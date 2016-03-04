Edition:
Kanhaiya speaks at JNU

Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader, gestures as he addresses a meet inside JNU campus in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader, gestures as he addresses a meet inside JNU campus in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Kanhaiya Kumar (C), a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader, arrives to address a meet inside JNU campus in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader, gestures as he addresses a meet inside JNU campus in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader, gestures as he addresses a meet inside JNU campus in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Kanhaiya Kumar addresses students inside the university campus after being released on bail from a Delhi prison in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader, shouts slogans before addressing a meet inside the JNU campus in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Kanhaiya Kumar addresses students inside the university campus after being released on bail from a Delhi prison in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader, gestures as he addresses a meet inside JNU campus in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Kanhaiya Kumar addresses students inside the university campus after being released on bail from a Delhi prison in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader, gestures as he addresses a meet inside JNU campus in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader, shouts slogans before addressing a meet in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader, gestures as he addresses a meet inside JNU campus in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader, shouts slogans before addressing a meet in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

