Katy Perry movie premiere
Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. The documentary opens in the U.S. on July 5. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. The documentary opens in the U.S. on July 5. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry poses at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry poses at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry poses at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry poses at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry poses at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry poses at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans watch a performance by Katy Perry at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans watch a performance by Katy Perry at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry poses at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry poses at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry arrives at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry arrives at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Flashback: The Spice Girls
Looking back on the meteoric rise of the Spice Girls.
Celebrity style: Blake Lively
The fashion and style of actress Blake Lively.
Hackney Weekend music fest
Jay-Z, Rihanna, Florence and the Machine and Jack White were among the performers at BBC Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012.
Style file
A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.