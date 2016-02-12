Edition:
Pictures | Fri Feb 12, 2016

Kanye West at New York Fashion Week

Kanye West dances during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party for the "The Life of Pablo" album during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models present creations at Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lamar Odom (L-2nd R), Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, North West, Kim Kardashian and Vogue Editor Anna Wintour attend. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Kanye West (C) and Lamar Odom arrive. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models present creations from Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A large sheet covers the stage before the presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models present creations from Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models present creations from Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models present creations from Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Kendall Jenner arrives holding North West. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian (C) arrive. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models present creations from Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models present creations from Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Kendall Jenner uses her cellular device during the presentation and listening party. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models present creations from Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Kanye West speaks to an attendee during his presentation and listening party. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Caitlyn Jenner (standing 2nd L-R), Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend. Also pictured are Jonathan Cheban (top R) and Kris Jenner (seated, front C). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models present creations from Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Workers lift the sheet on the stage before the presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Attendees watch the presentation and listening party. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

