Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jun 27, 2012 | 7:15pm IST

Katy Perry movie premiere

<p>Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. The documentary opens in the U.S. on July 5. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. The documentary opens in the U.S. on July 5. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. The documentary opens in the U.S. on July 5. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 15
<p>Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 15
<p>Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 15
<p>Katy Perry poses at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Katy Perry poses at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry poses at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 15
<p>Katy Perry poses at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Katy Perry poses at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry poses at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 15
<p>Katy Perry poses at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Katy Perry poses at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry poses at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 15
<p>Fans watch a performance by Katy Perry at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Fans watch a performance by Katy Perry at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Fans watch a performance by Katy Perry at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 15
<p>Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 15
<p>Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 15
<p>Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 15
<p>Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 15
<p>Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 15
<p>Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 15
<p>Katy Perry poses at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Katy Perry poses at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry poses at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 15
<p>Katy Perry arrives at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Katy Perry arrives at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry arrives at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Flashback: The Spice Girls

Flashback: The Spice Girls

Next Slideshows

Flashback: The Spice Girls

Flashback: The Spice Girls

Looking back on the meteoric rise of the Spice Girls.

27 Jun 2012
Celebrity style: Blake Lively

Celebrity style: Blake Lively

The fashion and style of actress Blake Lively.

26 Jun 2012
Hackney Weekend music fest

Hackney Weekend music fest

Jay-Z, Rihanna, Florence and the Machine and Jack White were among the performers at BBC Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012.

25 Jun 2012
Style file

Style file

A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.

21 Jun 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast