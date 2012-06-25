Kashmir Sufi shrine blaze
Local residents pull a water pipe to extinguish the fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Local residents pull a water pipe to extinguish the fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Local residents hold a water pipe to extinguish a fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Local residents hold a water pipe to extinguish a fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Local residents try to extinguish the fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Local residents try to extinguish the fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Onlookers watch as firefighters fight a fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Onlookers watch as firefighters fight a fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Local residents carry a ladder as they try to extinguish a fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Local residents carry a ladder as they try to extinguish a fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Local residents stand on the roof as they try to extinguish a fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Local residents stand on the roof as they try to extinguish a fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Local residents stand next to a Sufi shrine where a fire broke out, in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Local residents stand next to a Sufi shrine where a fire broke out, in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Local residents try to extinguish a fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Local residents try to extinguish a fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A firefighter looks through an opening at a Sufi shrine where a fire broke out in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A firefighter looks through an opening at a Sufi shrine where a fire broke out in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslim women react while watching a fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslim women react while watching a fire that broke out at a Sufi shrine in Srinagar June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Cruise ships: fun and frustrations
Cruise ships. They are floating cities of entertainment, but like any city they are also sometimes subject to disaster.
Police officers riot
Rioting police officers, some with their wives, protest against low wages in La Paz, Bolivia.
Taliban siege lakeside hotel
At least 20 people were killed when Taliban gunmen stormed a popular lakeside hotel outside Kabul, bursting into a party and seizing dozens of hostages.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.