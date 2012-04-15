Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Apr 15, 2012 | 5:55pm IST

Kabul under siege

<p>A member of the Afghan security forces look at a piece of debris from a rocket propelled grenade which was found after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul in this still image from video April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters Tv</p>

A member of the Afghan security forces look at a piece of debris from a rocket propelled grenade which was found after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul in this still image from video April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters Tv

Sunday, April 15, 2012

A member of the Afghan security forces look at a piece of debris from a rocket propelled grenade which was found after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul in this still image from video April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters Tv

Close
1 / 13
<p>An Afghan police officer runs at the scene after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

An Afghan police officer runs at the scene after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Sunday, April 15, 2012

An Afghan police officer runs at the scene after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
2 / 13
<p>An Afghan police officer runs at the scene after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul April 15, 2012. Gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, assaulting Western embassies in the heavily guarded, central diplomatic area and at the parliament in the west, witnesses and officials said. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

An Afghan police officer runs at the scene after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul April 15, 2012. Gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, assaulting Western embassies in the heavily guarded, central diplomatic...more

Sunday, April 15, 2012

An Afghan police officer runs at the scene after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul April 15, 2012. Gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, assaulting Western embassies in the heavily guarded, central diplomatic area and at the parliament in the west, witnesses and officials said. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
3 / 13
<p>U.S. troops arrive at the scene after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul April 15, 2012. Gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, assaulting Western embassies in the heavily guarded, central diplomatic area and at the parliament in the west, witnesses and officials said. Taliban insurgents claimed responsibility for the assault, one of the boldest on the capital since U.S.-backed Afghan forces removed the group from power in 2001. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

U.S. troops arrive at the scene after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul April 15, 2012. Gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, assaulting Western embassies in the heavily guarded, central diplomatic area and...more

Sunday, April 15, 2012

U.S. troops arrive at the scene after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul April 15, 2012. Gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, assaulting Western embassies in the heavily guarded, central diplomatic area and at the parliament in the west, witnesses and officials said. Taliban insurgents claimed responsibility for the assault, one of the boldest on the capital since U.S.-backed Afghan forces removed the group from power in 2001. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
4 / 13
<p>Afghan police arrive at the scene after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan police arrive at the scene after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Sunday, April 15, 2012

Afghan police arrive at the scene after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
5 / 13
<p>An armed Afghan police officer takes his position after gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

An armed Afghan police officer takes his position after gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Sunday, April 15, 2012

An armed Afghan police officer takes his position after gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
6 / 13
<p>Armed Afghan police climb onto the back of a vehicle after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Armed Afghan police climb onto the back of a vehicle after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Sunday, April 15, 2012

Armed Afghan police climb onto the back of a vehicle after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
7 / 13
<p>Smoke rises from a tower belonging to the British embassy after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Smoke rises from a tower belonging to the British embassy after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Sunday, April 15, 2012

Smoke rises from a tower belonging to the British embassy after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
8 / 13
<p>An armed Afghan police officer runs to take his position after gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul April 15, 2012. Gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, assaulting Western embassies in the heavily guarded, central diplomatic area and at the parliament in the west, witnesses and officials said. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

An armed Afghan police officer runs to take his position after gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul April 15, 2012. Gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, assaulting Western embassies in the...more

Sunday, April 15, 2012

An armed Afghan police officer runs to take his position after gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul April 15, 2012. Gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, assaulting Western embassies in the heavily guarded, central diplomatic area and at the parliament in the west, witnesses and officials said. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
9 / 13
<p>Armed Afghan police take their positions after gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul April 15, 2012.REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Armed Afghan police take their positions after gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul April 15, 2012.REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Sunday, April 15, 2012

Armed Afghan police take their positions after gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul April 15, 2012.REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
10 / 13
<p>Afghan police run with their weapons after gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan police run with their weapons after gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Sunday, April 15, 2012

Afghan police run with their weapons after gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
11 / 13
<p>An Afghan policeman takes position at the site of an attack in Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

An Afghan policeman takes position at the site of an attack in Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Sunday, April 15, 2012

An Afghan policeman takes position at the site of an attack in Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
12 / 13
<p>A general view shows the British Embassy in Kabul April 15, 2012. Gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, assaulting Western embassies in the heavily guarded, central diplomatic area and at the parliament in the west, witnesses and officials said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

A general view shows the British Embassy in Kabul April 15, 2012. Gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, assaulting Western embassies in the heavily guarded, central diplomatic area and at the parliament in the west,...more

Sunday, April 15, 2012

A general view shows the British Embassy in Kabul April 15, 2012. Gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, assaulting Western embassies in the heavily guarded, central diplomatic area and at the parliament in the west, witnesses and officials said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
24 Hours in Pictures - 13 Apr 2012

24 Hours in Pictures - 13 Apr 2012

Next Slideshows

24 Hours in Pictures - 13 Apr 2012

24 Hours in Pictures - 13 Apr 2012

A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.

14 Apr 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

13 Apr 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Apr 2012
Indonesia quakes spark tsunami fears

Indonesia quakes spark tsunami fears

Huge quakes struck off Indonesia, tsunami warning has been lifted.

11 Apr 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast