Jump, dive
A boy jumps from a jetty into the waters of Dal Lake to cool himself on a hot day in Srinagar July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A girl jumps rope in an alley outside her home as a boy looks on in the old quarters of Delhi May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) perform folk dance at a rally to celebrate party's 33rd foundation day in Ahmedabad April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy dives from a jetty into the Arabian Sea to cool off at a fishing harbour in Mumbai March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A supporter of Aam Aadmi Party jumps from a bus after being detained by police and placed on a bus with other supporters during a protest outside the residence of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more
A devotee exercises before taking a holy dip on the banks of the Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demoness Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival at village Phalen, near Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A paramilitary trooper performs a stunt on his motorcycle during the Republic Day parade in Agartala, capital of Tripura, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Boys play cricket on the Marina beach in Chennai May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A boy jumps from an air-conditioner installed on an adjacent building next to the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya, in a step well in New Delhi June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu devotee walks over burning coals during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival at Pratapgarh, about 30 km from Agartala, capital of Tripura April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Boys are silhouetted against the setting sun as they exercise in a public park in the outskirts of Jammu February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Waste collector Dinesh Mukherjee, 11, watches his friend jump over a puddle of toxic liquid at the Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Men practice Vovinam at the Vovinam Martial Arts Academy in Hyderabad June 14, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Boys jump in a pond to cool off in Agartala, capital of Tripura, April 16, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Girls practice Chinese Wushu martial arts in Hyderabad March 8, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A boy jumps off a promenade into the river Ganges in Varanasi July 21, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Indian army officers watch a Kashmiri youth jump over a ditch during a recruitment drive in Rangreth on the outskirts of Srinagar May 26, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Dancers from Uzbekistan perform the Navoi Bolshoi ballet in Hyderabad January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
People take part in folk dance rehearsals on the eve of the "Navratri" festival in Ahmedabad September 29, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A policeman is hit by an object thrown by a Kashmiri protester in Srinagar August 12, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Muslim schoolgirl from St. Maaz high school practises Chinese wushu martial arts inside the school compound in Hyderabad July 8, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Forest workers watch a tigress as she jumps into the waters of river Sundari Kati, after its release from a cage at Sundarbans, about 150 km (93 miles) south of Kolkata February 19, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
Dancers dressed in traditional attire pose as they take part in rehearsals for the "Garba" dance ahead of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Kashmiri government employee is hit by water cannon during a protest demanding the regularisation of their jobs and pay increases in Srinagar June 10, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Jammu and Kashmir police officer performs a stunt during the Republic Day celebrations in Jammu January 26, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Gupta
A man dives into the Ganges river to beat the heat in Kolkata May 18, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
A boy jumps into a step well built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya on a hot day in New Delhi June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) run over barricades installed by police during a protest against rise in fuel prices and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in New Delhi September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Mayookha Johny of India competes in the women's long jump final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Australia's Brett Lee (L) bowls to India's Yuvraj Singh during their third one-day international cricket match in Hyderabad October 5, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Anju Bobby George of India competes during the women's long jump final at the world athletics championships in Helsinki August 10, 2005. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
