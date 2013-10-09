Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Oct 10, 2013 | 12:25am IST

Kenya's Dadaab refugee camp

<p>A man carries sacks of food during a food distribution exercise from a United Nations World Food Programme centre in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man carries sacks of food during a food distribution exercise from a United Nations World Food Programme centre in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried...more

Thursday, October 10, 2013

A man carries sacks of food during a food distribution exercise from a United Nations World Food Programme centre in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
1 / 20
<p>An aerial view shows an extension of the Ifo camp, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

An aerial view shows an extension of the Ifo camp, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Thursday, October 10, 2013

An aerial view shows an extension of the Ifo camp, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
2 / 20
<p>Children sing a song of welcome at a primary school in Dagahale, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Children sing a song of welcome at a primary school in Dagahale, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Thursday, October 10, 2013

Children sing a song of welcome at a primary school in Dagahale, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
3 / 20
<p>People herd livestock to a grazing ground in the early hours of the morning near Dagahale, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

People herd livestock to a grazing ground in the early hours of the morning near Dagahale, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Thursday, October 10, 2013

People herd livestock to a grazing ground in the early hours of the morning near Dagahale, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
4 / 20
<p>A woman walks past a UNHCR field office in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A woman walks past a UNHCR field office in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Thursday, October 10, 2013

A woman walks past a UNHCR field office in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
5 / 20
<p>A man carries sacks of food on a cart in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man carries sacks of food on a cart in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Thursday, October 10, 2013

A man carries sacks of food on a cart in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
6 / 20
<p>A man makes construction bricks from mud at one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man makes construction bricks from mud at one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Thursday, October 10, 2013

A man makes construction bricks from mud at one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
7 / 20
<p>A radio presenter prepares to talk on air during a live interview at the "Gargaar" (Help in Somali) Star FM, a local radio station for refugee voices at a UNHCR field office in Hagadera, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A radio presenter prepares to talk on air during a live interview at the "Gargaar" (Help in Somali) Star FM, a local radio station for refugee voices at a UNHCR field office in Hagadera, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa...more

Thursday, October 10, 2013

A radio presenter prepares to talk on air during a live interview at the "Gargaar" (Help in Somali) Star FM, a local radio station for refugee voices at a UNHCR field office in Hagadera, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
8 / 20
<p>A woman waits for her turn to collect her ration of food during a distribution exercise at a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) centre in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A woman waits for her turn to collect her ration of food during a distribution exercise at a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) centre in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October...more

Thursday, October 10, 2013

A woman waits for her turn to collect her ration of food during a distribution exercise at a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) centre in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
9 / 20
<p>Somali refugees stand outside a UNHCR field office in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Somali refugees stand outside a UNHCR field office in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Thursday, October 10, 2013

Somali refugees stand outside a UNHCR field office in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
10 / 20
<p>People herd livestock to a grazing ground in the early hours of the morning near Dagahale, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

People herd livestock to a grazing ground in the early hours of the morning near Dagahale, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Thursday, October 10, 2013

People herd livestock to a grazing ground in the early hours of the morning near Dagahale, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
11 / 20
<p>Somali refugees look through a barbwire fence of a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) distribution centre during a food distribution exercise in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Somali refugees look through a barbwire fence of a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) distribution centre during a food distribution exercise in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya,...more

Thursday, October 10, 2013

Somali refugees look through a barbwire fence of a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) distribution centre during a food distribution exercise in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
12 / 20
<p>A boy makes construction bricks from mud at one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A boy makes construction bricks from mud at one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Thursday, October 10, 2013

A boy makes construction bricks from mud at one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
13 / 20
<p>A man walks in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man walks in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Thursday, October 10, 2013

A man walks in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
14 / 20
<p>An aerial view shows an extension of the Ifo camp, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

An aerial view shows an extension of the Ifo camp, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Thursday, October 10, 2013

An aerial view shows an extension of the Ifo camp, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
15 / 20
<p>Women wait to collect their ration of food during a distribution exercise at a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) centre in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Women wait to collect their ration of food during a distribution exercise at a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) centre in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 8, 2013....more

Thursday, October 10, 2013

Women wait to collect their ration of food during a distribution exercise at a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) centre in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
16 / 20
<p>Women converse during a distribution exercise at a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) centre in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Women converse during a distribution exercise at a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) centre in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Thursday, October 10, 2013

Women converse during a distribution exercise at a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) centre in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
17 / 20
<p>A man herds livestock to a grazing ground in the early hours of the morning near Dagahale, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man herds livestock to a grazing ground in the early hours of the morning near Dagahale, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Thursday, October 10, 2013

A man herds livestock to a grazing ground in the early hours of the morning near Dagahale, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
18 / 20
<p>A woman waits her turn to collect her ration of food during a distribution exercise at a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) centre in Dagahale, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A woman waits her turn to collect her ration of food during a distribution exercise at a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) centre in Dagahale, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 8, 2013....more

Thursday, October 10, 2013

A woman waits her turn to collect her ration of food during a distribution exercise at a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) centre in Dagahale, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
19 / 20
<p>An administration police officer walks past a refugee compound at an extension of the Ifo camp, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

An administration police officer walks past a refugee compound at an extension of the Ifo camp, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Thursday, October 10, 2013

An administration police officer walks past a refugee compound at an extension of the Ifo camp, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Cholera in Haiti

Cholera in Haiti

Next Slideshows

Cholera in Haiti

Cholera in Haiti

Cholera has killed more than 8,000 Haitians since October 2010.

09 Oct 2013
Countdown to Sochi

Countdown to Sochi

With just months to go before Russia is due to host the 2014 Winter Olympics, cranes still tower over muddy construction sites in the palm tree-lined city, as...

09 Oct 2013
Typhoon Fitow

Typhoon Fitow

Typhoon Fitow slams into eastern China.

09 Oct 2013
House to house fighting in Deir al-Zor

House to house fighting in Deir al-Zor

Free Syrian Army fighters clash with forces loyal to Assad in the city of Deir al-Zor.

09 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India from the past week.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures