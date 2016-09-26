Edition:
Kashmir on the boil

A supporter of Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), a pro-India party, is detained by the police during a protest demanding to hold a plebiscite, in Srinagar, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Policemen patrol a street during a strike called by Kashmiri separatists in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir region, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Demonstrators hold Pakistan flags, placards and banners as they protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir region, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
A policeman fires a teargas shell towards demonstrators during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
A policeman helps a visually impaired man to cross a concertina wire laid on a pavement during a curfew in Srinagar September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
A masked protester attends a protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir September 18, 2016 REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
People react as they see the body of Nasir Shafi, 11, who according to local residents was shot by security forces during a protest on Friday evening in Theed on the outskirts of Srinagar, India, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
An Indian policeman runs during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
An Indian policeman fires a teargas shell towards demonstrators during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
A protester throws a stone towards Indian police during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
A man is rushed to a hospital in Srinagar for treatment after he was injured in clashes between protesters and Indian police in Karimabad in South Kashmir, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Kashmiri women react as they watch people carry away a coffin containing the body of Abdul Qayoom, a civilian whose family said in local media reports was beaten by Indian police on Friday and had succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, for his funeral in Srinagar September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
An Indian policeman runs amid tear gas smoke during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir region, in Srinagar, India September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
A demonstrator shouts slogans amid smoke from a tear gas shell fired by the Indian police during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir region, in Srinagar, India September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
A demonstrator shouts slogans amid smoke from a tear gas shell fired by the Indian police during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir region, in Srinagar, India September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Women shout slogans during a protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A protester throws a stone towards Indian police during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A masked protester attends a protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Indian policemen patrol a street following a protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
A protester throws a stone towards Indian policemen during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
A protester prepares to throw a stone towards an Indian policeman during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
A protester throws a stone amidst smoke from tear gas fired by Indian policemen during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Indian policemen use shields to take cover from stones hurled by demonstrators during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
An Indian policeman uses a slingshot to hurl stones towards demonstrators during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol a street in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, August 27, 2016
Protesters hold the flag of Pakistan during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A protester throws back a tear gas shell fired by the Indian police during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A protester hurls a stone towards the Indian police during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Relatives of Irfan Ahmed, who according to local media died after being hit by a tear gas canister fired by security forces, mourn his death in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Men gesture at security personnel following the death of Irfan Ahmed, who according to local media died after being hit by a tear gas canister fired by security forces, in Srinagar, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Security personnel clash with stone throwers following the death of Irfan Ahmed, who according to local media died after being hit by a tear gas canister fired by security forces, in Srinagar, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Members of a family watch television in their home in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
A man stands under the half open shutters of a shop after a night of clashes between protesters and security forces in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
A woman stands on rubble to talk to her friends after a night of clashes between protesters and security forces in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
A member of the security forces patrols a street after a night of clashes between protestors and security forces in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Women leave a hospital in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
A boy gestures at a member of the security forces in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
A boy looks back at a member of the security forces in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Two women and a girl make their way along a street littered with rocks thrown by protestors in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Two women and a girl make their way along a street littered with rocks thrown by protestors in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Women wash the street outside their house in Srinagar as security forces patrol during a curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
A camel trader stands next to his camel at the Tejaji Cattle Fair in the village Parbatsar, in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
An artisan paints an idol of Hindu god Ganesh at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations, in Kolkata, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Indian Army soldiers participate in a war exercise during a two-day "Know Your Army" exhibition in Ahmedabad, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
An Indian Army soldier participates in a war exercise during a two-day "Know Your Army" exhibition in Ahmedabad, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Women in Srinagar watch a demonstration against the recent killings in the region as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
People gather outside a house in Srinagar to watch and play carrom as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
A woman steps outside her house in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Students perform a special prayer for Indian badminton player P.V. Sindhu to win the gold medal at the Rio Olympics in Chandigarh, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
A man holds a picture of Indian badminton player P.V. Sindhu during a special prayer for her to win the gold medal at the Rio Olympics in Chandigarh, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
A man sleeps on a stone plaque inside a park in Mumbai, India, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
People watch a protest on a street in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Stones thrown by protestors litter the street in Srinagar as security forces enforce a curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
A boy wearing the flag of Pakistan is seen during a protest in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Parents comfort their son whom they say was injured by pellets shot by security forces in Srinagar following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
A man displays injuries which he says were sustained from beatings by security forces near Srinagar following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
People wait for news at a hospital in Srinagar about family members whom they say were beaten by security forces near Srinagar following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Women attend a demonstration in Srinagar against the killing of English lecturer, Shabir Ahmad, whom they say was killed by members of the security forces following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
A general view of Srinagar which is under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Masked youths attend a demonstration in Srinagar against the killing of English lecturer, Shabir Ahmad, whom they say was killed by members of the security forces following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India celebrates after winning her match against Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India reacts during play against Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Vault Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Dipa Karmakar (IND) of India competes. REUTERS/Marko Djurica FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
A Kashmiri woman mourns for civilians, who according to local media were killed during clashes between police and protesters, during their funerals in Beerwah, north of Srinagar, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Kashmiri villagers sit next to the bodies of civilians, who according to local media were killed during clashes between police and protesters, during their funerals in Beerwah, north of Srinagar, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Kashmiri villagers shout slogans during a funeral of civilians, who according to local media were killed during clashes between police and protesters, in Beerwah, north of Srinagar, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Policemen patrol on a street during a curfew in Srinagar, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
A policeman patrols near the site after a gun fight between Indian security forces and suspected militants, in Srinagar, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Policemen detain supporters of Kashmiri lawmaker Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Protesters gesture towards Indian police during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 12, 2016. REUTERS//Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Apoliceman uses a slingshot during clashes with demonstrators following a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Policemen detain Masroor Abbas Ansari (C), leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) group, during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Police (not pictured) fire tear gas during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Policemen stand guard near a shop with its shutters sprayed with graffiti in Srinigar, India August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Dainsh Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
A protester throws stones towards the police during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 9, 2016. REUTERS//Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
A protester holds a wooden beam as others hold a Pakistani flag during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 9, 2016. REUTERS//Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
A policeman checks the identification cards of a family during a curfew in Srinagar, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Supporters of Kashmir's main opposition party National Conference (NC) scuffle with policemen during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Supporters of Kashmir's main opposition National Conference (NC) party scuffle with policemen during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Protesters wave Pakistani flags during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir in Srinagar, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
A policeman uses a stick to adjust concertina wire as he lays a barricade on a road during a curfew in Srinagar, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
People look out from a window as they watch a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, on the outskirts of Srinagar, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
Protesters run away as a policeman fires tear gas towards them during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, on the outskirts of Srinagar, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
Protesters shout slogans during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, on the outskirts of Srinagar, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
Masked protesters pose before the start of a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, on the outskirts of Srinagar, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
An Indian policeman fires tear gas towards protesters during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, on the outskirts of Srinagar, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
An injured man is rushed to a hospital after he was injured during clashes between police and protesters, in Srinagar, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
An Indian policeman stands guard near shops painted with graffiti during a curfew in Srinagar, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
A masked protester shouts slogans during a protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir, India August 4, 2016.

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
A policeman stands guard during a curfew in Srinagar July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
A security guard keeps an eye on protesters from the banned Islamic charity Jamat-ud-Dawa, as they end a "Kashmir Caravan" from Lahore with a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Supporters of the banned Islamic charity Jamat-ud-Dawa listen to speeches as they end a "Kashmir Caravan" from Lahore with a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, chief of the banned Islamic charity Jamat-ud-Dawa, looks over the crowed as they end a "Kashmir Caravan" from Lahore with a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, chief of the banned Islamic charity Jamat-ud-Dawa, speaks as they end a "Kashmir Caravan" from Lahore with a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
A man shows his tooth to an Indian policemen as he seeks permission to see a doctor after he was stopped during a curfew in Srinagar July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
A girl walks past a burning tyre set afire by protesters during a curfew in Srinagar July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A policeman runs during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Policemen stand next to a burning handcart set on fire by demonstrators during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A boy looks out from a window of his house during a curfew in Srinagar, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
A policeman stops an auto-rickshaw during a curfew in Srinagar, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
A policeman stands guard in a deserted street during a curfew in Srinagar July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
A policeman checks an identity card of Kashmiri men as others stand guard during a curfew in Srinagar July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
A Kashmiri vegetable vendor sits in his boat as he waits for customers during a curfew in Srinagar July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
A man shows medicine to a policeman after he was stopped by the police during a curfew in Srinagar July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A man rides a pony during a curfew in Srinagar July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Policemen stand guard next to the wreckage of a vehicle that was damaged during a protest on Thursday evening, during a curfew in Srinagar July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A man shows medicine to a policeman after he was stopped by the police during a curfew in Srinagar July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Muslims offer Friday prayers on a road during a curfew in Srinagar July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A man catches fish as he sits on a jetty on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Policemen stand guard on a deserted street during a curfew in Srinagar July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
An policeman checks an identity card of a woman during a curfew in Srinagar July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
A policeman checks the document of a motorcyclist during a curfew in Srinagar July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
An injured boy lies on a hospital bed after clashes between police and protesters, in Srinagar, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
A girl who got injured in the clashes between police and protesters, reacts as she lies on a hospital bed, in Srinagar, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
A man who got injured in the clashes between police and protesters, sits inside a hospital, in Srinagar, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
A woman fans a boy who got injured in the clashes between Indian police and protesters, inside a hospital, in Srinagar, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Policemen stand guard on a deserted street during a curfew in Srinagar July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
A supporter of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, chairman of the hardline Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference group, is detained by Indian police during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
Syed Ali Shah Geelani (C), chairman of the hardline Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference group is detained during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
People attend a protest against what they say are the recent killings of Kashmiri civilians, in New Delhi, India, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
A woman holds a placard as she attends a protest against what they say are the recent killings of Kashmiri civilians, in New Delhi, India, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
A supporter of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a separatist political leader, shouts slogans atop a police vehicle during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
Policemen block the gate as Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (top, wearing cap), a separatist political leader, attempt to climb over the gate of his residence along with his supporters to protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
Kashmiri Muslims carry the body of Burhan Wani, a separatist militant leader, during his funeral in Tral, south of Srinagar, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
A policeman stands guard in front of closed shops painted with graffiti during a curfew in Srinagar July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
A police officer stops a motorcyclist during a curfew in Srinagar July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
Policemen stand guard in front of the closed shops during a curfew in Srinagar July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
Syed Ali Shah Geelani (C), chairman of the hardline Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference group, and his supporters attend a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
Policemen stand guard from atop their vehicle during a protest in Srinagar, against recent killings in Kashmir July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
A policeman pulls concertina wire to lay a barricade on a road during a curfew in Srinagar July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
A woman crosses a deserted road during a curfew in Srinagar July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
A policeman stops a man riding a bicycle during a curfew in Srinagar July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
A policeman stands guard in front of the closed shops painted with graffiti during a curfew in Srinagar July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
A policeman stops men on a scooter during a curfew in Srinagar July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Men sit in front of a closed shop painted with a graffiti during a curfew in Srinagar July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
A policeman stands guard in a deserted street during a curfew in Srinagar July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Tourists rest on a pavement as they wait for airport gates to open in Srinagar July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
A woman walks past a closed shop painted with graffiti during a curfew in Srinagar July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Policemen patrol a deserted road during a curfew in Srinagar July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Family members stand beside an injured man as he lies in a hospital bed after clashes between police and protesters, in Srinagar, India July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Injured people lie in hospital beds after clashes between Indian police and protesters, in Srinagar, India July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
An injured man is rushed to a hospital for treatment, after clashes between police and protesters, in Srinagar, India July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Policemen stand guard in front of closed shops during a curfew in Srinagar, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
Policemen stand guard in front of closed shops during a curfew in Srinagar, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
A policeman wearing riot gear patrols on a deserted road during a curfew in Srinagar, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
Policemen stand guard in front of closed shops during a curfew in Srinagar, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
A view of a deserted road during a curfew in Srinagar, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
Protesters throw stones amid tear gas smoke fired by Indian police during a protest against the killing of Burhan Wani, a separatist militant leader, in Srinagar, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
Protesters throw stones towards Indian police during a protest against the killing of Burhan Wani, a separatist militant leader, in Srinagar, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
Policemen chase away protesters during a protest against the killing of Burhan Wani, a separatist militant leader, in Srinagar, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
A boy, who got injured during clashes between police and protesters, talks to her mother at a hospital in Srinagar, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
An injured man is rushed to a hospital after he was injured during clashes between police and protesters, in Srinagar, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
Indian policemen guard a street during a protest against the killing of Burhan Wani, a separatist militant leader, in Srinagar, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
Kashmiri Muslims carry the body of Burhan Wani, a separatist militant leader, during his funeral in Tral, south of Srinagar, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
Kashmiri Muslims gather around the body of Burhan Wani, a separatist militant leader, during his funeral in Tral, south of Srinagar, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
Family members and relatives mourn next to the body of Burhan Wani, a separatist militant leader, during his funeral in Tral, south of Srinagar, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
Kashmiri women mourn the death of Burhan Wani, a separatist militant leader, during his funeral in Tral, south of Srinagar, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
Kashmiri Muslims carry the body of Burhan Wani, a separatist militant leader, during his funeral in Tral, south of Srinagar, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
Kashmiri women mourn the death of Burhan Wani, a separatist militant leader, during his funeral in Tral, south of Srinagar, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, July 09, 2016
