadvantaged youth conducted by cricket players from Australia at a park in New Delhi October 16, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard speaks to the media after attending a cricket clinic for disadvantaged youth conducted by cricket players from Australia at a park in New Delhi October 16, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard poses for a picture with children during a visit to the Asha education project site for students residing in slums in New Delhi October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard poses for a picture with children during a visit to the Asha education project site for students residing in slums in New Delhi October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (L) speaks with children during a visit to the Asha education project site for students residing in slums in New Delhi October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (L) speaks with children during a visit to the Asha education project site for students residing in slums in New Delhi October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (C) speaks to the media after attending a cricket clinic for disadvantaged youth conducted by cricket players from Australia at a park in New Delhi October 16, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (C) speaks to the media after attending a cricket clinic for disadvantaged youth conducted by cricket players from Australia at a park in New Delhi October 16, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (C) watches as a girl hits a shot during a cricket clinic for disadvantaged youth conducted by cricket players from Australia at a park in New Delhi October 16, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (C) watches as a girl hits a shot during a cricket clinic for disadvantaged youth conducted by cricket players from Australia at a park in New Delhi October 16, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (C) poses with children during a cricket clinic for disadvantaged youth conducted by cricket players from Australia at a park in New Delhi October 16, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (C) poses with children during a cricket clinic for disadvantaged youth conducted by cricket players from Australia at a park in New Delhi October 16, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (L) applauds as girls play cricket during a clinic for disadvantaged youth conducted by cricket players from Australia at a park in New Delhi October 16, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (L) applauds as girls play cricket during a clinic for disadvantaged youth conducted by cricket players from Australia at a park in New Delhi October 16, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (L) applauds as girls play cricket during a clinic for disadvantaged youth conducted by cricket players from Australia at a park in New Delhi October 16, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (L) applauds as girls play cricket during a clinic for disadvantaged youth conducted by cricket players from Australia at a park in New Delhi October 16, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (R) holds a jersey as she poses with cricket players from Australia who conducted a cricket clinic for disadvantaged youth at a park in New Delhi October 16, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (R) holds a jersey as she poses with cricket players from Australia who conducted a cricket clinic for disadvantaged youth at a park in New Delhi October 16, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard (L) speaks with Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology Sachin Pilot upon her arrival at the airport in New Delhi October 15, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard (L) speaks with Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology Sachin Pilot upon her arrival at the airport in New Delhi October 15, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard attends a cricket clinic for disadvantaged youth conducted by cricket players from Australia at a park in New Delhi October 16, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard attends a cricket clinic for disadvantaged youth conducted by cricket players from Australia at a park in New Delhi October 16, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard waves before getting into a car upon her arrival at the airport in New Delhi October 15, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard waves before getting into a car upon her arrival at the airport in New Delhi October 15, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard (L) shakes hands with Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology Sachin Pilot upon her arrival at the airport in New Delhi October 15, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard (L) shakes hands with Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology Sachin Pilot upon her arrival at the airport in New Delhi October 15, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (L) shakes hands with India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi before their meeting in New Delhi October 17, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (L) shakes hands with India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi before their meeting in New Delhi October 17, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
President Pranab Mukherjee (L) speaks with Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard before their meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi October 17, 2012. Gillard is on a three-day state visit to India. REUTERS/India's Presidential...more
President Pranab Mukherjee (L) speaks with Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard before their meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi October 17, 2012. Gillard is on a three-day state visit to India. REUTERS/India's Presidential Palace/Handout
Next Slideshows
Leaving Cuba
A look at Cuba's illegal immigrants, as the government is set to lift requirements to obtain an exit visa permitting departure from Cuba and a letter of...
Young and hungry in India
The U.N. estimates that one in three of the world's malnourished children is in India, more even than in sub-Saharan Africa.
Mumbai’s ancient taxis
The government is banning taxis over 25 years old in Mumbai.
Vikram Pandit resigns as Citigroup CEO
Citigroup Inc Chief Executive Vikram Pandit has resigned effectively immediately, the company said on Tuesday in a statement from Chairman Michael O'Neill.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.