Kennedy Center Honors
President Barack Obama gestures as he and first lady Michelle Obama attend the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Actor Al Pacino waves as he is greeted. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Kennedy Center Honoree pianist Martha Argerich arrives with her daughters Lyda Chen (L), Annie Dutoit (2nd R) and Stephanie Argerich. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Singer-songwriter James Taylor. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Actors Jeff Goldblum and Laurence Fishburne. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Actor Kevin Spacey. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Pianist Martha Argerich. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Kennedy Center Honoree musician Joe Walsh and his wife Marjorie Bach. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Kennedy Center Honoree musician Timothy B. Schmit and his wife Jean Cromie. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Kennedy Center Honoree musician Mavis Staples. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Kennedy Center Honoree musician James Taylor kisses his wife Caroline Smedvig. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Musician Herbie Hancock. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Actor Laura Osnes. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Opera singer Denyce Graves. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Actor Don Cheadle and Bridgid Coulter. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Musician Sheryl Crow. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Musicians Garth Brooks and Tricia Yearwood. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Musician Ringo Starr and his wife Barbara Bach. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Musician Bob Seger. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Television personality Gayle King. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Actor Chilina Kennedy. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
U.S. Secretary Of The Army Eric Fanning (R) and his partner Ben Masri-Cohen. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Actor Karen Olivo. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Rose Schlossberg, Tatiana Schlossberg and John Schlossberg. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Actor Chris O'Donnell and his wife Caroline Fentress. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Singer Sam Moore. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
