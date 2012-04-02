Kids Choice Awards
Justin Bieber and host Will Smith are slimed on stage at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicki Minaj greets fans on stage at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kristen Stewart accepts the Favorite Movie Actress award at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host Will Smith stands on stage after being slimed at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry performs at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Taylor Swift accepts The Big Help award as U.S. first lady Michelle Obama stands nearby, at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robert Downey Jr. announces the Favorite Buttkicker award at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Chris Colfer and model Heidi Klum are slimed on stage at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Halle Berry is seen after being slimed at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cee Lo Green is pictured after a skit at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Adam Sandler greets fans as he walks on stage to accept the Favorite Movie Actor award at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift talks to actress Selena Gomez at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jada Pinkett Smith and Chris Rock announce the Favorite Movie Actress award at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
First lady Michelle Obama speaks on stage at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone speak on stage at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Lautner is pictured after getting slimed at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry waits before her performance at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Willow and Jaden Smith speak on stage at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Chris Colfer and model Heidi Klum stand on stage after being slimed at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry accepts the Favorite Voice in an Animated Movie award from host Will Smith at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Justin Bieber and host Will Smith stand on stage after being slimed at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host Will Smith performs at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
First lady Michelle Obama and her daughters Sasha (L) and Malia (rear) arrive at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Will Smith hosts Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
One Direction performs at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Halle Berry attends Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Justin Bieber stands on stage after getting slimed at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
First lady Michelle Obama walks on stage at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Katy Perry arrives wearing a 'slime' inspired top at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Members of British boy band One Direction pose at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Jada Pinkett Smith pulls a sword out of a performers' mouth, as actor Chris Rock watches, as they announce the Favorite Movie Actress award at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni more
Actor Chris Colfer and model Heidi Klum are slimed on stage at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
