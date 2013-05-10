Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 10, 2013 | 7:45am IST

Kidnapped Cleveland women found

<p>Ariel Castro appears in court for arraignment hearing in Cleveland, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

Ariel Castro appears in court for arraignment hearing in Cleveland, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, May 10, 2013

Ariel Castro appears in court for arraignment hearing in Cleveland, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
1 / 25
<p>Ariel Castro appears in court for his initial appearance in Cleveland, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

Ariel Castro appears in court for his initial appearance in Cleveland, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, May 10, 2013

Ariel Castro appears in court for his initial appearance in Cleveland, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
2 / 25
<p>FBI agents search a home in Cleveland on the same street as a home where three missing women were found alive, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

FBI agents search a home in Cleveland on the same street as a home where three missing women were found alive, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, May 10, 2013

FBI agents search a home in Cleveland on the same street as a home where three missing women were found alive, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
3 / 25
<p>Neighbor Sandra Guisao hugs Deborah Knight, grandmother of Michelle Knight, outside her Cleveland home, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

Neighbor Sandra Guisao hugs Deborah Knight, grandmother of Michelle Knight, outside her Cleveland home, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, May 10, 2013

Neighbor Sandra Guisao hugs Deborah Knight, grandmother of Michelle Knight, outside her Cleveland home, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
4 / 25
<p>Gina DeJesus arrives at her home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

Gina DeJesus arrives at her home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, May 10, 2013

Gina DeJesus arrives at her home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
5 / 25
<p>Nancy Ruiz, mother of Gina DeJesus, hugs a police officer as her daughter arrives at her home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

Nancy Ruiz, mother of Gina DeJesus, hugs a police officer as her daughter arrives at her home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, May 10, 2013

Nancy Ruiz, mother of Gina DeJesus, hugs a police officer as her daughter arrives at her home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
6 / 25
<p>Ariel Castro in his Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office booking photo taken May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office</p>

Ariel Castro in his Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office booking photo taken May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office

Friday, May 10, 2013

Ariel Castro in his Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office booking photo taken May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office

Close
7 / 25
<p>Friends and family celebrate as Gina DeJesus arrives at her home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

Friends and family celebrate as Gina DeJesus arrives at her home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, May 10, 2013

Friends and family celebrate as Gina DeJesus arrives at her home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
8 / 25
<p>Beth Serrano, sister of Amanda Berry, addresses the media in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

Beth Serrano, sister of Amanda Berry, addresses the media in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, May 10, 2013

Beth Serrano, sister of Amanda Berry, addresses the media in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
9 / 25
<p>Neighbors react as Amanda Berry arrives at her sister's home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

Neighbors react as Amanda Berry arrives at her sister's home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, May 10, 2013

Neighbors react as Amanda Berry arrives at her sister's home in Cleveland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
10 / 25
<p>FBI agents search the home where three Cleveland women were found alive after vanishing in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

FBI agents search the home where three Cleveland women were found alive after vanishing in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, May 10, 2013

FBI agents search the home where three Cleveland women were found alive after vanishing in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
11 / 25
<p>Sandra Ruiz speaks to the media in front of the family home of her niece Georgina DeJesus, in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

Sandra Ruiz speaks to the media in front of the family home of her niece Georgina DeJesus, in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, May 10, 2013

Sandra Ruiz speaks to the media in front of the family home of her niece Georgina DeJesus, in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
12 / 25
<p>FBI agents search the home where three Cleveland women were found alive after vanishing in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

FBI agents search the home where three Cleveland women were found alive after vanishing in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, May 10, 2013

FBI agents search the home where three Cleveland women were found alive after vanishing in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
13 / 25
<p>A missing person poster for Amanda Berry on a tree in front of the home of Berry's sister Beth, which is adorned with balloons and a welcome home banner for Amanda, in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

A missing person poster for Amanda Berry on a tree in front of the home of Berry's sister Beth, which is adorned with balloons and a welcome home banner for Amanda, in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, May 10, 2013

A missing person poster for Amanda Berry on a tree in front of the home of Berry's sister Beth, which is adorned with balloons and a welcome home banner for Amanda, in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
14 / 25
<p>FBI agents search a home in Cleveland on the same street as a home where three missing women were found alive, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

FBI agents search a home in Cleveland on the same street as a home where three missing women were found alive, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, May 10, 2013

FBI agents search a home in Cleveland on the same street as a home where three missing women were found alive, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
15 / 25
<p>Ricky DeJesus, brother of Georgina DeJesus, holds his head in his hand outside his family's home in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

Ricky DeJesus, brother of Georgina DeJesus, holds his head in his hand outside his family's home in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, May 10, 2013

Ricky DeJesus, brother of Georgina DeJesus, holds his head in his hand outside his family's home in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
16 / 25
<p>Joel Calon and his mother Sandra Guisao place a bear and welcome back balloons on a fence outside the home of Deborah Knight, grandmother of Michelle Knight, in Cleveland, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

Joel Calon and his mother Sandra Guisao place a bear and welcome back balloons on a fence outside the home of Deborah Knight, grandmother of Michelle Knight, in Cleveland, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, May 10, 2013

Joel Calon and his mother Sandra Guisao place a bear and welcome back balloons on a fence outside the home of Deborah Knight, grandmother of Michelle Knight, in Cleveland, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
17 / 25
<p>An FBI agent searches a home in Cleveland on the same street as a home where three missing women were found alive, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

An FBI agent searches a home in Cleveland on the same street as a home where three missing women were found alive, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, May 10, 2013

An FBI agent searches a home in Cleveland on the same street as a home where three missing women were found alive, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
18 / 25
<p>A police officer walks past the house where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

A police officer walks past the house where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, May 10, 2013

A police officer walks past the house where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
19 / 25
<p>Ariel Castro in an undated photo. REUTERS/Cleveland Police Dept</p>

Ariel Castro in an undated photo. REUTERS/Cleveland Police Dept

Friday, May 10, 2013

Ariel Castro in an undated photo. REUTERS/Cleveland Police Dept

Close
20 / 25
<p>Investigators question neighbors across the street from the house where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, Ohio, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

Investigators question neighbors across the street from the house where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, Ohio, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Friday, May 10, 2013

Investigators question neighbors across the street from the house where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, Ohio, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Close
21 / 25
<p>Amanda Marie Berry, missing since April 2003, when she was 16, in an undated photo. REUTERS/FBI</p>

Amanda Marie Berry, missing since April 2003, when she was 16, in an undated photo. REUTERS/FBI

Friday, May 10, 2013

Amanda Marie Berry, missing since April 2003, when she was 16, in an undated photo. REUTERS/FBI

Close
22 / 25
<p>Georgina Lynn Dejesus, missing since April 2004, when she was 14, in an undated photo. REUTERS/FBI</p>

Georgina Lynn Dejesus, missing since April 2004, when she was 14, in an undated photo. REUTERS/FBI

Friday, May 10, 2013

Georgina Lynn Dejesus, missing since April 2004, when she was 14, in an undated photo. REUTERS/FBI

Close
23 / 25
<p>A woman walks past the house where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, Ohio, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

A woman walks past the house where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, Ohio, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, May 10, 2013

A woman walks past the house where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, Ohio, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
24 / 25
<p>A police officer walks past the house (R) where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, Ohio, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

A police officer walks past the house (R) where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, Ohio, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, May 10, 2013

A police officer walks past the house (R) where three women who vanished as teenagers about a decade ago were discovered alive, in Cleveland, Ohio, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
The Giving Pledgers

The Giving Pledgers

Next Slideshows

Where the Pope will visit

Where the Pope will visit

Pope Francis will visit a poor Brazilian favela on his first international trip as pontiff in July.

10 May 2013
India's missing daughters

India's missing daughters

In 2013, 725 children in Delhi were reported missing and are untraced, according to data from India's Zonal Integrated Police Network website.

09 May 2013
That must have hurt

That must have hurt

If pictures could actually speak, these would scream and shout in pain.

09 May 2013
Hazy days in China

Hazy days in China

Air quality is of increasing concern to China's leadership.

09 May 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures