Kashmir Remembers
Kashmiri Muslim men perform prayers at the shrine of Sufi Saint Khawaja Naqashband on his death anniversary in Srinagar January 27, 2012. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims, who believe in Sufism, thronged the shrine of the saint on his 348th death...more
Kashmiri Muslim men perform prayers at the shrine of Sufi Saint Khawaja Naqashband on his death anniversary in Srinagar January 27, 2012. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims, who believe in Sufism, thronged the shrine of the saint on his 348th death anniversary and offered special prayers on Friday. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Kashmiri Muslim man performs prayers in front of a mural inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Khawaja Naqashband on his death anniversary in Srinagar January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Kashmiri Muslim man performs prayers in front of a mural inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Khawaja Naqashband on his death anniversary in Srinagar January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A man sprinkles rosewater on devotees at the shrine of Sufi Saint Khawaja Naqashband on his death anniversary in Srinagar January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A man sprinkles rosewater on devotees at the shrine of Sufi Saint Khawaja Naqashband on his death anniversary in Srinagar January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Muslim man cries while praying inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Khawaja Naqashband on his death anniversary in Srinagar January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Muslim man cries while praying inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Khawaja Naqashband on his death anniversary in Srinagar January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri girls wait for their relatives to finish the prayers at the shrine of Sufi Saint Khawaja Naqashband on his death anniversary in Srinagar January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Kashmiri girls wait for their relatives to finish the prayers at the shrine of Sufi Saint Khawaja Naqashband on his death anniversary in Srinagar January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
