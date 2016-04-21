Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Apr 22, 2016

Justin Trudeau rumbles in Brooklyn

Justin Trudeau trains at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. Trudeau put on his boxing gloves and shared some of his best moves in the ring with a group of students in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Justin Trudeau trains at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. Trudeau put on his boxing gloves and shared some of his best moves in the ring with a group of students in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Justin Trudeau trains at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. Trudeau put on his boxing gloves and shared some of his best moves in the ring with a group of students in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Justin Trudeau spars in the ring at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. He hit the ring at the famous Gleason's Gym in Brooklyn and sparred with several of the young athletes. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Justin Trudeau spars in the ring at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. He hit the ring at the famous Gleason's Gym in Brooklyn and sparred with several of the young athletes. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Justin Trudeau spars in the ring at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. He hit the ring at the famous Gleason's Gym in Brooklyn and sparred with several of the young athletes. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Justin Trudeau trains at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. Trudeau became well known for his boxing skills when he duked it out with one of Canada's Conservative senators in a charity match and won. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Justin Trudeau trains at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. Trudeau became well known for his boxing skills when he duked it out with one of Canada's Conservative senators in a charity match and won. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Justin Trudeau trains at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. Trudeau became well known for his boxing skills when he duked it out with one of Canada's Conservative senators in a charity match and won. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Justin Trudeau enters the ring to train at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Justin Trudeau enters the ring to train at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Justin Trudeau enters the ring to train at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Justin Trudeau spars with a youth in the in the ring at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Justin Trudeau spars with a youth in the in the ring at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Justin Trudeau spars with a youth in the in the ring at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Secret service agents talk in the foreground as Justin Trudeau spars in the ring at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Secret service agents talk in the foreground as Justin Trudeau spars in the ring at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Secret service agents talk in the foreground as Justin Trudeau spars in the ring at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Justin Trudeau wears Montreal Canadiens logo-adorned socks as he trains at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Justin Trudeau wears Montreal Canadiens logo-adorned socks as he trains at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Justin Trudeau wears Montreal Canadiens logo-adorned socks as he trains at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Justin Trudeau trains at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Justin Trudeau trains at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Justin Trudeau trains at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Justin Trudeau walks into the ring at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Justin Trudeau walks into the ring at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Justin Trudeau walks into the ring at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Justin Trudeau trains at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Justin Trudeau trains at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Justin Trudeau trains at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Justin Trudeau prepares to train at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Justin Trudeau prepares to train at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Justin Trudeau prepares to train at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Justin Trudeau trains at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Justin Trudeau trains at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Justin Trudeau trains at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Justin Trudeau spars in the ring at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Justin Trudeau spars in the ring at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Justin Trudeau spars in the ring at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
