Kids Choice Awards
Kristen Stewart accepts the award from Sandra Bullock and Neil Patrick Harris for favorite movie actress at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Host Josh Duhamel performs at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Katy Perry accepts the award for favorite female singer at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Ke$ha performs at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Christina Aguilera (L) and Pitbull perform at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Sandra Bullock and Neil Patrick Harris present an award at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actors Jessica Alba and Kevin Hart present an award at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Johnny Depp accepts the award for favorite movie actor at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian signs autographs at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Katy Perry arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Jaden Smith (L) and Willow Smith attend the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard gets slimed at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Ashley Tisdale arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Singer Ke$ha and Louie Sebert arrive at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actor Nick Cannon arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Sandra Bullock and Neil Patrick Harris present an award at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Ke$ha performs at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Pitbull gets slimed at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Christina Aguilera performs at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Victoria Justice arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actress Jessica Alba arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actress Alyson Stoner arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Willow Smith attends the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Katy Perry is greeted by fans as she accepts the award for favorite female singer at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Lucy Hale arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actres and singer Bella Thorne attends the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Selena Gomez arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Rico Rodriguez (L) and Raini Rodriguez attend the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Producer Judd Apatow, with daughters Iris (L) and Maude (R) arrive at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
