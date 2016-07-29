Edition:
Key moments at the DNC

Khizr Khan, the father of a Muslim American soldier who was killed serving in Iraq, took aim at Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, saying Trump has 'sacrificed nothing,' as he offered his copy of the U.S. Constitution to him. U.S. Army Capt. Humayun Khan (L) died in 2004, when a car loaded with explosives blew up at his compound in Iraq. He was 27. "Have you ever been to Arlington cemetery?" Khizr Khan asked. "Go look at the graves of brave Americans who died defending United States of America. You will see all faiths, genders and ethnicities. You have sacrificed nothing." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
President Barack Obama painted an optimistic picture of America's future and offered full-throated support for Hillary Clinton's bid to defeat Republican Donald Trump in a speech that electrified the Democratic National Convention. He urged Democrats to enable Clinton to finish the job he started with his election nearly eight years ago in a rousing speech that capped a night when party luminaries took to the stage to contrast the party's new standard-bearer with Trump, whom they portrayed as a threat to U.S. values. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders expressed discontent with the political process that led to Hillary Clinton securing the party's nomination. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
At the Democratic convention, First Lady Michelle Obama called Hillary Clinton the candidate she trusts to "shape our children's lives," said "in this election, I'm with her." "I wake up every morning in a house that was built by slaves -- and I watch my daughters -- two beautiful, intelligent, black young women -- playing with their dogs on the White House lawn. And because of Hillary Clinton, my daughters -- and all our sons and daughters -- now take for granted that a woman can be President of the United States," she said. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Hillary Clinton secured the Democratic Party's White House nomination, coming back from a stinging defeat in her first presidential run in 2008 and surviving a bitter primary fight to become the first woman to head the ticket of a major party in U.S. history. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
In a symbolic show of party unity, Clinton's former rival, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, told the chairwoman from the convention floor that Clinton, 68, should be selected as the party's nominee at the dramatic climax of a state-by-state roll call at the Democratic convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
International Disability Rights Advocate Anastasia Somoza took the stage in front of an image of Hillary Clinton and said "Donald Trump does not speak for me". REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Tim Kaine formally accepted the nomination and introduced himself to the voters. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Supporters of former Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders hug at the end of Sanders' speech during the first session at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
The convention opened in discord after a leak of hacked Democratic National Committee emails showed party officials favored Hillary Clinton over primary rival Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Rick Wilking.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Protesters from various organizations surround men who were burning a modified American flag along the perimeter walls of the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg called on fellow independent voters to vote for Hillary Clinton, saying, "together let's elect a sane, competent person" who is a "unifier." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Chelsea Clinton took the stage to portray her mother Hillary Clinton as a loving, smart and playful woman qualified to be elected president of the United States. In a 12-minute introduction received warmly in a packed Philadelphia arena, Chelsea Clinton countered criticism that her mother is an untrustworthy politician who struggles to show compassion in front of American voters. "She's a woman driven by compassion, by faith, by a fierce sense of justice and a heart full of love," the only child of presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton and former U.S. President Bill Clinton told the crowd. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Hillary Clinton cast herself as the steady leader at a "moment of reckoning" for America, contrasting her character with what she described as a dangerous and volatile Donald Trump. In the biggest speech of her quarter century in politics, Clinton accepted the Democratic presidential nomination for the Nov. 8 election with a promise to make the United States a country that worked for everyone. "We are clear-eyed about what our country is up against. But we are not afraid," she said. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
"America is once again at a moment of reckoning. Powerful forces are threatening to pull us apart," said Clinton, Obama's former secretary of state. "No wonder people are anxious and looking for reassurance - looking for steady leadership." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
