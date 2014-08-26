Edition:
Khat - Somalia's paradise flower

A man chews khat in Mogadishu August 10, 2014. Grown on plantations in the highlands of Kenya and Ethiopia, tonnes of khat, or qat, dubbed "the flower of paradise" by its users, are flown daily into Mogadishu airport, to be distributed from there in convoys of lorries to markets across Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
A man chews khat in Mogadishu August 10, 2014. Grown on plantations in the highlands of Kenya and Ethiopia, tonnes of khat, or qat, dubbed "the flower of paradise" by its users, are flown daily into Mogadishu airport, to be distributed from there in convoys of lorries to markets across Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
John Kalunge Nguthari, a farmer, climbs a khat tree at his plantation in Maua near Meru eastern Kenya August 20, 2014. Britain, whose large ethnic Somali community sustained a lucrative demand for the leaves, banned khat from July as an illegal drug. This prohibition jolted the khat market, creating a supply glut in Somalia and pushing down prices, to the delight of the many connoisseurs of its amphetamine-like high. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

John Kalunge Nguthari, a farmer, climbs a khat tree at his plantation in Maua near Meru eastern Kenya August 20, 2014. Britain, whose large ethnic Somali community sustained a lucrative demand for the leaves, banned khat from July as an illegal drug. This prohibition jolted the khat market, creating a supply glut in Somalia and pushing down prices, to the delight of the many connoisseurs of its amphetamine-like high. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Khat grows on a tree at a plantation in Maua, near Meru, eastern Kenya August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Khat grows on a tree at a plantation in Maua, near Meru, eastern Kenya August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A khat farmer packs his crop at a collection point near his plantation in Maua, near Meru, eastern Kenya August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A khat farmer packs his crop at a collection point near his plantation in Maua, near Meru, eastern Kenya August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Somali Khat businesswomen waiting for khat stand near a mini bus in Mogadishu August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali Khat businesswomen waiting for khat stand near a mini bus in Mogadishu August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Porters gather around a truck carrying khat in Mogadishu August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Porters gather around a truck carrying khat in Mogadishu August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Somali government soldier shops for khat in a market in Mogadishu August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A Somali government soldier shops for khat in a market in Mogadishu August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A woman and her daughter arrange branches of khat into small bundles in Mogadishu August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A woman and her daughter arrange branches of khat into small bundles in Mogadishu August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Men chew khat in Mogadishu August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Men chew khat in Mogadishu August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Abdulahi Yaroow, 13, smokes a cigarette while chewing khat at the same time in Mogadishu August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Abdulahi Yaroow, 13, smokes a cigarette while chewing khat at the same time in Mogadishu August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Ali Abdi (R), 14, and his friend Abdulahi Yaroow, 13, chew khat, in Mogadishu August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Ali Abdi (R), 14, and his friend Abdulahi Yaroow, 13, chew khat, in Mogadishu August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Ali Abdi, 14, and his friend Abdulahi Yaroow, 13, chew khat in Mogadishu August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Ali Abdi, 14, and his friend Abdulahi Yaroow, 13, chew khat in Mogadishu August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Maryan Mohamed poses for a photograph as she smokes and chews khat in Mogadishu August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Maryan Mohamed poses for a photograph as she smokes and chews khat in Mogadishu August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Jiijo Sheik Mohamed (L-R), Faadumo Mohamed and Maryan Mohamed sit and chew khat in Mogadishu August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Jiijo Sheik Mohamed (L-R), Faadumo Mohamed and Maryan Mohamed sit and chew khat in Mogadishu August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali men smoke and chew khat inside a makeshift building at night in Mogadishu August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali men smoke and chew khat inside a makeshift building at night in Mogadishu August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali men sit and chew khat inside a makeshift building at night in Mogadishu August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali men sit and chew khat inside a makeshift building at night in Mogadishu August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
