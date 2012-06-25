Edition:
Kashmir Sufi shrine blaze

<p>Local residents pull a water pipe to extinguish the fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Local residents pull a water pipe to extinguish the fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Monday, June 25, 2012

Local residents pull a water pipe to extinguish the fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>Local residents hold a water pipe to extinguish a fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Local residents hold a water pipe to extinguish a fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Monday, June 25, 2012

Local residents hold a water pipe to extinguish a fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>Local residents try to extinguish the fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail </p>

Local residents try to extinguish the fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Monday, June 25, 2012

Local residents try to extinguish the fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>Onlookers watch as firefighters fight a fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Onlookers watch as firefighters fight a fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Monday, June 25, 2012

Onlookers watch as firefighters fight a fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>Local residents carry a ladder as they try to extinguish a fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Local residents carry a ladder as they try to extinguish a fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Monday, June 25, 2012

Local residents carry a ladder as they try to extinguish a fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>Local residents stand on the roof as they try to extinguish a fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Local residents stand on the roof as they try to extinguish a fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Monday, June 25, 2012

Local residents stand on the roof as they try to extinguish a fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>Local residents stand next to a Sufi shrine where a fire broke out, in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail </p>

Local residents stand next to a Sufi shrine where a fire broke out, in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Monday, June 25, 2012

Local residents stand next to a Sufi shrine where a fire broke out, in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>Local residents try to extinguish a fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Local residents try to extinguish a fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Monday, June 25, 2012

Local residents try to extinguish a fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>A firefighter looks through an opening at a Sufi shrine where a fire broke out in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A firefighter looks through an opening at a Sufi shrine where a fire broke out in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Monday, June 25, 2012

A firefighter looks through an opening at a Sufi shrine where a fire broke out in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>Kashmiri Muslim women react while watching a fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Kashmiri Muslim women react while watching a fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Monday, June 25, 2012

Kashmiri Muslim women react while watching a fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

