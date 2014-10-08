Kashmir Border Clashes
Indian villagers take shelter inside an army bunker at Devi Garh village near Jammu October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Indian villager stands next to the wall of a house that locals say was damaged by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Indian village woman mourns the death of her relative whom locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A woman walks past a stain which locals said was the blood of an Indian villager killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian villagers stand near the body of a calf that locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, about 47 km (29 miles) from Jammu October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian villagers mourn the death of their relative whom locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A girl walks past a stain which locals said was the blood of a villager killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian villagers sit in a tractor trolley as they move to safer places at Devi Garh village near Jammu October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian villagers sit in a tractor trolley as they move to safer places at Devi Garh village near Jammu October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Indian villager clears the debris from his house, which locals said was damaged by firing from the Pakistan side of the border, at Trewa village near Jammu October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
