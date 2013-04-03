Kangaroo shooter
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell rests his .223 calibre rifle on the roof of his truck as he aims at a group of kangaroos on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. O'Donnell, a professional plumber,...more
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell rests his .223 calibre rifle on the roof of his truck as he aims at a group of kangaroos on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. O'Donnell, a professional plumber, shoots kangaroos on local farmer's properties around three times a week as part of the annual cull, running from March until the end of July, which involves the legal shooting and tagging of thousands of eastern grey kangaroos per year in the Australian Capital Territory. Picture taken March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell drives his truck through a paddock with his .223 calibre rifle resting on the window on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell drives his truck through a paddock with his .223 calibre rifle resting on the window on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell rests his .223 calibre rifle on the window of his truck as he searches for kangaroos on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell rests his .223 calibre rifle on the window of his truck as he searches for kangaroos on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell re-loads bullets into his .223 calibre rifle on the seat of his truck after shooting kangaroos on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell re-loads bullets into his .223 calibre rifle on the seat of his truck after shooting kangaroos on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell's .223 calibre rifle sits on his seat as he attaches a spotlight to the door of his truck as he prepares to enter a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. ...more
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell's .223 calibre rifle sits on his seat as he attaches a spotlight to the door of his truck as he prepares to enter a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell's .223 calibre rifle sits on his seat as he attaches a spotlight to his truck as he prepares to enter a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray more
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell's .223 calibre rifle sits on his seat as he attaches a spotlight to his truck as he prepares to enter a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell aims his spotlight and .223 calibre rifle from the window of his truck at a group of kangaroos in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David...more
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell aims his spotlight and .223 calibre rifle from the window of his truck at a group of kangaroos in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell aims his spotlight and .223 calibre rifle from the window of his truck at a group of kangaroos in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David...more
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell aims his spotlight and .223 calibre rifle from the window of his truck at a group of kangaroos in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell rests his .223 calibre rifle on the bonnet of his truck as he aims at a group of kangaroos on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell rests his .223 calibre rifle on the bonnet of his truck as he aims at a group of kangaroos on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell walks through a paddock holding his .223 calibre rifle looking for the kangaroos he just shot so as to tag them on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. ...more
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell walks through a paddock holding his .223 calibre rifle looking for the kangaroos he just shot so as to tag them on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell prepares to tag a kangaroo he just shot next to his .223 calibre rifle in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell prepares to tag a kangaroo he just shot next to his .223 calibre rifle in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell bends down to pick up his .223 calibre rifle after tagging a kangaroo he just shot in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray more
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell bends down to pick up his .223 calibre rifle after tagging a kangaroo he just shot in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell carries his .223 calibre rifle as he walks through a paddock to tag a kangaroo he just shot on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell carries his .223 calibre rifle as he walks through a paddock to tag a kangaroo he just shot on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell prepares to tag a kangaroo he recently shot next to his .223 calibre rifle in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell prepares to tag a kangaroo he recently shot next to his .223 calibre rifle in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell leans over to tag a kangaroo he just shot next to his .223 calibre rifle in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell leans over to tag a kangaroo he just shot next to his .223 calibre rifle in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Next Slideshows
Circus comes to town
The traveling Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars aims to bring the circus to rural areas. The circus, now in its 129th edition, stages 250 shows a year across...
Life of a farmer
Snapshots of the daily toil of farmers in India.
White House Easter Egg Roll
The first family hosts the annual White House Egg Roll.
Holi festival in Utah
Thousands celebrate the spring Hindu festival.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.