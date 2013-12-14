Edition:
Karzai in India

<p>Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (L) is watched by his National Security Advisor Rangin Dadfar Spanta as he addresses media representatives during a press interaction in New Delhi December 14, 2013. Karzai is on a four-day visit to India. REUTERS/Findlay Kember/Pool</p>

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (L) is watched by his National Security Advisor Rangin Dadfar Spanta as he addresses media representatives during a press interaction in New Delhi December 14, 2013. Karzai is on a four-day visit to India. REUTERS/Findlay Kember/Pool

<p>Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai gestures while describing a visit to an injured young girl in hospital as he addresses media representatives during a press interaction in New Delhi December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Findlay Kember/Pool</p>

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai gestures while describing a visit to an injured young girl in hospital as he addresses media representatives during a press interaction in New Delhi December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Findlay Kember/Pool

<p>Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai gestures as he addresses media representatives during a press interaction in New Delhi December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Findlay Kember/Pool</p>

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai gestures as he addresses media representatives during a press interaction in New Delhi December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Findlay Kember/Pool

<p>Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai gestures as he addresses media representatives during a press interaction in New Delhi December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Findlay Kember/Pool</p>

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai gestures as he addresses media representatives during a press interaction in New Delhi December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Findlay Kember/Pool

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) talks to Afghan President Hamid Karzai at Singh's residence in New Delhi December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Saurabh Das/Pool</p>

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) talks to Afghan President Hamid Karzai at Singh's residence in New Delhi December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Saurabh Das/Pool

<p>Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid (L) speaks with Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai during their meeting in New Delhi December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid (L) speaks with Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai during their meeting in New Delhi December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) talks to Afghan President Hamid Karzai at Singh's residence in New Delhi December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Saurabh Das/Pool</p>

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) talks to Afghan President Hamid Karzai at Singh's residence in New Delhi December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Saurabh Das/Pool

<p>Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (R) gestures as he speaks with Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid during their meeting in New Delhi December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (R) gestures as he speaks with Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid during their meeting in New Delhi December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (L) shakes hands with Minister of State for Home Affairs R.P.N Singh upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (L) shakes hands with Minister of State for Home Affairs R.P.N Singh upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

