Kidnapped Cleveland women found
Ariel Castro appears in court for arraignment hearing in Cleveland, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Ariel Castro appears in court for his initial appearance in Cleveland, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
FBI agents search a home in Cleveland on the same street as a home where three missing women were found alive, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Neighbor Sandra Guisao hugs Deborah Knight, grandmother of Michelle Knight, outside her Cleveland home, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Gina DeJesus arrives at her home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Nancy Ruiz, mother of Gina DeJesus, hugs a police officer as her daughter arrives at her home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Ariel Castro in his Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office booking photo taken May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office
Friends and family celebrate as Gina DeJesus arrives at her home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Beth Serrano, sister of Amanda Berry, addresses the media in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Neighbors react as Amanda Berry arrives at her sister's home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
FBI agents search the home where three Cleveland women were found alive after vanishing in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Sandra Ruiz speaks to the media in front of the family home of her niece Georgina DeJesus, in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
FBI agents search the home where three Cleveland women were found alive after vanishing in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
A missing person poster for Amanda Berry on a tree in front of the home of Berry's sister Beth, which is adorned with balloons and a welcome home banner for Amanda, in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
FBI agents search a home in Cleveland on the same street as a home where three missing women were found alive, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Ricky DeJesus, brother of Georgina DeJesus, holds his head in his hand outside his family's home in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Joel Calon and his mother Sandra Guisao place a bear and welcome back balloons on a fence outside the home of Deborah Knight, grandmother of Michelle Knight, in Cleveland, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
An FBI agent searches a home in Cleveland on the same street as a home where three missing women were found alive, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
A police officer walks past the house where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
Ariel Castro in an undated photo. REUTERS/Cleveland Police Dept
Investigators question neighbors across the street from the house where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, Ohio, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Amanda Marie Berry, missing since April 2003, when she was 16, in an undated photo. REUTERS/FBI
Georgina Lynn Dejesus, missing since April 2004, when she was 14, in an undated photo. REUTERS/FBI
A woman walks past the house where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, Ohio, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
A police officer walks past the house (R) where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, Ohio, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress
