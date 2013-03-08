Kenya decides

A man listens to a radio to hear news on election results at Mishomoroni area of Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa March 6, 2013. Kenyan authorities were racing to gather final election results on Wednesday after a partial count gave the lead to a politician wanted in The Hague over violence following the previous vote. Counting since Monday's voting has been slow and complicated by hitches in a new electronic system. Politicians have complained about flaws in the process, stirring fears of a repeat of the troubles after the election five years ago. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga