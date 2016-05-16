Kenya protests turn violent
Kenyan policemen beat a protester during clashes in Nairobi, Kenya May 16, 2016. Kenyan police fired tear gas and water cannon on Monday at stone-throwing protesters during a demonstration in the centre of Nairobi against an electoral oversight body...more
Policemen beat a protester inside a building during clashes in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protester beaten by Kenya policemen bleeds during clashes. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
