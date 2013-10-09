Kenya's Dadaab refugee camp
A man carries sacks of food during a food distribution exercise from a United Nations World Food Programme centre in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried...more
A man carries sacks of food during a food distribution exercise from a United Nations World Food Programme centre in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
An aerial view shows an extension of the Ifo camp, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
An aerial view shows an extension of the Ifo camp, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Children sing a song of welcome at a primary school in Dagahale, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Children sing a song of welcome at a primary school in Dagahale, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
People herd livestock to a grazing ground in the early hours of the morning near Dagahale, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
People herd livestock to a grazing ground in the early hours of the morning near Dagahale, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman walks past a UNHCR field office in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman walks past a UNHCR field office in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man carries sacks of food on a cart in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man carries sacks of food on a cart in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man makes construction bricks from mud at one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man makes construction bricks from mud at one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A radio presenter prepares to talk on air during a live interview at the "Gargaar" (Help in Somali) Star FM, a local radio station for refugee voices at a UNHCR field office in Hagadera, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa...more
A radio presenter prepares to talk on air during a live interview at the "Gargaar" (Help in Somali) Star FM, a local radio station for refugee voices at a UNHCR field office in Hagadera, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman waits for her turn to collect her ration of food during a distribution exercise at a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) centre in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October...more
A woman waits for her turn to collect her ration of food during a distribution exercise at a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) centre in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Somali refugees stand outside a UNHCR field office in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Somali refugees stand outside a UNHCR field office in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
People herd livestock to a grazing ground in the early hours of the morning near Dagahale, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
People herd livestock to a grazing ground in the early hours of the morning near Dagahale, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Somali refugees look through a barbwire fence of a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) distribution centre during a food distribution exercise in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya,...more
Somali refugees look through a barbwire fence of a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) distribution centre during a food distribution exercise in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A boy makes construction bricks from mud at one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A boy makes construction bricks from mud at one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man walks in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man walks in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
An aerial view shows an extension of the Ifo camp, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
An aerial view shows an extension of the Ifo camp, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Women wait to collect their ration of food during a distribution exercise at a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) centre in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 8, 2013....more
Women wait to collect their ration of food during a distribution exercise at a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) centre in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Women converse during a distribution exercise at a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) centre in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Women converse during a distribution exercise at a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) centre in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man herds livestock to a grazing ground in the early hours of the morning near Dagahale, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man herds livestock to a grazing ground in the early hours of the morning near Dagahale, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman waits her turn to collect her ration of food during a distribution exercise at a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) centre in Dagahale, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 8, 2013....more
A woman waits her turn to collect her ration of food during a distribution exercise at a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) centre in Dagahale, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
An administration police officer walks past a refugee compound at an extension of the Ifo camp, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
An administration police officer walks past a refugee compound at an extension of the Ifo camp, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Next Slideshows
Cholera in Haiti
Cholera has killed more than 8,000 Haitians since October 2010.
Countdown to Sochi
With just months to go before Russia is due to host the 2014 Winter Olympics, cranes still tower over muddy construction sites in the palm tree-lined city, as...
Typhoon Fitow
Typhoon Fitow slams into eastern China.
House to house fighting in Deir al-Zor
Free Syrian Army fighters clash with forces loyal to Assad in the city of Deir al-Zor.
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
India this week
Our best photos from India from the past week.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.