Kellyanne Conway advising Trump
President-elect Donald Trump and his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway greet supporters during his election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager and senior advisor to the Trump Presidential Transition Team, exits Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Trip Director George Gigicos and Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway speak in the lobby of Trump Tower where President Elect Donald Trump was holding meetings in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway and campaign strategist Stephen Bannon attend President-elect Donald Trump's election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump talks to campaign manager Kellyanne Conway in the spin room after his first debate against Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway speaks to the media after Melania Trump delivered a speech at Main Line Sports in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Donald Trump embraces his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway at his election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Senator Jeff Sessions, an advisor to President Elect Donald Trump, speaks to members of the media alongside Trump's senior advisor Kellyanne Conway in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump speaks with campaign manager Kellyanne Conway during a campaign stop at Goody's Family Restaurant in Brook Park, Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway walks out of the Trump Tower following a round table meeting in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Campaign manager Kellyanne Conway arrives at the offices of Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager and senior advisor to the Trump Presidential Transition Team, speaks at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Campaign Manager Kellyanne Conway and Paul Manafort, staff of Donald Trump, speak during a round table discussion on security at Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway speaks to the media after Melania Trump, wife to the Republican Presidential nominee, delivered a speech at Main Line Sports in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Donald Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway speaks to the media after Melania Trump delivered a speech at Main Line Sports in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Donald Trump stands near his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway before being introduced for the Commander in Chief Forum in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway poses for a selfie with supporters at Main Line Sports in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
