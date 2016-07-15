Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jul 16, 2016 | 2:05am IST

Kids Choice Sport awards

Retired NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant is "slimed" as he accepts the "Legend" award at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Retired NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant is "slimed" as he accepts the "Legend" award at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Retired NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant is "slimed" as he accepts the "Legend" award at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 12
NFL player Rob Gronkowski (L) and show host Russell Wilson perform on stage at the Kids Choice Sport 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NFL player Rob Gronkowski (L) and show host Russell Wilson perform on stage at the Kids Choice Sport 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
NFL player Rob Gronkowski (L) and show host Russell Wilson perform on stage at the Kids Choice Sport 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 12
(L-R) Retired soccer player Brandi Chastain, show host Russell Wilson and $50K Triple Shot contestant Oliver Callanan react during a contest at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(L-R) Retired soccer player Brandi Chastain, show host Russell Wilson and $50K Triple Shot contestant Oliver Callanan react during a contest at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
(L-R) Retired soccer player Brandi Chastain, show host Russell Wilson and $50K Triple Shot contestant Oliver Callanan react during a contest at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 12
Show host Russell Wilson gets "slimed" on stage at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Show host Russell Wilson gets "slimed" on stage at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Show host Russell Wilson gets "slimed" on stage at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 12
NFL football player Rob Gronkowski (C) performs onstage at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NFL football player Rob Gronkowski (C) performs onstage at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
NFL football player Rob Gronkowski (C) performs onstage at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 12
Retired NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant reacts after he was "slimed" after accepting the "Legend" award at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Retired NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant reacts after he was "slimed" after accepting the "Legend" award at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Retired NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant reacts after he was "slimed" after accepting the "Legend" award at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 12
NFL football player Cam Newton walks off stage after accepting the "King of Swag" award at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NFL football player Cam Newton walks off stage after accepting the "King of Swag" award at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
NFL football player Cam Newton walks off stage after accepting the "King of Swag" award at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 12
(Rear, L-R) Actresses Madisyn Shipman and Cree Cicchino and MLB baseball player CC Sabathia (front, L) and NFL player Von Miller (front R) participate in an event on stage at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Rear, L-R) Actresses Madisyn Shipman and Cree Cicchino and MLB baseball player CC Sabathia (front, L) and NFL player Von Miller (front R) participate in an event on stage at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
(Rear, L-R) Actresses Madisyn Shipman and Cree Cicchino and MLB baseball player CC Sabathia (front, L) and NFL player Von Miller (front R) participate in an event on stage at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 12
NBA basketball player Stephen Curry shoots hoops with large basketballs at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NBA basketball player Stephen Curry shoots hoops with large basketballs at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
NBA basketball player Stephen Curry shoots hoops with large basketballs at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 12
Skateboarder Tony Hawk (C) and former NFL football player Michael Strahan (2nd from R) participate in an on stage event at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Skateboarder Tony Hawk (C) and former NFL football player Michael Strahan (2nd from R) participate in an on stage event at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Skateboarder Tony Hawk (C) and former NFL football player Michael Strahan (2nd from R) participate in an on stage event at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 12
Show host Russell Wilson kicks a soccer ball into the audience at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Show host Russell Wilson kicks a soccer ball into the audience at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Show host Russell Wilson kicks a soccer ball into the audience at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 12
NBA basketball player Chris Bosh greets fans as he arrives at the Kids Choice Sport awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NBA basketball player Chris Bosh greets fans as he arrives at the Kids Choice Sport awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
NBA basketball player Chris Bosh greets fans as he arrives at the Kids Choice Sport awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Highest-paid celebrities

Highest-paid celebrities

Next Slideshows

Highest-paid celebrities

Highest-paid celebrities

The highest-paid celebrities of 2016, according to Forbes.

12 Jul 2016
Look who's at Wimbledon

Look who's at Wimbledon

Famous faces in the stands at the tennis tournament.

09 Jul 2016
Fendi at the Fountain

Fendi at the Fountain

Fendi celebrates their 90th anniversary with a show at Rome's famed Trevi fountain.

08 Jul 2016
Nigeria's booming music scene

Nigeria's booming music scene

Each night as darkness descends on Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital, sweat-drenched young men and women descend on the megacity's numerous nightclubs to...

07 Jul 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast