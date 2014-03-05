Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Mar 5, 2014 | 7:40am IST

Justin Bieber, inked

<p>Justin Bieber shows a tattoo on his back. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.</p>

Justin Bieber shows a tattoo on his back. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Justin Bieber shows a tattoo on his back. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.

Close
1 / 16
<p>Justin Bieber lifts his T-shirt. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.</p>

Justin Bieber lifts his T-shirt. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Justin Bieber lifts his T-shirt. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.

Close
2 / 16
<p>A tattoo of Jesus Christ on the left leg of Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.</p>

A tattoo of Jesus Christ on the left leg of Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A tattoo of Jesus Christ on the left leg of Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.

Close
3 / 16
<p>A tattoo behind the left ear of Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.</p>

A tattoo behind the left ear of Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A tattoo behind the left ear of Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.

Close
4 / 16
<p>Justin Bieber shows a tattoo. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.</p>

Justin Bieber shows a tattoo. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Justin Bieber shows a tattoo. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.

Close
5 / 16
<p>Justin Bieber shows a tattoo. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.</p>

Justin Bieber shows a tattoo. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Justin Bieber shows a tattoo. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.

Close
6 / 16
<p>Justin Bieber is pictured in police custody in Miami Beach, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.</p>

Justin Bieber is pictured in police custody in Miami Beach, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Justin Bieber is pictured in police custody in Miami Beach, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.

Close
7 / 16
<p>Justin Bieber shows a tattoo. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.</p>

Justin Bieber shows a tattoo. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Justin Bieber shows a tattoo. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.

Close
8 / 16
<p>Justin Bieber shows his tattooed left arm. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.</p>

Justin Bieber shows his tattooed left arm. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Justin Bieber shows his tattooed left arm. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.

Close
9 / 16
<p>A tattoo on the left arm of Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.</p>

A tattoo on the left arm of Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A tattoo on the left arm of Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.

Close
10 / 16
<p>Justin Bieber is pictured in police custody in Miami Beach. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.</p>

Justin Bieber is pictured in police custody in Miami Beach. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Justin Bieber is pictured in police custody in Miami Beach. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.

Close
11 / 16
<p>A tattoo on the right arm of Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.</p>

A tattoo on the right arm of Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A tattoo on the right arm of Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.

Close
12 / 16
<p>A tattoo on the right arm of Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.</p>

A tattoo on the right arm of Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

A tattoo on the right arm of Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.

Close
13 / 16
<p>Justin Bieber shows a tattoo. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.</p>

Justin Bieber shows a tattoo. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Justin Bieber shows a tattoo. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.

Close
14 / 16
<p>Justin Bieber shows a tattoo on his back. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.</p>

Justin Bieber shows a tattoo on his back. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Justin Bieber shows a tattoo on his back. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.

Close
15 / 16
<p>Justin Bieber (R) is shown in this still image taken from police video surveillance footage while he was in police custody in Miami. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.</p>

Justin Bieber (R) is shown in this still image taken from police video surveillance footage while he was in police custody in Miami. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Justin Bieber (R) is shown in this still image taken from police video surveillance footage while he was in police custody in Miami. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Spotted at Paris Fashion Week

Spotted at Paris Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Spotted at Paris Fashion Week

Spotted at Paris Fashion Week

Celebrities at Paris Fashion Week.

05 Mar 2014
Shopping, Chanel-style

Shopping, Chanel-style

Karl Lagerfeld transforms his Paris Fashion Week runway into a "Chanel Shopping Center".

04 Mar 2014
Oscar red carpet

Oscar red carpet

Style from the red carpet at the Oscars.

04 Mar 2014
Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

Highlights from the Academy Awards.

03 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures