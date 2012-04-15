Kabul under siege
A member of the Afghan security forces look at a piece of debris from a rocket propelled grenade which was found after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul in this still image from video April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters Tv
An Afghan police officer runs at the scene after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan police officer runs at the scene after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul April 15, 2012. Gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, assaulting Western embassies in the heavily guarded, central diplomatic...more
An Afghan police officer runs at the scene after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul April 15, 2012. Gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, assaulting Western embassies in the heavily guarded, central diplomatic area and at the parliament in the west, witnesses and officials said. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
U.S. troops arrive at the scene after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul April 15, 2012. Gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, assaulting Western embassies in the heavily guarded, central diplomatic area and at the parliament in the west, witnesses and officials said. Taliban insurgents claimed responsibility for the assault, one of the boldest on the capital since U.S.-backed Afghan forces removed the group from power in 2001. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan police arrive at the scene after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An armed Afghan police officer takes his position after gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Armed Afghan police climb onto the back of a vehicle after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Smoke rises from a tower belonging to the British embassy after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An armed Afghan police officer runs to take his position after gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul April 15, 2012. Gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, assaulting Western embassies in the heavily guarded, central diplomatic area and at the parliament in the west, witnesses and officials said. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Armed Afghan police take their positions after gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul April 15, 2012.REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan police run with their weapons after gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan policeman takes position at the site of an attack in Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A general view shows the British Embassy in Kabul April 15, 2012. Gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, assaulting Western embassies in the heavily guarded, central diplomatic area and at the parliament in the west, witnesses and officials said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
