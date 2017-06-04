Juventus fans injured in stampede in Turin
A Juventus fan is helped to walk as the fans gathered in San Carlo Square run away following panic created by the explosion of firecrackers as they was watching the match on a giant screen. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
A Juventus fan receives first aid. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus fans run away from San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
A Juventus fan sits injured. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus fans run away from San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus fans run away from San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus fans run away from San Carlo Square following panic created by the explosion of firecrackers. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
A Juventus fan walks injured. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
A Juventus fan receives first aid. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus fans run away from San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
San Carlo Square is seen as Juventus fans run away. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
A cardboard Champions League cup is seen on the ground left in San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus fans react following the goal scored by Juventus' Mario Mandzukic as they watch the match on a giant screen in San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus fans gather in San Carlo Square before the match. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus fans react following the third goal scored by Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus fans gather in San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus fans pose in San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus fans gather San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
A Juventus fan shows a tattoo reading "Juve" in San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus fans react following the third goal scored by Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Next Slideshows
Modi greets Macron
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in France on the last leg of his four-nation visit.
India This Week
A roundup of the best of Reuters photos from India this week.
Rare protests rock Morocco
Tensions around the northern Moroccan town of Al-Hoceima have been high since October after a fishmonger was crushed inside a garbage truck while trying to...
Maduro's supporters
In the face of opposition protests on the streets of Venezuela, supporters of President Nicolas Maduro continue to rally around the nation's leader.
MORE IN PICTURES
PM Modi's Portugal tour
Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.
Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India
Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Last Friday of Ramadan in India
Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.