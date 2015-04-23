Edition:
Kids at the gun range

Instructor Jerry Kau shows student Joanna Zuber how to hold a handgun alongside Sam Minnifield (L-R) during a Youth Handgun Safety Class at GAT Guns in East Dundee, Illinois, April 21, 2015. The class is geared toward children age 7 to 14 years old to teach them firearms safety and how to properly fire a handgun. REUTERS/Jim Young

A handgun lies on a target at the shooting range during a meeting of The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapters at GAT Guns. The all-female group meets to learn firearm safety and to practice shooting. REUTERS/Jim Young

Joanna Zuber reacts to her results from shooting at a target. REUTERS/Jim Young

Instructor Andy Sweeney (L) speaks to Evelyn Garcia about the results from her target shooting. REUTERS/Jim Young

A shell casing ejects out a gun fired at the shooting range during a meeting of The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapters. REUTERS/Jim Young

Instructor Jerry Kau demonstrates how to hold a gun during a Youth Handgun Safety Class. REUTERS/Jim Young

Instructor Dawn Waters (R) helps Alyssa Keehr with a jammed gun during a meeting of The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapters. REUTERS/Jim Young

A student aims at a target in the Youth Handgun Safety Class. REUTERS/Jim Young

Joanna Zuber and her father Ken Zuber listen to instructor Jerry Kau. REUTERS/Jim Young

A shell casing ejects out of a gun fired by Sam Minefield as his father Matthew looks on. REUTERS/Jim Young

Instructor Wayne Inzerello demonstrates how to hold a handgun to Savannah Garner during a Youth Handgun Safety Class. REUTERS/Jim Young

Instructor Jerry Kau (C) shows students Samantha Dolatowski (L), Joanna Zuber and Sam Minnifield (front on R) how to hold a handgun during a Youth Handgun Safety Class. REUTERS/Jim Young

Instructor Elaine Campo-Oplanic (R) gives advice on how to hold a firearm during a meeting of The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapters. REUTERS/Jim Young

Instructor Jerry Kau demonstrates how to hold a gun during a Youth Handgun Safety Class. REUTERS/Jim Young

