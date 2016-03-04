Kanhaiya speaks at JNU
Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader, gestures as he addresses a meet inside JNU campus in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader, gestures as he addresses a meet inside JNU campus in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Kanhaiya Kumar (C), a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader, arrives to address a meet inside JNU campus in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader, gestures as he addresses a meet inside JNU campus in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader, gestures as he addresses a meet inside JNU campus in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Kanhaiya Kumar addresses students inside the university campus after being released on bail from a Delhi prison in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader, shouts slogans before addressing a meet inside the JNU campus in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Kanhaiya Kumar addresses students inside the university campus after being released on bail from a Delhi prison in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader, gestures as he addresses a meet inside JNU campus in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Kanhaiya Kumar addresses students inside the university campus after being released on bail from a Delhi prison in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader, gestures as he addresses a meet inside JNU campus in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader, shouts slogans before addressing a meet in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader, gestures as he addresses a meet inside JNU campus in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader, shouts slogans before addressing a meet in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
Made in 3D
The output of the 3D printing revolution including shoes, chocolates bears and a violin.
Migrant jungle in flames
Clashes break out in Calais as police clear part of the shanty town in northern France.
A year in space
Astronaut Scott Kelly returns to Earth after 340 days in space.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.