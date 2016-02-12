Kanye West at New York Fashion Week
Kanye West dances during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party for the "The Life of Pablo" album during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations at Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lamar Odom (L-2nd R), Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, North West, Kim Kardashian and Vogue Editor Anna Wintour attend. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kanye West (C) and Lamar Odom arrive. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A large sheet covers the stage before the presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kendall Jenner arrives holding North West. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian (C) arrive. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kendall Jenner uses her cellular device during the presentation and listening party. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kanye West speaks to an attendee during his presentation and listening party. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Caitlyn Jenner (standing 2nd L-R), Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend. Also pictured are Jonathan Cheban (top R) and Kris Jenner (seated, front C). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Workers lift the sheet on the stage before the presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Attendees watch the presentation and listening party. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Next Slideshows
amfAR Gala
Highlights from the amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan, New York.
Transgender models
Aspiring models audition for a transgender/transsexual modelling agency.
Best of Cindy Crawford
A look at the career of supermodel Cindy Crawford.
Super Bowl halftime
Beyonce, Coldplay and Bruno Mars perform together.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.