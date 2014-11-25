Kenya's #OccupyHarambeeAve
Protesters chant slogans as they carry wooden crosses, symbolizing people killed in a series of attacks, during the #OccupyHarambeeAve protest in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 25, 2014.
A protester lies on top of wooden crosses, symbolizing people killed in a series of attacks, during the #OccupyHarambeeAve protest in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 25, 2014.
A riot police officer fires a teargas canister to disperse the #OccupyHarambeeAve demonstration in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 25, 2014.
A wooden cross, symbolising people killed in a series of attacks, is placed by protesters on a police truck with teargas canisters behind the windscreen during the #OccupyHarambeeAve demonstration in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 25, 2014.
A detained protester jumps from a police truck as she escapes after riot police released teargas to disperse the #OccupyHarambeeAve demonstration in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 25, 2014.
Protesters celebrate as they set ablaze wooden crosses, symbolising people killed in a series of attacks, during the #OccupyHarambeeAve demonstration in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 25, 2014.
Riot police officers remove a coffin left behind by protestors during the #OccupyHarambeeAve demonstration in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 25, 2014.
Protesters hold up wooden crosses, symbolising people killed in a series of attacks, during the #OccupyHarambeeAve protest in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 25, 2014.
Wooden crosses, symbolizing people killed in a series of attacks, are set ablaze by protesters during the #OccupyHarambeeAve demonstration in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 25, 2014.
Protesters carry coffins during the #OccupyHarambeeAve protest in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 25, 2014.
A riot police officer looks out peers from a truck before firing teargas to disperse the #OccupyHarambeeAve demonstration in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 25, 2014.
A protester chants slogans during the #OccupyHarambeeAve protest in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 25, 2014.
A police driver negotiates with protesters blocking traffic during the #OccupyHarambeeAve demonstration in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 25, 2014.
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
