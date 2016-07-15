Kids Choice Sport awards
Retired NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant is "slimed" as he accepts the "Legend" award at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
NFL player Rob Gronkowski (L) and show host Russell Wilson perform on stage at the Kids Choice Sport 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
(L-R) Retired soccer player Brandi Chastain, show host Russell Wilson and $50K Triple Shot contestant Oliver Callanan react during a contest at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show host Russell Wilson gets "slimed" on stage at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
NFL football player Rob Gronkowski (C) performs onstage at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Retired NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant reacts after he was "slimed" after accepting the "Legend" award at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
NFL football player Cam Newton walks off stage after accepting the "King of Swag" award at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
(Rear, L-R) Actresses Madisyn Shipman and Cree Cicchino and MLB baseball player CC Sabathia (front, L) and NFL player Von Miller (front R) participate in an event on stage at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
NBA basketball player Stephen Curry shoots hoops with large basketballs at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Skateboarder Tony Hawk (C) and former NFL football player Michael Strahan (2nd from R) participate in an on stage event at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show host Russell Wilson kicks a soccer ball into the audience at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
NBA basketball player Chris Bosh greets fans as he arrives at the Kids Choice Sport awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Highest-paid celebrities
The highest-paid celebrities of 2016, according to Forbes.
Look who's at Wimbledon
Famous faces in the stands at the tennis tournament.
Fendi at the Fountain
Fendi celebrates their 90th anniversary with a show at Rome's famed Trevi fountain.
Nigeria's booming music scene
Each night as darkness descends on Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital, sweat-drenched young men and women descend on the megacity's numerous nightclubs to...
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.