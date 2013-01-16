Kashmir skirmish
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols the fenced border with Pakistan against the backdrop of a Pakistani tower in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier keeps vigil during night patrol near the fenced border with Pakistan in Abdullian, southwest of Jammu January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A Border Security Force soldier keeps vigil during night patrol near the fenced border with Pakistan in Abdullian, southwest of Jammu January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Border Security Force soldiers walk during night patrol near the fenced border with Pakistan in Abdullian, southwest of Jammu January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Army officers from India (R) and Pakistan are seen during their flag meeting at Chakan da Bagh in Poonch district, northwest of Jammu, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Indian Ministry of Defence/Handout
An Indian army officer (R) shakes hands with a Pakistani army officer during their flag meeting at Chakan da Bagh in Poonch district, northwest of Jammu, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Indian Ministry of Defence/Handout
India's army chief General Bikram Singh speaks during a news conference in New Delhi January 14, 2013. Singh held out the threat of retaliating against Pakistan for the killing of two soldiers at the de facto border in Kashmir, saying he had asked his ground commanders to be aggressive in the face of provocation. REUTERS/Stringer
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A general view of Churunda village is pictured near the Line of Control (LoC), about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A general view of Sony village is pictured near the Line of Control (LoC), about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Villager Mohd Aslam shows, according to the Indian army, the tail units of shells fired by the Pakistani troops near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A road leading towards Churunda village is pictured near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A villager stands under the roof of his house, which according to the Indian army, was damaged earlier by shelling from Pakistani troops near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Mohd Aslam, a villager, points to a box which, according to the Indian army, was damaged earlier by the shelling from Pakistani troops near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A villager reconstructs the roof of his house which, according to the Indian army, was damaged earlier by shelling from Pakistani troops, near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Villagers walk on the roof of their house near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Barbed wire fencing constructed by the Indian army near the Line of Control is pictured in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013.REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian army soldier patrols near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian army soldier patrols near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian army soldier patrols near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian army soldier patrols near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian army soldier stands guard near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Churunda village, about 129 km northwest of Srinagar, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian Border Security Force soldier opens a gate at the border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Indian Border Security Force soldier patrols near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Supporters of Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, burn Pakistan's national flag during a protest in New Delhi January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, shout slogans as they hold toy guns and an effigy depicting a Pakistani soldier during a protest in Jammu January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Soldiers carry the flag-draped casket of their colleague Havildar Ghulam Mohyuddin, whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers while manning a post on the Line of Control (LoC) near Tatta Pani (Hot-Water) in the Battal sector of the disputed region of Kashmir, during his funeral at a garrison mosque in Jhelum January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
Soldiers pray for their colleague Havildar Ghulam Mohyuddin, whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers while manning a post on the Line of Control (LoC) near Tatta Pani (Hot-Water) in the Battal sector of the disputed region of Kashmir, during his funeral ceremony at a garrison mosque in Jhelum January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
Soldiers carry the flag-draped casketof their colleague Havildar Ghulam Mohyuddin, whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers while manning a post on the Line of Control (LoC) near Tatta Pani (Hot-Water) in the Battal sector of the disputed region of Kashmir, during his funeral at a garrison mosque in Jhelum January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
Soldiers offer funeral prayers for their colleague Havildar Ghulam Mohyuddin, whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers while manning a post on the Line of Control (LoC) near Tatta Pani (Hot-Water) in the Battal sector of the disputed region of Kashmir, at a garrison mosque in Jhelum January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier looks through a pair of binoculars outside a bunker near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Soldiers salute as an ambulance carrying the casket of their colleague Havildar Ghulam Mohyuddin, whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers while manning a post on the Line of Control (LoC) near Tatta Pani (Hot-Water) in the Battal sector of the disputed region of Kashmir, leaves for his hometown after funeral prayers at a garrison mosque in Jhelum January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
Havildar Ghulam Mohyuddin, a Pakistani soldier whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers, is seen in this undated picture released by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan's administrative military organization which coordinates military information with the media and the public, on January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Inter Services Public Relations/Handout
Dharamvati (C), wife of Indian soldier Hemraj Singh, weeps outside her house before Singh's body was brought for cremation in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Family members and Indian army soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of their comrade Hemraj Singh before the cremation ceremony in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An Indian Army personnel places a wreath on a coffin containing the body of a colleague at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Two coffins containing the bodies of Indian Army soldiers are placed in a military helicopter at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Indian Army soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of a colleague at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the media film the coffins containing the bodies of killed Indian Army soldiers at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Two coffins containing the bodies of Indian Army soldiers are placed in a military helicopter at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Indian Army soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of a colleague at a garrison in Rajouri district, about 170 km northwest of Jammu, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
India's Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid speaks during a news conference in New Delhi January 9, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
Activists of the youth wing of Congress party shout slogans as they beat and burn an effigy depicting Pakistan during a protest in Bhopal January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Raj Patidar
Activists of the youth wing of Congress party shout slogans as they burn an effigy depicting Pakistan during a protest in Bhopal January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Raj Patidar
Salman Bashir, Pakistan's ambassador to New Delhi disembarks his car as he arrives to meet Indian Foreign Secretary Ranjan Mathai in New Delhi January 9, 2013. India summoned Bashir to register a protest over the killing of two Indian soldiers on the military control line in Kashmir in an encounter blamed on Pakistan. REUTERS/B Mathur
Salman Bashir, Pakistan's ambassador to New Delhi leaves after his meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary Ranjan Mathai in New Delhi January 9, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
Pakistani soldiers lay a wreath on the grave of Muhammad Aslam, a soldier whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers during an attack at a Pakistani checkpost on the Line of Control near Hajpir in the disputed region of Kashmir, after his burial in Khairpur village Chakwal district January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Pakistani army officials salute near the grave of Muhammad Aslam, a soldier whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers during an attack at a Pakistani checkpost on the Line of Control near Hajpir in the disputed region of Kashmir, after his burial in Khairpur village Chakwal district January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Pakistani soldiers stand near the grave of Muhammad Aslam, a soldier whom the Pakistan military said was killed by Indian soldiers during an attack at a Pakistani checkpost on the Line of Control near Hajpir in the disputed region of Kashmir, after his burial in Khairpur village Chakwal district January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Indian security posts (R) are seen along the border between India and Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A paramilitary soldier stands guard beside a border gate at the India-Pakistan joint check-post at the Wagah border near Lahore January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols near the fenced border with Pakistan amid fog in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol near the fenced border with Pakistan amid fog in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
