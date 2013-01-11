Kate's official portrait
Journalists crowd around a newly-commissioned official painting of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the National Portrait Gallery in London January 11, 2013. The oil on canvas by Glasgow-born artist Paul Emsley was done in two sittings....more
Journalists crowd around a newly-commissioned official painting of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the National Portrait Gallery in London January 11, 2013. The oil on canvas by Glasgow-born artist Paul Emsley was done in two sittings. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Glasgow-born artist Paul Emsley (L) greets Prince William (R) during a private viewing of his new official commissioned painting of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the National Portrait Gallery in London January 11, 2013. REUTERS/John...more
Glasgow-born artist Paul Emsley (L) greets Prince William (R) during a private viewing of his new official commissioned painting of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) at the National Portrait Gallery in London January 11, 2013. REUTERS/John...more
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a private viewing of her new official commissioned painting by Glasgow-born artist Paul Emsley (L) at the National Portrait Gallery in London January 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a private viewing of her new official commissioned painting by Glasgow-born artist Paul Emsley at the National Portrait Gallery in London January 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL
Journalists crowd around the first official commissioned portrait of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the National Portrait Gallery in central London, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Glasgow-born artist Paul Emsley speaks to the media near his newly-commissioned official painting of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the National Portrait Gallery in London January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Journalists crowd around the first official portrait of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, after it was unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery in central London, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leaves the National Portrait Gallery with her husband, Prince William (L), after viewing a newly-commissioned official painting of her in London January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leaves the National Portrait Gallery with her husband, Prince William (C), after viewing a newly-commissioned official painting of her in London January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
