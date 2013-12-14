Karzai in India
Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (L) is watched by his National Security Advisor Rangin Dadfar Spanta as he addresses media representatives during a press interaction in New Delhi December 14, 2013. Karzai is on a four-day visit to India....more
Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (L) is watched by his National Security Advisor Rangin Dadfar Spanta as he addresses media representatives during a press interaction in New Delhi December 14, 2013. Karzai is on a four-day visit to India. REUTERS/Findlay Kember/Pool
Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai gestures while describing a visit to an injured young girl in hospital as he addresses media representatives during a press interaction in New Delhi December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Findlay Kember/Pool
Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai gestures while describing a visit to an injured young girl in hospital as he addresses media representatives during a press interaction in New Delhi December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Findlay Kember/Pool
Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai gestures as he addresses media representatives during a press interaction in New Delhi December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Findlay Kember/Pool
Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai gestures as he addresses media representatives during a press interaction in New Delhi December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Findlay Kember/Pool
Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai gestures as he addresses media representatives during a press interaction in New Delhi December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Findlay Kember/Pool
Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai gestures as he addresses media representatives during a press interaction in New Delhi December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Findlay Kember/Pool
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) talks to Afghan President Hamid Karzai at Singh's residence in New Delhi December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Saurabh Das/Pool
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) talks to Afghan President Hamid Karzai at Singh's residence in New Delhi December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Saurabh Das/Pool
Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid (L) speaks with Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai during their meeting in New Delhi December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid (L) speaks with Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai during their meeting in New Delhi December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) talks to Afghan President Hamid Karzai at Singh's residence in New Delhi December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Saurabh Das/Pool
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) talks to Afghan President Hamid Karzai at Singh's residence in New Delhi December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Saurabh Das/Pool
Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (R) gestures as he speaks with Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid during their meeting in New Delhi December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (R) gestures as he speaks with Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid during their meeting in New Delhi December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (L) shakes hands with Minister of State for Home Affairs R.P.N Singh upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (L) shakes hands with Minister of State for Home Affairs R.P.N Singh upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Fury over Bangladesh execution
Supporters of an Islamist leader vent their fury at his execution for war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan.
India This Week
Some of our best photos this week
Pictures of the Year: Strange and Unusual
Our strangest photos of the past year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards
French wine growers light heaters to protect vineyards from frost damage.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
India This Week
Our pictures from India this week.
Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament
Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.
Battleground Mosul
Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.