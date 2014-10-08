Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 8, 2014 | 11:15am IST

Kashmir Border Clashes

Indian villagers take shelter inside an army bunker at Devi Garh village near Jammu October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Indian villagers take shelter inside an army bunker at Devi Garh village near Jammu October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Indian villagers take shelter inside an army bunker at Devi Garh village near Jammu October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
1 / 10
An Indian villager stands next to the wall of a house that locals say was damaged by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

An Indian villager stands next to the wall of a house that locals say was damaged by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
An Indian villager stands next to the wall of a house that locals say was damaged by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
2 / 10
An Indian village woman mourns the death of her relative whom locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

An Indian village woman mourns the death of her relative whom locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
An Indian village woman mourns the death of her relative whom locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
3 / 10
A woman walks past a stain which locals said was the blood of an Indian villager killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A woman walks past a stain which locals said was the blood of an Indian villager killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A woman walks past a stain which locals said was the blood of an Indian villager killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
4 / 10
Indian villagers stand near the body of a calf that locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, about 47 km (29 miles) from Jammu October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Indian villagers stand near the body of a calf that locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, about 47 km (29 miles) from Jammu October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Indian villagers stand near the body of a calf that locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, about 47 km (29 miles) from Jammu October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
5 / 10
Indian villagers mourn the death of their relative whom locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Indian villagers mourn the death of their relative whom locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Indian villagers mourn the death of their relative whom locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
6 / 10
A girl walks past a stain which locals said was the blood of a villager killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A girl walks past a stain which locals said was the blood of a villager killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A girl walks past a stain which locals said was the blood of a villager killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
7 / 10
Indian villagers sit in a tractor trolley as they move to safer places at Devi Garh village near Jammu October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Indian villagers sit in a tractor trolley as they move to safer places at Devi Garh village near Jammu October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Indian villagers sit in a tractor trolley as they move to safer places at Devi Garh village near Jammu October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
8 / 10
Indian villagers sit in a tractor trolley as they move to safer places at Devi Garh village near Jammu October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Indian villagers sit in a tractor trolley as they move to safer places at Devi Garh village near Jammu October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Indian villagers sit in a tractor trolley as they move to safer places at Devi Garh village near Jammu October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
9 / 10
An Indian villager clears the debris from his house, which locals said was damaged by firing from the Pakistan side of the border, at Trewa village near Jammu October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

An Indian villager clears the debris from his house, which locals said was damaged by firing from the Pakistan side of the border, at Trewa village near Jammu October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
An Indian villager clears the debris from his house, which locals said was damaged by firing from the Pakistan side of the border, at Trewa village near Jammu October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Search for volcano victims

Search for volcano victims

Next Slideshows

Search for volcano victims

Search for volcano victims

Bodies are still being recovered in the aftermath of the deadly volcanic eruption of Mount Ontake in Japan.

08 Oct 2014
Siege of Kobani

Siege of Kobani

The Islamic State advances into the Syrian town, as Turkish troops assemble on the border.

07 Oct 2014
Ebola in Texas

Ebola in Texas

Up to 100 people may have had direct or indirect contact with the first person to be diagnosed with the Ebola virus in the United States.

07 Oct 2014
Gay marriage in America

Gay marriage in America

The Supreme Court declines to hear appeals to several gay marriage cases, thus allowing same-sex couples to get married in additional states.

07 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

India this week

India this week

A look at our best photos from India this week.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures