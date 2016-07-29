Key moments at the DNC

Khizr Khan, the father of a Muslim American soldier who was killed serving in Iraq, took aim at Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, saying Trump has 'sacrificed nothing,' as he offered his copy of the U.S. Constitution to him. U.S. Army...more

Khizr Khan, the father of a Muslim American soldier who was killed serving in Iraq, took aim at Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, saying Trump has 'sacrificed nothing,' as he offered his copy of the U.S. Constitution to him. U.S. Army Capt. Humayun Khan (L) died in 2004, when a car loaded with explosives blew up at his compound in Iraq. He was 27. "Have you ever been to Arlington cemetery?" Khizr Khan asked. "Go look at the graves of brave Americans who died defending United States of America. You will see all faiths, genders and ethnicities. You have sacrificed nothing." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

