Pictures | Wed Nov 26, 2014 | 12:43am IST

Kenya's #OccupyHarambeeAve

Protesters chant slogans as they carry wooden crosses, symbolizing people killed in a series of attacks, during the #OccupyHarambeeAve protest in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 25, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A protester lies on top of wooden crosses, symbolizing people killed in a series of attacks, during the #OccupyHarambeeAve protest in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 25, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A riot police officer fires a teargas canister to disperse the #OccupyHarambeeAve demonstration in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 25, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A wooden cross, symbolising people killed in a series of attacks, is placed by protesters on a police truck with teargas canisters behind the windscreen during the #OccupyHarambeeAve demonstration in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 25, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A detained protester jumps from a police truck as she escapes after riot police released teargas to disperse the #OccupyHarambeeAve demonstration in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 25, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Protesters celebrate as they set ablaze wooden crosses, symbolising people killed in a series of attacks, during the #OccupyHarambeeAve demonstration in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 25, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Riot police officers remove a coffin left behind by protestors during the #OccupyHarambeeAve demonstration in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 25, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Protesters hold up wooden crosses, symbolising people killed in a series of attacks, during the #OccupyHarambeeAve protest in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 25, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Wooden crosses, symbolizing people killed in a series of attacks, are set ablaze by protesters during the #OccupyHarambeeAve demonstration in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 25, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Protesters carry coffins during the #OccupyHarambeeAve protest in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 25, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A riot police officer looks out peers from a truck before firing teargas to disperse the #OccupyHarambeeAve demonstration in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 25, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A protester chants slogans during the #OccupyHarambeeAve protest in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 25, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A police driver negotiates with protesters blocking traffic during the #OccupyHarambeeAve demonstration in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 25, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
