Kenyan kids fight for playground
Students from Langata primary school run past riot police as they protest against a perimeter wall illegally erected by a private developer around their school playground in Nairobi, Kenya January 19, 2015. Riot police used teargas to disperse...more
Students from Langata primary school and activists run from teargas fired by riot police during a protest against a perimeter wall erected by a private developer around their school playground in Kenya's capital Nairobi, January 19, 2015....more
Students from Langata primary school demolished a perimeter wall erected by a private developer around their school playground in Kenya's capital Nairobi, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Students from Langata primary school hold placards as they protest against a perimeter wall illegally erected by a private developer around their school playground in Kenya's capital Nairobi, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An injured riot policeman is seen during a protest by students of Langata primary school and activist against a perimeter wall erected by a private developer around their school playground in Kenya's capital Nairobi, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas...more
Students from Langata primary school attempt to break through a gate during a protest against a perimeter wall erected by a private developer around their school playground in Kenya's capital Nairobi, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi attempts to help a riot policeman injured in a scuffle during a protest by students of Langata primary school against a perimeter wall erected by a private developer around their school playground in Kenya's capital...more
Students from Langata primary school protest against a perimeter wall erected by a private developer around their school playground in Kenya's capital Nairobi January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Riot police scuffle with members of the civil society after they demolished a perimeter wall erected by a private developer around Langata primary school playground in Kenya's capital Nairobi, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Students from Langata primary school run past riot police as they protest against a perimeter wall illegally erected by a private developer around their school playground in Kenya's capital Nairobi January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Cattle walk amidst teargas fired by riot police during a protest against a perimeter wall erected by a private developer around Langata primary school playground in Kenya's capital Nairobi, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Students from Langata primary school hold placards as they protest against a perimeter wall illegally erected by a private developer around their school playground in Kenya's capital Nairobi, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Students from Langata primary school and activists run from teargas fired by riot police during a protest against a perimeter wall erected by a private developer around their school playground in Kenya's capital Nairobi, January 19, 2015....more
Next Slideshows
Fuelling the Islamic State economy
Residents of Kafr Hamra, a town in the rural Aleppo countryside, refine crude oil in makeshift cottage refineries.
Mass for six million
Pope Francis draws an estimated six million for Sunday Mass in Manila.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
The hottest year ever
Last year was Earth's warmest on record.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.