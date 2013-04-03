Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell rests his .223 calibre rifle on the roof of his truck as he aims at a group of kangaroos on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. O'Donnell, a professional plumber, shoots kangaroos on local farmer's properties around three times a week as part of the annual cull, running from March until the end of July, which involves the legal shooting and tagging of thousands of eastern grey kangaroos per year in the Australian Capital Territory. Picture taken March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray