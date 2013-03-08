Kenya decides
A man reads the morning edition of The Standard newspaper showing provisional results for the two main presidential election contenders in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, March 8, 2013. Kenya said it was determined to complete the count on Friday in a...more
A man reads the morning edition of The Standard newspaper showing provisional results for the two main presidential election contenders in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, March 8, 2013. Kenya said it was determined to complete the count on Friday in a tight presidential race that has put Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of his main rival Prime Minister Raila Odinga and in with a chance of outright victory. REUTERS/Julia Sestier
Supporters of Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga watch election results on television in the Mathare slum in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo
Supporters of Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga watch election results on television in the Mathare slum in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo
A woman in a bar follows the latest provisional electoral results on the television in Kibagare slum in Nairobi, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman in a bar follows the latest provisional electoral results on the television in Kibagare slum in Nairobi, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A young girl walks past election posters and a slogan calling for peace in the Kibera slum in Nairobi March 7, 2013. The running mate of Kenyan presidential candidate Raila Odinga called for the vote count to be halted on Thursday and cast doubt on...more
A young girl walks past election posters and a slogan calling for peace in the Kibera slum in Nairobi March 7, 2013. The running mate of Kenyan presidential candidate Raila Odinga called for the vote count to be halted on Thursday and cast doubt on the fairness of a process still incomplete three days after the poll, remarks that could inflame a largely peaceful election. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
A supporter of Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga sits in front of his poster outside his house as he waits for election results in the Kibera slum in Nairobi March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A supporter of Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga sits in front of his poster outside his house as he waits for election results in the Kibera slum in Nairobi March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man listens to a radio to hear news on election results at Mishomoroni area of Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa March 6, 2013. Kenyan authorities were racing to gather final election results on Wednesday after a partial count gave the lead to a...more
A man listens to a radio to hear news on election results at Mishomoroni area of Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa March 6, 2013. Kenyan authorities were racing to gather final election results on Wednesday after a partial count gave the lead to a politician wanted in The Hague over violence following the previous vote. Counting since Monday's voting has been slow and complicated by hitches in a new electronic system. Politicians have complained about flaws in the process, stirring fears of a repeat of the troubles after the election five years ago. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Supporters of Prime Minister Raila Odinga's Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) celebrate after their parliamentary candidate won a seat in the parliamentary elections at a tallying centre in Mathare slum in Nairobi March 6, 2013. REUTERS...more
Supporters of Prime Minister Raila Odinga's Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) celebrate after their parliamentary candidate won a seat in the parliamentary elections at a tallying centre in Mathare slum in Nairobi March 6, 2013. REUTERS /Goran Tomasevic
People discuss the presidential elections results in the western town of Kisumu, 350km (218 miles) from the capital Nairobi, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
People discuss the presidential elections results in the western town of Kisumu, 350km (218 miles) from the capital Nairobi, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Policemen close the gate of a tallying centre at Mathare slum in Nairobi March 6, 2013. REUTERS /Goran Tomasevic
Policemen close the gate of a tallying centre at Mathare slum in Nairobi March 6, 2013. REUTERS /Goran Tomasevic
Akida Ramadan, shows his wounds from attack by masked men on the eve of the elections, at his house at Mishomoroni area of Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Akida Ramadan, shows his wounds from attack by masked men on the eve of the elections, at his house at Mishomoroni area of Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Three men, suspected of murdering policemen, look on inside the high court of Kenya in the coastal city of Mombasa, March 5, 2013. At least 15 people were killed in two attacks by machete-wielding gangs on the restive coast hours before voting...more
Three men, suspected of murdering policemen, look on inside the high court of Kenya in the coastal city of Mombasa, March 5, 2013. At least 15 people were killed in two attacks by machete-wielding gangs on the restive coast hours before voting started on Monday. The men were detained by the police on Monday in connection to the murder of policemen near a polling station in Mombasa just before voting began, according to police officials. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Two men suspected of murdering policemen during presidential and parliamentary elections are seen inside the high court of Kenya in the coastal city of Mombasa March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Two men suspected of murdering policemen during presidential and parliamentary elections are seen inside the high court of Kenya in the coastal city of Mombasa March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Members of the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) gesture as they wait to hear if their candidate won a seat in the parliamentary elections at a tallying centre at Mathare slum in Nairobi, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo
Members of the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) gesture as they wait to hear if their candidate won a seat in the parliamentary elections at a tallying centre at Mathare slum in Nairobi, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo
A member of the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) screams as she waits to see if her candidate won a seat in the parliamentary elections at a tallying centre at Mathare slum in Nairobi, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo
A member of the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) screams as she waits to see if her candidate won a seat in the parliamentary elections at a tallying centre at Mathare slum in Nairobi, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo
A woman waits outside a tallying centre with a Kenyan police officer guarding the gate at Mathare slum in Nairobi March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo
A woman waits outside a tallying centre with a Kenyan police officer guarding the gate at Mathare slum in Nairobi March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo
A political party representative sleeps in a tallying centre at Mathare slum in Nairobi, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A political party representative sleeps in a tallying centre at Mathare slum in Nairobi, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An electoral official carries a box with ballot papers at a tallying center on the outskirts of Nairobi March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An electoral official carries a box with ballot papers at a tallying center on the outskirts of Nairobi March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kenyan prison service officer stands in front of boxes filled with ballot papers at a tallying center on the outskirts of Nairobi March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kenyan prison service officer stands in front of boxes filled with ballot papers at a tallying center on the outskirts of Nairobi March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Ballot boxes for the various Kenyan electoral positions are seen at Saint Teresa's Girls High School in Kenya's capital Nairobi March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
Ballot boxes for the various Kenyan electoral positions are seen at Saint Teresa's Girls High School in Kenya's capital Nairobi March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
Official's from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) work at a tallying centre at Mathare slum in Nairobi March 6, 2013. REUTERS /Karel Prinsloo
Official's from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) work at a tallying centre at Mathare slum in Nairobi March 6, 2013. REUTERS /Karel Prinsloo
People cast their votes near the end of the day during the Kenyan general elections at the Wabera primary school in Isiolo, northern Kenya on March 4, 2013. At least 15 people were killed in attacks by machete-wielding gangs on Monday as millions of...more
People cast their votes near the end of the day during the Kenyan general elections at the Wabera primary school in Isiolo, northern Kenya on March 4, 2013. At least 15 people were killed in attacks by machete-wielding gangs on Monday as millions of Kenyans voted in the first presidential election since a disputed 2007 poll unleashed weeks of tribal bloodshed. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
People queue to cast their ballots as polling stations prepare to close during the presidential and parliamentary elections, at Kibera primary school in the capital Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
People queue to cast their ballots as polling stations prepare to close during the presidential and parliamentary elections, at Kibera primary school in the capital Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Kenyan police officers prepare to carry the body of a colleague killed during night clashes, near the port city of Mombasa, March 4, 2013. At least four Kenyan police officers, deployed to keep the peace in a tense presidential election following...more
Kenyan police officers prepare to carry the body of a colleague killed during night clashes, near the port city of Mombasa, March 4, 2013. At least four Kenyan police officers, deployed to keep the peace in a tense presidential election following hundreds of deaths after a 2007 vote, were hacked to death by a gang hours before polling stations opened on Monday, a senior officer said. REUTERS/Peter Imbote
Akida Ramadhan is assisted by his neighbour in his house after he was attacked by members of the Mombasa Republican Council (MRC) in the Mishomoroni area of the Kenyan Coast March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Akida Ramadhan is assisted by his neighbour in his house after he was attacked by members of the Mombasa Republican Council (MRC) in the Mishomoroni area of the Kenyan Coast March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Akida Ramadhan rests in his house after he was attacked by members of the Mombasa Republican Council (MRC) in the Mishomoroni area of the Kenyan Coast March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Akida Ramadhan rests in his house after he was attacked by members of the Mombasa Republican Council (MRC) in the Mishomoroni area of the Kenyan Coast March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A Masai woman walks out of a polling station after she casts her ballot papers during the presidential and parliamentary elections near town of Magadi some 85 km (53 miles) south of Nairobi March 4, 2013. Kenyans voted on Monday in a presidential...more
A Masai woman walks out of a polling station after she casts her ballot papers during the presidential and parliamentary elections near town of Magadi some 85 km (53 miles) south of Nairobi March 4, 2013. Kenyans voted on Monday in a presidential election they hope will rebuild its credentials as one of Africa's most stable democracies after a disputed 2007 vote triggered nationwide tribal violence and left more than 1,200 people dead. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Masai woman casts her ballot in a polling station during the presidential and parliamentary elections near town of Magadi some 85 km (53 miles) south of Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Masai woman casts her ballot in a polling station during the presidential and parliamentary elections near town of Magadi some 85 km (53 miles) south of Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Masai women wait to cast ballot papers in a polling station during the presidential and parliamentary elections near town of Magadi some 85 km south of Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Masai women wait to cast ballot papers in a polling station during the presidential and parliamentary elections near town of Magadi some 85 km south of Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An electoral worker helps a Masai woman to casts her ballot papers in a polling station during the presidential and parliamentary elections near town of Magadi some 85 km (53 miles) south of Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An electoral worker helps a Masai woman to casts her ballot papers in a polling station during the presidential and parliamentary elections near town of Magadi some 85 km (53 miles) south of Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots in a school yard in the Mlango Kubwa ward of Nairobi, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Julia Sestier
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots in a school yard in the Mlango Kubwa ward of Nairobi, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Julia Sestier
Kenyans wait in line to cast their votes in the Kibera slum in the capital Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
Kenyans wait in line to cast their votes in the Kibera slum in the capital Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
Kenyans line up in the dark at a polling station in Gatundu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo
Kenyans line up in the dark at a polling station in Gatundu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo
Officials from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) sort out ballot papers after voting closes for presidential and parliamentary elections in Kisumu, 350km (218 miles) west of the capital Nairobi, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas...more
Officials from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) sort out ballot papers after voting closes for presidential and parliamentary elections in Kisumu, 350km (218 miles) west of the capital Nairobi, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An election observer and her team start the counting of votes at Mathari Polytechnic polling centre in Nairobi, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Julia Sestier
An election observer and her team start the counting of votes at Mathari Polytechnic polling centre in Nairobi, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Julia Sestier
Unidentified people sift through the remains of a burnt car belonging to former Shinyalu legislator Justus Kizito in Lukango area of Shinyalu constituency in Kakamega, west of the capital Nairobi, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Imbote
Unidentified people sift through the remains of a burnt car belonging to former Shinyalu legislator Justus Kizito in Lukango area of Shinyalu constituency in Kakamega, west of the capital Nairobi, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Imbote
Kenyans look at the body of a member of the Mombasa Republican Council MRC who was shot dead at Mishomoroni area of the Kenyan Coast March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Kenyans look at the body of a member of the Mombasa Republican Council MRC who was shot dead at Mishomoroni area of the Kenyan Coast March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Elderly Kenyans rest outside a polling station guarded by an armed policewoman in Gatundu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo
Elderly Kenyans rest outside a polling station guarded by an armed policewoman in Gatundu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo
Masai wait to cast ballot papers outside a polling station during the presidential and parliamentary elections near town of Magadi some 85 km (53 miles) south of Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Masai wait to cast ballot papers outside a polling station during the presidential and parliamentary elections near town of Magadi some 85 km (53 miles) south of Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Masai woman holds her ID card as she waits to cast her ballot in a polling station during the presidential and parliamentary elections near town of Magadi some 85 km (53 miles) south of Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Masai woman holds her ID card as she waits to cast her ballot in a polling station during the presidential and parliamentary elections near town of Magadi some 85 km (53 miles) south of Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman casts her ballot inside a polling station in Kenya's town of Gatundu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman casts her ballot inside a polling station in Kenya's town of Gatundu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An elderly lady moves to the front of the line as other voters line up to cast their ballot at a polling station in Kenya's town of Gatundu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo
An elderly lady moves to the front of the line as other voters line up to cast their ballot at a polling station in Kenya's town of Gatundu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo
Kenya's Deputy Prime Minister and presidential candidate Uhuru Kenyatta talks with the media after casting his ballot at a polling station in Gatundu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo
Kenya's Deputy Prime Minister and presidential candidate Uhuru Kenyatta talks with the media after casting his ballot at a polling station in Gatundu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo
A woman carries her child after casting her ballot during the presidential and parliamentary elections at Manyatta Primary school in Kisumu, 350km (218 miles) west of the capital Nairobi, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A woman carries her child after casting her ballot during the presidential and parliamentary elections at Manyatta Primary school in Kisumu, 350km (218 miles) west of the capital Nairobi, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A woman waits to vote at Kibera primary school during the presidential election in Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A woman waits to vote at Kibera primary school during the presidential election in Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
People wait in line to cast their ballots in front of a polling station in Kenya's town of Gatundu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People wait in line to cast their ballots in front of a polling station in Kenya's town of Gatundu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman looks on as she waits to cast her ballot inside a polling station in Kenya's town of Gatundu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman looks on as she waits to cast her ballot inside a polling station in Kenya's town of Gatundu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People wait to cast their votes during the Kenyan general elections at the Ldergesi primary school in Archers Post, Isiolo County in northern Kenya March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
People wait to cast their votes during the Kenyan general elections at the Ldergesi primary school in Archers Post, Isiolo County in northern Kenya March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Kenya's Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) is crowded by media after voting in Kibera slum in the capital Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
Kenya's Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) is crowded by media after voting in Kibera slum in the capital Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supporters jump over a security fence as they scramble to get hold of the party's T-shirts during the last campaign rally at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supporters jump over a security fence as they scramble to get hold of the party's T-shirts during the last campaign rally at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Supporters of Kenya's Deputy Prime Minister and presidential candidate Uhuru Kenyatta arrive for the last campaign rally in the Uhuru Park grounds in the capital Nairobi March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Supporters of Kenya's Deputy Prime Minister and presidential candidate Uhuru Kenyatta arrive for the last campaign rally in the Uhuru Park grounds in the capital Nairobi March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Next Slideshows
Widow refuge
Hundreds of India's widows who have been abandoned by their families live in a shelter, which provides education, healthcare and vocational skills.
Last of the Trawlermen
Only 200 people in Whitby, England, are now employed in fishing and boats are returning from sea with largely empty nets.
City of widows
Hundreds of widows who have been abandoned by their families live in the shelter run by the NGO Sulabh International in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan.
Designing Change
Around 500 artists expressed their thoughts in the form of graffiti and paintings on a kilometre-long wall on the University of Delhi's north campus
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.