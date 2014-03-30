Edition:
Kids Choice Awards

<p>Show host Mark Wahlberg gets "slimed" on stage at the 27th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Actor Jim Parsons presents the award for favorite animated movie to "Frozen". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Actors Will Arnett and Jayma Mays present the award for favorite TV show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Austin Mahone (L) and Cody Simpson get slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Adam Sandler accepts the award for favorite movie actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Musician Pharrell Williams and actress Kaley Cuoco get "slimed". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Actors Kristen Bell and Chris Evans present the award for favorite movie actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Singer Selena Gomez accepts the favorite singer award. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Dan Schneider accepts the lifetime achievement award. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Aloe Blacc performs "Wake Me Up" and "The Man". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>The group American Author performs "The Best Day of My Life". REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Will Arnett and Jayma Mays present the award for favorite TV show. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Todrick Hall performs "The Other Side". REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>David Blaine gets slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Comedian Kevin Hart accepts the favorite funny star award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Actress Kristen Bell accepts the award for favorite animated movie for "Frozen". REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Todrick Hall performs "The Other Side". REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Victoria Justice (C) presents the lifetime achievement award. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Actress Lea Michelle and rapper LL Cool J present the favorite funny star award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Actor Robert Downey Jr. accepts the award for favorite male buttkicker from presenter John Cena. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Actress Ariana Grande accepts the award for favorite TV actress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Actress Lea Michelle and rapper LL Cool J present the favorite funny star award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson with their children arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Comedian Kevin Hart arrives with his children Heaven (R) and Hendrix. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>David Hasselhoff arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Actress Zendaya arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Actress Lea Michelle poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Musician Austin Mahone arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Actress Tia Mowry arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Actress Victoria Justice arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Actress Fatima Ptacek arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Zoey Deutch arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Actress Bella Thorne arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Actresses and sisters Laura Marano (L) and Vanessa Marano arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Athlete Shaun White arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>The band Emblem3 arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Power Rangers Super Megaforce actors. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Athlete Shaun White arrives with his cousins. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

<p>Dance Troupe Diversity arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Sunday, March 30, 2014

