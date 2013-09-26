Edition:
Pictures | Thu Sep 26, 2013 | 10:20pm IST

Kashmir gun battle

<p>A tank from the Indian army moves past soldiers during a search operation after a gun battle at an army camp in Mesar in Samba district September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>An injured policeman is rushed to a hospital for treatment, in Jammu September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>An Indian Army helicopter hovers near an army camp during a gun battle in Samba district September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>Indian Army soldiers take up position near an army camp during a gun battle in Mesar in Samba district September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>An injured policeman is rushed to a hospital for treatment, in Jammu September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>An Indian police officer crouches next to the body of a man killed in a militant attack against a police station in Hiranagar, Kathua district September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Lovepreet (2nd R), mother of Lieutenant Colonel Bikramjeet Singh, who was killed in a militant attack in an army camp in Mesar in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, is consoled by unidentified women and an Indian army officer outside her residence in Chandigarh September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>Omar Abdullah (C), chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, stands in front of the coffins of Indian policemen killed on Thursday's clashes, during a wreath-laying ceremony in Jammu September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Indian army soldiers gather during a search operation after a gun battle at an army camp in Mesar in Samba district September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

