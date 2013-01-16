Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jan 16, 2013

Kashmir skirmish

<p>Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols the fenced border with Pakistan against the backdrop of a Pakistani tower in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols the fenced border with Pakistan against the backdrop of a Pakistani tower in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols the fenced border with Pakistan against the backdrop of a Pakistani tower in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier keeps vigil during night patrol near the fenced border with Pakistan in Abdullian, southwest of Jammu January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta </p>

An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier keeps vigil during night patrol near the fenced border with Pakistan in Abdullian, southwest of Jammu January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier keeps vigil during night patrol near the fenced border with Pakistan in Abdullian, southwest of Jammu January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>A Border Security Force soldier keeps vigil during night patrol near the fenced border with Pakistan in Abdullian, southwest of Jammu January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

A Border Security Force soldier keeps vigil during night patrol near the fenced border with Pakistan in Abdullian, southwest of Jammu January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

A Border Security Force soldier keeps vigil during night patrol near the fenced border with Pakistan in Abdullian, southwest of Jammu January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>Border Security Force soldiers walk during night patrol near the fenced border with Pakistan in Abdullian, southwest of Jammu January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Border Security Force soldiers walk during night patrol near the fenced border with Pakistan in Abdullian, southwest of Jammu January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Border Security Force soldiers walk during night patrol near the fenced border with Pakistan in Abdullian, southwest of Jammu January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>Army officers from India (R) and Pakistan are seen during their flag meeting at Chakan da Bagh in Poonch district, northwest of Jammu, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Indian Ministry of Defence/Handout</p>

Army officers from India (R) and Pakistan are seen during their flag meeting at Chakan da Bagh in Poonch district, northwest of Jammu, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Indian Ministry of Defence/Handout

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Army officers from India (R) and Pakistan are seen during their flag meeting at Chakan da Bagh in Poonch district, northwest of Jammu, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Indian Ministry of Defence/Handout

<p>An Indian army officer (R) shakes hands with a Pakistani army officer during their flag meeting at Chakan da Bagh in Poonch district, northwest of Jammu, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Indian Ministry of Defence/Handout</p>

An Indian army officer (R) shakes hands with a Pakistani army officer during their flag meeting at Chakan da Bagh in Poonch district, northwest of Jammu, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Indian Ministry of Defence/Handout

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

An Indian army officer (R) shakes hands with a Pakistani army officer during their flag meeting at Chakan da Bagh in Poonch district, northwest of Jammu, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Indian Ministry of Defence/Handout

<p>India's army chief General Bikram Singh speaks during a news conference in New Delhi January 14, 2013. Singh held out the threat of retaliating against Pakistan for the killing of two soldiers at the de facto border in Kashmir, saying he had asked his ground commanders to be aggressive in the face of provocation. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

India's army chief General Bikram Singh speaks during a news conference in New Delhi January 14, 2013. Singh held out the threat of retaliating against Pakistan for the killing of two soldiers at the de facto border in Kashmir, saying he had asked his ground commanders to be aggressive in the face of provocation. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

India's army chief General Bikram Singh speaks during a news conference in New Delhi January 14, 2013. Singh held out the threat of retaliating against Pakistan for the killing of two soldiers at the de facto border in Kashmir, saying he had asked his ground commanders to be aggressive in the face of provocation. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>A general view of Churunda village is pictured near the Line of Control (LoC), about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A general view of Churunda village is pictured near the Line of Control (LoC), about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

A general view of Churunda village is pictured near the Line of Control (LoC), about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>A general view of Sony village is pictured near the Line of Control (LoC), about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A general view of Sony village is pictured near the Line of Control (LoC), about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

A general view of Sony village is pictured near the Line of Control (LoC), about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>Villager Mohd Aslam shows, according to the Indian army, the tail units of shells fired by the Pakistani troops near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Villager Mohd Aslam shows, according to the Indian army, the tail units of shells fired by the Pakistani troops near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Villager Mohd Aslam shows, according to the Indian army, the tail units of shells fired by the Pakistani troops near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>A road leading towards Churunda village is pictured near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A road leading towards Churunda village is pictured near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

A road leading towards Churunda village is pictured near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>A villager stands under the roof of his house, which according to the Indian army, was damaged earlier by shelling from Pakistani troops near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A villager stands under the roof of his house, which according to the Indian army, was damaged earlier by shelling from Pakistani troops near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

A villager stands under the roof of his house, which according to the Indian army, was damaged earlier by shelling from Pakistani troops near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>Mohd Aslam, a villager, points to a box which, according to the Indian army, was damaged earlier by the shelling from Pakistani troops near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Mohd Aslam, a villager, points to a box which, according to the Indian army, was damaged earlier by the shelling from Pakistani troops near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Mohd Aslam, a villager, points to a box which, according to the Indian army, was damaged earlier by the shelling from Pakistani troops near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>A villager reconstructs the roof of his house which, according to the Indian army, was damaged earlier by shelling from Pakistani troops, near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A villager reconstructs the roof of his house which, according to the Indian army, was damaged earlier by shelling from Pakistani troops, near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

A villager reconstructs the roof of his house which, according to the Indian army, was damaged earlier by shelling from Pakistani troops, near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>Villagers walk on the roof of their house near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Villagers walk on the roof of their house near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Villagers walk on the roof of their house near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>Barbed wire fencing constructed by the Indian army near the Line of Control is pictured in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013.REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Barbed wire fencing constructed by the Indian army near the Line of Control is pictured in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013.REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Barbed wire fencing constructed by the Indian army near the Line of Control is pictured in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013.REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>An Indian army soldier patrols near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

An Indian army soldier patrols near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

An Indian army soldier patrols near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>An Indian army soldier patrols near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

An Indian army soldier patrols near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

An Indian army soldier patrols near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>An Indian army soldier patrols near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

An Indian army soldier patrols near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

An Indian army soldier patrols near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>An Indian army soldier patrols near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

An Indian army soldier patrols near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

An Indian army soldier patrols near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>An Indian army soldier stands guard near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

An Indian army soldier stands guard near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

An Indian army soldier stands guard near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>An Indian Border Security Force soldier opens a gate at the border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

An Indian Border Security Force soldier opens a gate at the border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

An Indian Border Security Force soldier opens a gate at the border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>An Indian Border Security Force soldier patrols near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

An Indian Border Security Force soldier patrols near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

An Indian Border Security Force soldier patrols near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>Supporters of Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, burn Pakistan's national flag during a protest in New Delhi January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Supporters of Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, burn Pakistan's national flag during a protest in New Delhi January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Supporters of Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, burn Pakistan's national flag during a protest in New Delhi January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Supporters of Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, shout slogans as they hold toy guns and an effigy depicting a Pakistani soldier during a protest in Jammu January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Supporters of Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, shout slogans as they hold toy guns and an effigy depicting a Pakistani soldier during a protest in Jammu January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Supporters of Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, shout slogans as they hold toy guns and an effigy depicting a Pakistani soldier during a protest in Jammu January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>Soldiers carry the flag-draped casket of their colleague Havildar Ghulam Mohyuddin, whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers while manning a post on the Line of Control (LoC) near Tatta Pani (Hot-Water) in the Battal sector of the disputed region of Kashmir, during his funeral at a garrison mosque in Jhelum January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed </p>

Soldiers carry the flag-draped casket of their colleague Havildar Ghulam Mohyuddin, whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers while manning a post on the Line of Control (LoC) near Tatta Pani (Hot-Water) in the Battal sector of the disputed region of Kashmir, during his funeral at a garrison mosque in Jhelum January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Soldiers carry the flag-draped casket of their colleague Havildar Ghulam Mohyuddin, whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers while manning a post on the Line of Control (LoC) near Tatta Pani (Hot-Water) in the Battal sector of the disputed region of Kashmir, during his funeral at a garrison mosque in Jhelum January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

<p>Soldiers pray for their colleague Havildar Ghulam Mohyuddin, whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers while manning a post on the Line of Control (LoC) near Tatta Pani (Hot-Water) in the Battal sector of the disputed region of Kashmir, during his funeral ceremony at a garrison mosque in Jhelum January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed </p>

Soldiers pray for their colleague Havildar Ghulam Mohyuddin, whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers while manning a post on the Line of Control (LoC) near Tatta Pani (Hot-Water) in the Battal sector of the disputed region of Kashmir, during his funeral ceremony at a garrison mosque in Jhelum January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Soldiers pray for their colleague Havildar Ghulam Mohyuddin, whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers while manning a post on the Line of Control (LoC) near Tatta Pani (Hot-Water) in the Battal sector of the disputed region of Kashmir, during his funeral ceremony at a garrison mosque in Jhelum January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

<p>Soldiers carry the flag-draped casketof their colleague Havildar Ghulam Mohyuddin, whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers while manning a post on the Line of Control (LoC) near Tatta Pani (Hot-Water) in the Battal sector of the disputed region of Kashmir, during his funeral at a garrison mosque in Jhelum January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed </p>

Soldiers carry the flag-draped casketof their colleague Havildar Ghulam Mohyuddin, whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers while manning a post on the Line of Control (LoC) near Tatta Pani (Hot-Water) in the Battal sector of the disputed region of Kashmir, during his funeral at a garrison mosque in Jhelum January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Soldiers carry the flag-draped casketof their colleague Havildar Ghulam Mohyuddin, whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers while manning a post on the Line of Control (LoC) near Tatta Pani (Hot-Water) in the Battal sector of the disputed region of Kashmir, during his funeral at a garrison mosque in Jhelum January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

<p>Soldiers offer funeral prayers for their colleague Havildar Ghulam Mohyuddin, whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers while manning a post on the Line of Control (LoC) near Tatta Pani (Hot-Water) in the Battal sector of the disputed region of Kashmir, at a garrison mosque in Jhelum January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed</p>

Soldiers offer funeral prayers for their colleague Havildar Ghulam Mohyuddin, whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers while manning a post on the Line of Control (LoC) near Tatta Pani (Hot-Water) in the Battal sector of the disputed region of Kashmir, at a garrison mosque in Jhelum January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Soldiers offer funeral prayers for their colleague Havildar Ghulam Mohyuddin, whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers while manning a post on the Line of Control (LoC) near Tatta Pani (Hot-Water) in the Battal sector of the disputed region of Kashmir, at a garrison mosque in Jhelum January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

<p>An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier looks through a pair of binoculars outside a bunker near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta </p>

An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier looks through a pair of binoculars outside a bunker near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier looks through a pair of binoculars outside a bunker near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>Soldiers salute as an ambulance carrying the casket of their colleague Havildar Ghulam Mohyuddin, whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers while manning a post on the Line of Control (LoC) near Tatta Pani (Hot-Water) in the Battal sector of the disputed region of Kashmir, leaves for his hometown after funeral prayers at a garrison mosque in Jhelum January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed</p>

Soldiers salute as an ambulance carrying the casket of their colleague Havildar Ghulam Mohyuddin, whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers while manning a post on the Line of Control (LoC) near Tatta Pani (Hot-Water) in the...more

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Soldiers salute as an ambulance carrying the casket of their colleague Havildar Ghulam Mohyuddin, whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers while manning a post on the Line of Control (LoC) near Tatta Pani (Hot-Water) in the Battal sector of the disputed region of Kashmir, leaves for his hometown after funeral prayers at a garrison mosque in Jhelum January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

<p>Havildar Ghulam Mohyuddin, a Pakistani soldier whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers, is seen in this undated picture released by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan's administrative military organization which coordinates military information with the media and the public, on January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Inter Services Public Relations/Handout</p>

Havildar Ghulam Mohyuddin, a Pakistani soldier whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers, is seen in this undated picture released by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan's administrative military organization...more

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Havildar Ghulam Mohyuddin, a Pakistani soldier whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers, is seen in this undated picture released by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan's administrative military organization which coordinates military information with the media and the public, on January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Inter Services Public Relations/Handout

<p>Dharamvati (C), wife of Indian soldier Hemraj Singh, weeps outside her house before Singh's body was brought for cremation in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Dharamvati (C), wife of Indian soldier Hemraj Singh, weeps outside her house before Singh's body was brought for cremation in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Dharamvati (C), wife of Indian soldier Hemraj Singh, weeps outside her house before Singh's body was brought for cremation in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Family members and Indian army soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of their comrade Hemraj Singh before the cremation ceremony in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Family members and Indian army soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of their comrade Hemraj Singh before the cremation ceremony in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Family members and Indian army soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of their comrade Hemraj Singh before the cremation ceremony in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>An Indian Army personnel places a wreath on a coffin containing the body of a colleague at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An Indian Army personnel places a wreath on a coffin containing the body of a colleague at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

An Indian Army personnel places a wreath on a coffin containing the body of a colleague at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Two coffins containing the bodies of Indian Army soldiers are placed in a military helicopter at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Two coffins containing the bodies of Indian Army soldiers are placed in a military helicopter at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Two coffins containing the bodies of Indian Army soldiers are placed in a military helicopter at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Indian Army soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of a colleague at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Indian Army soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of a colleague at

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Indian Army soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of a colleague at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Members of the media film the coffins containing the bodies of killed Indian Army soldiers at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Members of the media film the coffins containing the bodies of killed Indian Army soldiers at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Members of the media film the coffins containing the bodies of killed Indian Army soldiers at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Two coffins containing the bodies of Indian Army soldiers are placed in a military helicopter at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Two coffins containing the bodies of Indian Army soldiers are placed in a military helicopter at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Two coffins containing the bodies of Indian Army soldiers are placed in a military helicopter at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Indian Army soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of a colleague at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Indian Army soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of a colleague at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Indian Army soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of a colleague at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>India's Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid speaks during a news conference in New Delhi January 9, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

India's Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid speaks during a news conference in New Delhi January 9, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

India's Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid speaks during a news conference in New Delhi January 9, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur

<p>Activists of the youth wing of Congress party shout slogans as they beat and burn an effigy depicting Pakistan during a protest in Bhopal January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Raj Patidar</p>

Activists of the youth wing of Congress party shout slogans as they beat and burn an effigy depicting Pakistan during a protest in Bhopal January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Activists of the youth wing of Congress party shout slogans as they beat and burn an effigy depicting Pakistan during a protest in Bhopal January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

<p>Activists of the youth wing of Congress party shout slogans as they burn an effigy depicting Pakistan during a protest in Bhopal January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Raj Patidar</p>

Activists of the youth wing of Congress party shout slogans as they burn an effigy depicting Pakistan during a protest in Bhopal January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Activists of the youth wing of Congress party shout slogans as they burn an effigy depicting Pakistan during a protest in Bhopal January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

<p>Salman Bashir, Pakistan's ambassador to New Delhi disembarks his car as he arrives to meet Indian Foreign Secretary Ranjan Mathai in New Delhi January 9, 2013. India summoned Bashir to register a protest over the killing of two Indian soldiers on the military control line in Kashmir in an encounter blamed on Pakistan. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Salman Bashir, Pakistan's ambassador to New Delhi disembarks his car as he arrives to meet Indian Foreign Secretary Ranjan Mathai in New Delhi January 9, 2013. India summoned Bashir to register a protest over the killing of two Indian soldiers on the...more

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Salman Bashir, Pakistan's ambassador to New Delhi disembarks his car as he arrives to meet Indian Foreign Secretary Ranjan Mathai in New Delhi January 9, 2013. India summoned Bashir to register a protest over the killing of two Indian soldiers on the military control line in Kashmir in an encounter blamed on Pakistan. REUTERS/B Mathur

<p>Salman Bashir, Pakistan's ambassador to New Delhi leaves after his meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary Ranjan Mathai in New Delhi January 9, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Salman Bashir, Pakistan's ambassador to New Delhi leaves after his meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary Ranjan Mathai in New Delhi January 9, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Salman Bashir, Pakistan's ambassador to New Delhi leaves after his meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary Ranjan Mathai in New Delhi January 9, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur

<p>Pakistani soldiers lay a wreath on the grave of Muhammad Aslam, a soldier whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers during an attack at a Pakistani checkpost on the Line of Control near Hajpir in the disputed region of Kashmir, after his burial in Khairpur village Chakwal district January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Pakistani soldiers lay a wreath on the grave of Muhammad Aslam, a soldier whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers during an attack at a Pakistani checkpost on the Line of Control near Hajpir in the disputed region of Kashmir,...more

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Pakistani soldiers lay a wreath on the grave of Muhammad Aslam, a soldier whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers during an attack at a Pakistani checkpost on the Line of Control near Hajpir in the disputed region of Kashmir, after his burial in Khairpur village Chakwal district January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Pakistani army officials salute near the grave of Muhammad Aslam, a soldier whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers during an attack at a Pakistani checkpost on the Line of Control near Hajpir in the disputed region of Kashmir, after his burial in Khairpur village Chakwal district January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Pakistani army officials salute near the grave of Muhammad Aslam, a soldier whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers during an attack at a Pakistani checkpost on the Line of Control near Hajpir in the disputed region of Kashmir,...more

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Pakistani army officials salute near the grave of Muhammad Aslam, a soldier whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers during an attack at a Pakistani checkpost on the Line of Control near Hajpir in the disputed region of Kashmir, after his burial in Khairpur village Chakwal district January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Pakistani soldiers stand near the grave of Muhammad Aslam, a soldier whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers during an attack at a Pakistani checkpost on the Line of Control near Hajpir in the disputed region of Kashmir, after his burial in Khairpur village Chakwal district January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Pakistani soldiers stand near the grave of Muhammad Aslam, a soldier whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers during an attack at a Pakistani checkpost on the Line of Control near Hajpir in the disputed region of Kashmir, after...more

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Pakistani soldiers stand near the grave of Muhammad Aslam, a soldier whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers during an attack at a Pakistani checkpost on the Line of Control near Hajpir in the disputed region of Kashmir, after his burial in Khairpur village Chakwal district January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Indian security posts (R) are seen along the border between India and Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Indian security posts (R) are seen along the border between India and Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Indian security posts (R) are seen along the border between India and Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>A paramilitary soldier stands guard beside a border gate at the India-Pakistan joint check-post at the Wagah border near Lahore January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

A paramilitary soldier stands guard beside a border gate at the India-Pakistan joint check-post at the Wagah border near Lahore January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

A paramilitary soldier stands guard beside a border gate at the India-Pakistan joint check-post at the Wagah border near Lahore January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

<p>An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols near the fenced border with Pakistan amid fog in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols near the fenced border with Pakistan amid fog in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols near the fenced border with Pakistan amid fog in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol near the fenced border with Pakistan amid fog in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol near the fenced border with Pakistan amid fog in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, January 16, 2013

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol near the fenced border with Pakistan amid fog in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

