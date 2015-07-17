Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jul 17, 2015 | 7:50pm IST

Kids' Choice Sports awards

Green slime pours out of from cut out pictures of host, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Green slime pours out of from cut out pictures of host, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Green slime pours out of from cut out pictures of host, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
1 / 25
Players from the 2015 Women's Soccer World Cup team (from L to R) Abby Wambach, Carli Lloyd, Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris, Christie Rampone, Christen Press, Kelley O'Hara and Hope Solo are honored during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Players from the 2015 Women's Soccer World Cup team (from L to R) Abby Wambach, Carli Lloyd, Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris, Christie Rampone, Christen Press, Kelley O'Hara and Hope Solo are honored during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015...more

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Players from the 2015 Women's Soccer World Cup team (from L to R) Abby Wambach, Carli Lloyd, Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris, Christie Rampone, Christen Press, Kelley O'Hara and Hope Solo are honored during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
2 / 25
Olympic medalist and world champion alpine skier Lindsey Vonn accepts the "Don't Try This At Home" award during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Olympic medalist and world champion alpine skier Lindsey Vonn accepts the "Don't Try This At Home" award during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Olympic medalist and world champion alpine skier Lindsey Vonn accepts the "Don't Try This At Home" award during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
3 / 25
Michael Strahan carries Alex Angert, Guinness World Records official, on his shoulder after New York Knicks Carmelo Anthony lost an attempt to break the high five world record during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Michael Strahan carries Alex Angert, Guinness World Records official, on his shoulder after New York Knicks Carmelo Anthony lost an attempt to break the high five world record during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley...more

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Michael Strahan carries Alex Angert, Guinness World Records official, on his shoulder after New York Knicks Carmelo Anthony lost an attempt to break the high five world record during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
4 / 25
Former baseball player Derek Jeter gets slimed after receiving the Legend Award during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Former baseball player Derek Jeter gets slimed after receiving the Legend Award during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Former baseball player Derek Jeter gets slimed after receiving the Legend Award during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
5 / 25
New York Knicks Carmelo Anthony high fives kids as he attempts to break the high five world record during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

New York Knicks Carmelo Anthony high fives kids as he attempts to break the high five world record during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
New York Knicks Carmelo Anthony high fives kids as he attempts to break the high five world record during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
6 / 25
Hope Solo, goalkeeper of United States Womens National Team, walks on stage with the rest of her teammates as the 2015 World Cup winning team is honored during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Hope Solo, goalkeeper of United States Womens National Team, walks on stage with the rest of her teammates as the 2015 World Cup winning team is honored during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles,...more

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Hope Solo, goalkeeper of United States Womens National Team, walks on stage with the rest of her teammates as the 2015 World Cup winning team is honored during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
7 / 25
Host Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson receives King of Swag and Best Cannon awards during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Host Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson receives King of Swag and Best Cannon awards during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Host Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson receives King of Swag and Best Cannon awards during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
8 / 25
Seattle Seahawks Marshawn Lynch falls into the pit as he plays tug war with kids during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Seattle Seahawks Marshawn Lynch falls into the pit as he plays tug war with kids during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Seattle Seahawks Marshawn Lynch falls into the pit as he plays tug war with kids during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
9 / 25
Stephen Curry, point guard of Golden State Warriors, speaks after receiving Clutch Player Of The Year award during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Stephen Curry, point guard of Golden State Warriors, speaks after receiving Clutch Player Of The Year award during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Stephen Curry, point guard of Golden State Warriors, speaks after receiving Clutch Player Of The Year award during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
10 / 25
Roee Maor (L) celebrates with host, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, after winning $50,000 for kicking the ball from mid court and hitting the crossbar of the goal during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Roee Maor (L) celebrates with host, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, after winning $50,000 for kicking the ball from mid court and hitting the crossbar of the goal during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley...more

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Roee Maor (L) celebrates with host, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, after winning $50,000 for kicking the ball from mid court and hitting the crossbar of the goal during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
11 / 25
Little League Baseball pitcher Mo'ne Davis attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Little League Baseball pitcher Mo'ne Davis attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Little League Baseball pitcher Mo'ne Davis attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
12 / 25
Actors Raini Rodriguez (L) and Rico Rodriguez attend Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Actors Raini Rodriguez (L) and Rico Rodriguez attend Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Actors Raini Rodriguez (L) and Rico Rodriguez attend Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
13 / 25
Television personality Nick Cannon attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Television personality Nick Cannon attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Television personality Nick Cannon attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
14 / 25
Women's soccer player Christen Press attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Women's soccer player Christen Press attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Women's soccer player Christen Press attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
15 / 25
Actress Brec Bassinger attends attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Actress Brec Bassinger attends attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Actress Brec Bassinger attends attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
16 / 25
Actor Miles Brown attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Actor Miles Brown attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Actor Miles Brown attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
17 / 25
Recording artist Teyana Taylor attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Recording artist Teyana Taylor attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Recording artist Teyana Taylor attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
18 / 25
Snowboarder Amy Purdy attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Snowboarder Amy Purdy attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Snowboarder Amy Purdy attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
19 / 25
Actress Mia Matthews attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Actress Mia Matthews attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Actress Mia Matthews attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
20 / 25
Recording artist Ciara attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Recording artist Ciara attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Recording artist Ciara attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
21 / 25
Soccer player Hope Solo attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Soccer player Hope Solo attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Soccer player Hope Solo attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
22 / 25
Romeo Beckham (L-R), Brooklyn Beckham and Cruz Beckham attend Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Romeo Beckham (L-R), Brooklyn Beckham and Cruz Beckham attend Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Romeo Beckham (L-R), Brooklyn Beckham and Cruz Beckham attend Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
23 / 25
Actress Daniela Nieves attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Actress Daniela Nieves attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Actress Daniela Nieves attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
24 / 25
Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
ESPY Awards red carpet

ESPY Awards red carpet

Next Slideshows

ESPY Awards red carpet

ESPY Awards red carpet

On the red carpet at the 2015 ESPY Awards.

16 Jul 2015
Rolling Stones Zip Code tour

Rolling Stones Zip Code tour

The Rolling Stones perform their final concert in the U.S. on their "Zip Code" tour in New York state.

15 Jul 2015
Bankrupt celebrities

Bankrupt celebrities

50 Cent is just the latest of the famous to declare bankruptcy.

15 Jul 2015
Best of Comic-Con

Best of Comic-Con

Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.

14 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast