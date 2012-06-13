Edition:
Kashmir

<p>A Kashmiri woman travels in a boat in the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A boy jumps from a bridge into the waters of Dal Lake to cool himself on a hot day in Srinagar June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Kashmiri girls sit inside the classroom of a school in Srinagar June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Kashmiri children sit inside the classroom of a school in Srinagar June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A Kashmiri farmer walks through a paddy field as it rains in Srinagar June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A female Muslim worshipper holds her umbrella as she prepares to leave Kashmir's Jamia Masjid after offering Friday prayers in Srinagar June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A female Muslim worshipper offers Friday prayers inside Kashmir's Jamia Masjid in Srinagar June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A female Muslim worshipper leaves Kashmir's Jamia Masjid after offering Friday prayers in Srinagar June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A female Muslim worshipper offers Friday prayers inside Kashmir's Jamia Masjid in Srinagar June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Female Muslim worshippers offer Friday prayers inside Kashmir's Jamia Masjid in Srinagar June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Kashmiri Muslim women perform Friday prayers inside Kashmir's Jamia Masjid in Srinagar June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>A Kashmiri flower vendor rows his boat at a floating market on Dal Lake during early morning in Srinagar June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A Kashmiri man rows his boat through the interiors of Dal Lake during early morning in Srinagar June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Kashmiri men wait for vegetables vendors at a floating market on Dal Lake in Srinagar June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Kashmiri vegetable vendors assemble at a floating market on Dal Lake in Srinagar June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A Kashmiri woman holds a stack of bread as she gets in a boat on the Dal Lake during early morning in Srinagar June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A Kashmiri man (L) bargains with a vegetable vendor at a floating market on Dal Lake in Srinagar June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A Kashmiri vendor sells vegetables at a floating market in the interior of Dal Lake, in Srinagar June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A Kashmiri boatman removes weeds from the waters of Dal Lake during early morning in Srinagar June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

