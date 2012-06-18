Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jun 18, 2012 | 8:45pm IST

Kate goes to camp

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (3rd L) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, southern England June 17, 2012. The residential course is run by the Widehorizons Outdoor Education Trust charity, aiming to help transform young people's lives through outdoor education courses. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (3rd L) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, southern England June 17, 2012. The residential course is run by the Widehorizons Outdoor Education Trust...more

Monday, June 18, 2012

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (3rd L) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, southern England June 17, 2012. The residential course is run by the Widehorizons Outdoor Education Trust charity, aiming to help transform young people's lives through outdoor education courses. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Close
1 / 15
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Monday, June 18, 2012

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Close
2 / 15
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Monday, June 18, 2012

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Close
3 / 15
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Monday, June 18, 2012

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Close
4 / 15
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) talks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) talks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Monday, June 18, 2012

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) talks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Close
5 / 15
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Monday, June 18, 2012

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Close
6 / 15
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge listens to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge listens to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Monday, June 18, 2012

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge listens to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Close
7 / 15
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sits with young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sits with young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Monday, June 18, 2012

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sits with young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Close
8 / 15
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Monday, June 18, 2012

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Close
9 / 15
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leaves a tent during a visit to meet young people at the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leaves a tent during a visit to meet young people at the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Monday, June 18, 2012

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leaves a tent during a visit to meet young people at the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Close
10 / 15
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Monday, June 18, 2012

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Close
11 / 15
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Monday, June 18, 2012

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Close
12 / 15
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Monday, June 18, 2012

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Close
13 / 15
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (11th R) sits with young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (11th R) sits with young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Monday, June 18, 2012

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (11th R) sits with young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Close
14 / 15
<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) sits with young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool</p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) sits with young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Monday, June 18, 2012

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) sits with young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Walking over Niagara Falls

Walking over Niagara Falls

Next Slideshows

Walking over Niagara Falls

Walking over Niagara Falls

Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda walks over Niagara Falls.

16 Jun 2012
Our perilous oceans

Our perilous oceans

Scenes from the fragile state of the world's oceans.

16 Jun 2012
Greek street art

Greek street art

Graffiti covered walls paint the streets of Greece.

15 Jun 2012
Father's Day in Prison

Father's Day in Prison

During the annual Father's Day event, "Get On The Bus" brings children in California to visit their fathers in San Quentin state prison.

15 Jun 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast