Kashmir on the boil
A supporter of Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), a pro-India party, is detained by the police during a protest demanding to hold a plebiscite, in Srinagar, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Policemen patrol a street during a strike called by Kashmiri separatists in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir region, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Demonstrators hold Pakistan flags, placards and banners as they protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir region, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A policeman fires a teargas shell towards demonstrators during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A policeman helps a visually impaired man to cross a concertina wire laid on a pavement during a curfew in Srinagar September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A masked protester attends a protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir September 18, 2016 REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People react as they see the body of Nasir Shafi, 11, who according to local residents was shot by security forces during a protest on Friday evening in Theed on the outskirts of Srinagar, India, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian policeman runs during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian policeman fires a teargas shell towards demonstrators during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A protester throws a stone towards Indian police during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man is rushed to a hospital in Srinagar for treatment after he was injured in clashes between protesters and Indian police in Karimabad in South Kashmir, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri women react as they watch people carry away a coffin containing the body of Abdul Qayoom, a civilian whose family said in local media reports was beaten by Indian police on Friday and had succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, for his...more
An Indian policeman runs amid tear gas smoke during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir region, in Srinagar, India September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A demonstrator shouts slogans amid smoke from a tear gas shell fired by the Indian police during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir region, in Srinagar, India September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A demonstrator shouts slogans amid smoke from a tear gas shell fired by the Indian police during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir region, in Srinagar, India September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Women shout slogans during a protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A protester throws a stone towards Indian police during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A masked protester attends a protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir, September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian policemen patrol a street following a protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A protester throws a stone towards Indian policemen during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A protester prepares to throw a stone towards an Indian policeman during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A protester throws a stone amidst smoke from tear gas fired by Indian policemen during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian policemen use shields to take cover from stones hurled by demonstrators during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian policeman uses a slingshot to hurl stones towards demonstrators during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol a street in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 27, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Protesters hold the flag of Pakistan during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A protester throws back a tear gas shell fired by the Indian police during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A protester hurls a stone towards the Indian police during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Relatives of Irfan Ahmed, who according to local media died after being hit by a tear gas canister fired by security forces, mourn his death in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 22, 2016....more
Men gesture at security personnel following the death of Irfan Ahmed, who according to local media died after being hit by a tear gas canister fired by security forces, in Srinagar, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Security personnel clash with stone throwers following the death of Irfan Ahmed, who according to local media died after being hit by a tear gas canister fired by security forces, in Srinagar, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Members of a family watch television in their home in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man stands under the half open shutters of a shop after a night of clashes between protesters and security forces in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman stands on rubble to talk to her friends after a night of clashes between protesters and security forces in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A member of the security forces patrols a street after a night of clashes between protestors and security forces in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Women leave a hospital in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A boy gestures at a member of the security forces in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A boy looks back at a member of the security forces in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Two women and a girl make their way along a street littered with rocks thrown by protestors in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Two women and a girl make their way along a street littered with rocks thrown by protestors in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Women wash the street outside their house in Srinagar as security forces patrol during a curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Women in Srinagar watch a demonstration against the recent killings in the region as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People gather outside a house in Srinagar to watch and play carrom as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman steps outside her house in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People watch a protest on a street in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Stones thrown by protestors litter the street in Srinagar as security forces enforce a curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A boy wearing the flag of Pakistan is seen during a protest in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Parents comfort their son whom they say was injured by pellets shot by security forces in Srinagar following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man displays injuries which he says were sustained from beatings by security forces near Srinagar following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People wait for news at a hospital in Srinagar about family members whom they say were beaten by security forces near Srinagar following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Women attend a demonstration in Srinagar against the killing of English lecturer, Shabir Ahmad, whom they say was killed by members of the security forces following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A general view of Srinagar which is under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Masked youths attend a demonstration in Srinagar against the killing of English lecturer, Shabir Ahmad, whom they say was killed by members of the security forces following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Kashmiri woman mourns for civilians, who according to local media were killed during clashes between police and protesters, during their funerals in Beerwah, north of Srinagar, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri villagers sit next to the bodies of civilians, who according to local media were killed during clashes between police and protesters, during their funerals in Beerwah, north of Srinagar, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri villagers shout slogans during a funeral of civilians, who according to local media were killed during clashes between police and protesters, in Beerwah, north of Srinagar, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Policemen patrol on a street during a curfew in Srinagar, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A policeman patrols near the site after a gun fight between Indian security forces and suspected militants, in Srinagar, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Policemen detain supporters of Kashmiri lawmaker Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Protesters gesture towards Indian police during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 12, 2016. REUTERS//Danish Ismail
Apoliceman uses a slingshot during clashes with demonstrators following a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Policemen detain Masroor Abbas Ansari (C), leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) group, during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Police (not pictured) fire tear gas during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Policemen stand guard near a shop with its shutters sprayed with graffiti in Srinigar, India August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Dainsh Ismail
A protester throws stones towards the police during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 9, 2016. REUTERS//Danish Ismail
A protester holds a wooden beam as others hold a Pakistani flag during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 9, 2016. REUTERS//Danish Ismail
A policeman checks the identification cards of a family during a curfew in Srinagar, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Supporters of Kashmir's main opposition party National Conference (NC) scuffle with policemen during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Supporters of Kashmir's main opposition National Conference (NC) party scuffle with policemen during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Protesters wave Pakistani flags during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir in Srinagar, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A policeman uses a stick to adjust concertina wire as he lays a barricade on a road during a curfew in Srinagar, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People look out from a window as they watch a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, on the outskirts of Srinagar, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Protesters run away as a policeman fires tear gas towards them during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, on the outskirts of Srinagar, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Protesters shout slogans during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, on the outskirts of Srinagar, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Masked protesters pose before the start of a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, on the outskirts of Srinagar, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian policeman fires tear gas towards protesters during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, on the outskirts of Srinagar, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An injured man is rushed to a hospital after he was injured during clashes between police and protesters, in Srinagar, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian policeman stands guard near shops painted with graffiti during a curfew in Srinagar, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A masked protester shouts slogans during a protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir, India August 4, 2016.
A policeman stands guard during a curfew in Srinagar July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A security guard keeps an eye on protesters from the banned Islamic charity Jamat-ud-Dawa, as they end a "Kashmir Caravan" from Lahore with a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Supporters of the banned Islamic charity Jamat-ud-Dawa listen to speeches as they end a "Kashmir Caravan" from Lahore with a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, chief of the banned Islamic charity Jamat-ud-Dawa, looks over the crowed as they end a "Kashmir Caravan" from Lahore with a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, chief of the banned Islamic charity Jamat-ud-Dawa, speaks as they end a "Kashmir Caravan" from Lahore with a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A man shows his tooth to an Indian policemen as he seeks permission to see a doctor after he was stopped during a curfew in Srinagar July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A girl walks past a burning tyre set afire by protesters during a curfew in Srinagar July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A policeman runs during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Policemen stand next to a burning handcart set on fire by demonstrators during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A boy looks out from a window of his house during a curfew in Srinagar, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A policeman stops an auto-rickshaw during a curfew in Srinagar, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A policeman stands guard in a deserted street during a curfew in Srinagar July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A policeman checks an identity card of Kashmiri men as others stand guard during a curfew in Srinagar July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri vegetable vendor sits in his boat as he waits for customers during a curfew in Srinagar July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man shows medicine to a policeman after he was stopped by the police during a curfew in Srinagar July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man rides a pony during a curfew in Srinagar July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Policemen stand guard next to the wreckage of a vehicle that was damaged during a protest on Thursday evening, during a curfew in Srinagar July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man shows medicine to a policeman after he was stopped by the police during a curfew in Srinagar July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Muslims offer Friday prayers on a road during a curfew in Srinagar July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man catches fish as he sits on a jetty on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Policemen stand guard on a deserted street during a curfew in Srinagar July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An policeman checks an identity card of a woman during a curfew in Srinagar July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A policeman checks the document of a motorcyclist during a curfew in Srinagar July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An injured boy lies on a hospital bed after clashes between police and protesters, in Srinagar, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A girl who got injured in the clashes between police and protesters, reacts as she lies on a hospital bed, in Srinagar, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man who got injured in the clashes between police and protesters, sits inside a hospital, in Srinagar, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman fans a boy who got injured in the clashes between Indian police and protesters, inside a hospital, in Srinagar, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Policemen stand guard on a deserted street during a curfew in Srinagar July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A supporter of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, chairman of the hardline Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference group, is detained by Indian police during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Syed Ali Shah Geelani (C), chairman of the hardline Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference group is detained during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People attend a protest against what they say are the recent killings of Kashmiri civilians, in New Delhi, India, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman holds a placard as she attends a protest against what they say are the recent killings of Kashmiri civilians, in New Delhi, India, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a separatist political leader, shouts slogans atop a police vehicle during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Policemen block the gate as Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (top, wearing cap), a separatist political leader, attempt to climb over the gate of his residence along with his supporters to protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, July 13, 2016....more
Kashmiri Muslims carry the body of Burhan Wani, a separatist militant leader, during his funeral in Tral, south of Srinagar, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A policeman stands guard in front of closed shops painted with graffiti during a curfew in Srinagar July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A police officer stops a motorcyclist during a curfew in Srinagar July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Policemen stand guard in front of the closed shops during a curfew in Srinagar July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Syed Ali Shah Geelani (C), chairman of the hardline Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference group, and his supporters attend a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Policemen stand guard from atop their vehicle during a protest in Srinagar, against recent killings in Kashmir July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A policeman pulls concertina wire to lay a barricade on a road during a curfew in Srinagar July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman crosses a deserted road during a curfew in Srinagar July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A policeman stops a man riding a bicycle during a curfew in Srinagar July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A policeman stands guard in front of the closed shops painted with graffiti during a curfew in Srinagar July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A policeman stops men on a scooter during a curfew in Srinagar July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Men sit in front of a closed shop painted with a graffiti during a curfew in Srinagar July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A policeman stands guard in a deserted street during a curfew in Srinagar July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Tourists rest on a pavement as they wait for airport gates to open in Srinagar July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman walks past a closed shop painted with graffiti during a curfew in Srinagar July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Policemen patrol a deserted road during a curfew in Srinagar July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Family members stand beside an injured man as he lies in a hospital bed after clashes between police and protesters, in Srinagar, India July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Injured people lie in hospital beds after clashes between Indian police and protesters, in Srinagar, India July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An injured man is rushed to a hospital for treatment, after clashes between police and protesters, in Srinagar, India July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Policemen stand guard in front of closed shops during a curfew in Srinagar, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Policemen stand guard in front of closed shops during a curfew in Srinagar, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A policeman wearing riot gear patrols on a deserted road during a curfew in Srinagar, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Policemen stand guard in front of closed shops during a curfew in Srinagar, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A view of a deserted road during a curfew in Srinagar, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Protesters throw stones amid tear gas smoke fired by Indian police during a protest against the killing of Burhan Wani, a separatist militant leader, in Srinagar, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Protesters throw stones towards Indian police during a protest against the killing of Burhan Wani, a separatist militant leader, in Srinagar, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Policemen chase away protesters during a protest against the killing of Burhan Wani, a separatist militant leader, in Srinagar, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A boy, who got injured during clashes between police and protesters, talks to her mother at a hospital in Srinagar, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An injured man is rushed to a hospital after he was injured during clashes between police and protesters, in Srinagar, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian policemen guard a street during a protest against the killing of Burhan Wani, a separatist militant leader, in Srinagar, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslims carry the body of Burhan Wani, a separatist militant leader, during his funeral in Tral, south of Srinagar, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslims gather around the body of Burhan Wani, a separatist militant leader, during his funeral in Tral, south of Srinagar, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Family members and relatives mourn next to the body of Burhan Wani, a separatist militant leader, during his funeral in Tral, south of Srinagar, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri women mourn the death of Burhan Wani, a separatist militant leader, during his funeral in Tral, south of Srinagar, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslims carry the body of Burhan Wani, a separatist militant leader, during his funeral in Tral, south of Srinagar, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri women mourn the death of Burhan Wani, a separatist militant leader, during his funeral in Tral, south of Srinagar, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
